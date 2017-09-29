Nunavut cabinet minister Keith Peterson says no to another term
"Sometimes you just have to step aside"
CAMBRIDGE BAY—When the Nunavut Legislature convenes again in Iqaluit after the Oct. 30 election, a familiar face will be missing from the assembly chamber, that of the veteran cabinet minister and Cambridge Bay MLA, Keith Peterson.
Peterson said he made the hard decision not to put his name forward for re-election after serving nine years in cabinet and 14 years as MLA for the western Nunavut hub.
His length of service makes Peterson the MLA with the greatest number of consecutive years in the Nunavut legislature and the longest-serving finance minister in Canada.
He will continue to serve in cabinet as finance minister and justice minister until the new legislative assembly chooses a new cabinet, likely in mid-November.
“Sometimes you just have to step aside. You just get a feeling that it’s time to move on and let someone else step in with new directions, and ideas and that kind of thing,” said Peterson at his home in Cambridge Bay Sept. 28—a day before the close of the nomination period for the upcoming election.
Looking back at his years in public office, Peterson said he feels he had the best job in Canada, because it allowed him to help his community and the territory.
But it was time to leave “on my own terms,” Peterson said.
As for being finance minister, it’s a serious portfolio, he said.
“It’s not a job for the faint of heart. You have to have a lot of courage and backbone. You have to stand up and say ‘we can’t do this we can’t do that,’” he said by way of advice to the incoming minister.
“You have to make tough decisions and people aren’t going to like you.”
Peterson laid out a pack of cards on his kitchen table that he had received as a joke gift at a government Christmas party, called the “just say no” cards.
Various cards bear printed messages on them like “it’s just not possible in the current economic situation,” or simply, “no”— a word he had to say often as finance minister.
When Peterson started as finance minister in 2008, the department was not in good shape, he said.
That changed over the nine years he served in that portfolio.
“I’m very proud we got our finances in order and got our public accounts out on time,” he said. “It’s very critical to have a good credit rating, so we can actually do stuff.”
That also allows, for example, the territorial government to find money when disaster strikes, such as when Kugaaruk’s school burned down last February.
Finding the money to replace the Peter Pitseolak School in Cape Dorset school, which burned down in 2015, was more critical, Peterson said, “as we found out it was uninsured, meaning we had to pay 100 per cent of the replacement cost which is roughly $35 million-plus.”
The Government of Nunavut was able to act quickly, he said, which was not the case when the school in Cambridge Bay burned down in 1998 and the construction of a new school took four years.
Peterson, who also served as health minister and, after 2016, as justice minister, faced different challenges in those two departments where the focus was on people, rather than on figures.
As minister of justice, he also experienced some disappointment, too, when the Corrections Act which was not passed before the legislature dissolved, despite changes and additional incorporation of Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit.
But Peterson said he always concentrated on the “small victories.”
“I’m the eternal optimist,” he said.
After being involved in public office for years, as a Cambridge Bay hamlet councillor, then mayor in the early 2000s, before becoming a MLA in 2004 and minister in 2009, Peterson said he doesn’t have another job lined up.
“This is uncharted waters for me,” said Peterson, now 61, of his new life. He says he’s worked since he was a boy, starting out delivering papers and collecting beer bottles to return for deposit money.
When asked about his immediate plans, Peterson said he would like to travel a bit, although his home will remain in Cambridge Bay where he has lived, with some breaks for schooling, since 1968.
And he will be ready and able to provide advice, if asked, to the incoming MLA for this community of about 1,700 after Oct. 30.
Peterson said he hopes he has left things a bit better than they were.
“You can look back with pride… [but] the people will be the judge,” he said.
The deadline for candidates to file declarations of candidacy falls at 2 p.m. local time Sept. 29. As of the morning of Sept. 29, Elections Nunavut had accepted Jeannie Ehaloak and Pamela Gross as candidates for MLA in Cambridge Bay.
(9) Comments:
Thank you for your service Keith.
You were a great Finance Minister and an all round wonderful person. Thank you for all your years of service and all the best to you and your family in your future endeavours.
Thank you Keith for your dedication and drive.
For the first 12 years of life, surrounded by support, stability, quality of life, affordable food, easy education, freedom to be all that you want to be, was the first years of life lived.
The “no” word did not take away or hold back the stability, quality of life, with all needs met.
What happened in Nunavut over the years where the Finance Minister, and pride of accomplishments brought separation to Inuit from their needs, quality of life, and stability? The most recent alcohol and beer store which has nothing to give the people in need of healing and quality of life.
“No” was used loosely when housing grew to be a major problem, homelessness, affordable food and the list is long. “No” made the quality of life more difficult to attain, which is unhealthy and unjust.
The numbers explain more clearly about the best job in Canada. The result of those numbers show the lowest quality of life in Canada for the people of Nunavut.
Keith, although I did not always agree with some of your choices, you have always been approachable, caring, considerate and a wonderful Representative for your Constituents.
be proud of your years of service and enjoy your time off.
Thank you Keith for the many years of service to the community of Cambridge Bay, and to the territory of Nunavut, you were a shining example of a strong, healthy and dedicated leader. Many accomplishments were had as a result of your leadership. may you enjoy the fruits of your hard work and enjoy the next chapter in your life.
job well done. take a good well deserve leisure time. koana
Thank you for your service Keith. I always appreciated your openness and approachability. Indeed you were a great example of a healthy leader who served with kindness. Best of luck in your future.
Thanks Keith,
It’s good to know the you realize your time is up. I sure hope an Inuk gets in, just because I think it’s time for “Inuit” in Cambridge send up and take the leadership role in their town.
You did well with setting up your business there and so you will be totally fine with out the salary as a politician.