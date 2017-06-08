Nunavut minister makes final pitch for Bill 37
“Nunavut’s bilingual education system is not ready for full roll out"
Nunavut’s education minister stands by his vision of improving Inuit language and education through Bill 37, an act that amends the Inuit Language Protection Act and the 2008 Education Act—even though MLAs have said Nunavummiut don’t support that vision.
“Currently schools do not have the direction they need to effectively implement the bilingual education models,” Education Minister Paul Quassa said during a last-ditch—but impassioned—sales pitch at the Nunavut legislature June 7, which lasted nearly an hour.
Quassa said his statement came in response to Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak’s opening address at the start of the current legislature in 2015, in which she noted the government’s priorities: education, language and literacy.
MLAs decided May 4 and May 5, during closed meetings of a special standing committee, that they would recommend the bill not proceed due to an overwhelming lack of public support for the bill.
A collection of submissions made by leaders and members of the public to the committee were tabled earlier in the sitting and showed 39 of 40 letters did not support the bill.
Their main criticisms concerned changes to Inuit language rights, start-up delays for Inuktut education in Grade 4 through Grade 9 with no plans for high school Inuit language instruction and a lack of Inuit teachers in the school system.
“Nunavut’s bilingual education system is not ready for full roll out across all grades,” Quassa said in his statement. “We will be increasing the use of Inuktitut language as the language of instruction following the increase in number of Inuit teachers in the school system.”
Standard legislative process dictates that the bill cannot move forward until 120 days after its second reading, leaving the current government with only one more sitting in which to pass the bill before the fall election. If not, the bill would be dissolved with the change of government.
Regardless, Quassa used his statement to appeal to the assembly to reconsider the bill and to air publicly issues that he says have been “ignored” or misinterpreted in public discussion.
“We should be able to say to Nunavummiut that we made an effort at the legislature to improve the education act,” he said.
Quassa said that standardization and centralization suggested by the bill are needed to bring consistency to education in Nunavut, and to improve student outcomes in every community.
This is especially true for instruction of “Inuktitut language arts,” said Quassa, adding that standardization is “a central building block for Inuktitut language instruction,” and for making Inuit language the first language in Nunavut schools.
He noted that “standardization does not mean losing local dialects.”
He said the department recognizes that initial drafts of the bill did not balance the responsibilities between schools, district education authorities and the department, and that new drafts strike a better balance.
The proposed legislation also allows for better teacher training, Quassa said, and gives more responsibility to principals and resources to DEAs.
“This will improve how our system functions and does not inappropriately constrain local input,” Quassa said.
Granted, a change to introduce a council of DEAs has been publicly rejected by the current coalition of DEAs.
Inuit associations in Nunavut are against the bill although according to Quassa, the current draft of the bill includes changes stemming directly from Nunavut Tunggavik Inc.‘s recommendations.
He added that since some NTI concerns with the bill are non-legislative, they can be addressed in future through continued partnerships.
These partnerships include current efforts to revamp the Nunavut Arctic College’s Nunavut Teacher Education Program and create an Inuit employment plan with NTI., said Quassa.
Quassa flagged a few other points of the bill, which:
• will increase government accountability for bilingual and inclusive education;
• recognizes a commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of a Child;
• extends the role of skilled Inuit cultural experts to include more than elders;
• makes allowances for locally organized education programs;
• assigns levels of language of instruction for each grade and field of study; and,
• assigns required instruction minutes for each area of study.
Quassa added that the much-anticipated Kindergarten to Grade 6 Inuktitut curriculum will be completed this year for use during the 2018-19 school year. And over the next three years, a guided reading program will be available up to Grade 7.
He added that western Nunavut would be slower to see use of Inuit language materials and programs.
(8) Comments:
it strips power from DEA’s, and strips their ability to provide information to the department.
It centralizes all decision making to the capital city, regardless of what input is provided.
it does not address the fact that children are graduating with sub par education levels….
yeah….
This bill has brought out the worst in a lot of people. Both sides aren’t that far apart in reality, but the vilifying of Quassa and his DM really put some ground between the FOR and AGAINST side.
Okalik and the DEAs did a great job mobilizing their troops and they flooded the committee with written submissions. A few of them don’t even make sense, but each one was counted as score: for or against. Meanwhile, the moderates twiddle their thumbs expecting this bill to pass as all bills usually do. The MLAs saw the score and only saw election night numbers. Too bad for them that more than 40 votes will be cast in October. Even worse they did this behind closed doors.
Quassa had some great points in his speech yesterday, and it’s being played constantly on CBC radio. If people listen they will begin to realize that he’s a rational politician and not an evil Inuktitut-destroying machine that Okalik’s minions have painted him to be with their GOP-like tactics.
Minister of Education spent months figuring out what Nunavummiut wanted with community consultations.
The committee spent a few days reviewing letters of 40 people, all working for a common goal, who were against this bill.
Tom and Pat said “this is not what Nunavummiut want”. 40 people!
Reopen submissions and see what happens. But that probably won’t happen. Nunavut’s fate is in the samr hands of 40 individuals who cry the loudest. They blame and offer no solutions.
I think Bill 37 is great and am very disappointed in Standing Committee. Bending to pressure from flagrant obvious special interest groups instead of doing the right thing. We should all be outraged if this Bill dies! Exactly #3, reopen submissions and see the avalanche of support for Bill 37 because if we thought for a moment they were going to pull this stunt, I bet they would have seen a lot more letters in favour. As usual, special interests in Iqaluit will dictate to the rest of Nunavut.
MLAs. Stand strong. Do not let this Bill pass. It will destroy everything we believe in. Local control of education and right to Inuktut language. Let a new government with new Minister and new DM start a new round of consultation. This time, no games. Listen to us. Don’t try to fool us with lots of words on slides and no time for us to speak. We care about our children. We should go back to local control of education we used when we were part of NWT. School boards, run by Inuit, not department. This is how it should be.
This is what I don’t understand. Okalik has been there since the beginning. Had chances to do all of the things that he is complaining about now and never did. Why not? Why is it now such a big deal? Oh right it’s election time again and have to get the votes so better make a dramatic stink.
People keep talking about change but keep electing the same talking (or sleeping) heads because they are respected elders or whatever other excuse they think of. I know sometimes you are voting for the lesser of two evils but maybe it is time to give someone else a chance when you cast your ballot.
Seems to me the Minister and his minions spent months figuring out how to get their (DM and ADM) way pushed forward. Put together a really long presentation that try to confuse us. What they think we are stupid and cant understand. We understand. There talk was all talk and nonstop talk. They didn’t stop talking just keep going so no time to allow us to ask questions. This is consultation?
Maybe if the Minister have attended more of the consultations he would understand what crap his minions showed us and how consultation worked in action. Consultation? I say no.
It doesn’t matter what the &@€~*the bills says if the kids don’t go to school they won’t graduate? If the crappy teachers don’t stop watching movies doing word searches and colouring all day students will continue to not be able to read, do math or care about learning. Get your priorities straight and promote education screw the damm bill it really means nothing!