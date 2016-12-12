Nunavut mine compromise not good enough, says wildlife group
The World Wildlife Fund-Canada says contradictory statements made by Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. on possible winter extensions to its marine shipping season for the Mary River mine should lead to a full environmental review from the Nunavut Impact Review Board.
“Baffinland Iron Mines Corp.’s new plan to extend its Arctic shipping period to Dec. 31 and its expectation to ship during winter months ‘when necessary’ should not be permitted without a full review and public hearings,” WWF Canada said in a Dec. 8 news release.
In November, Baffinland revised its “Phase II” plans for the Mary River mine, dropping a proposal to ship ore by ice breakers through the winter months, replacing it with a railroad that follows roughly the same path as the current tote road used to transports or by truck from the mine to Milne Inlet.
The company said the reversal is in response to growing concerns from the community that ice-breaking transport ships would inflict negative impacts on the surrounding environment.
“In the same letter, despite acknowledging potential harm to sea-ice habitat, Baffinland stated it would instead seek approval to extend the end of its shipping period from October to Dec. 31 “if required,” WWF Canada said.
“Shipping is currently allowed only from June to October [in Nunavut], and the extension has the potential to harm wildlife and habitat during what is a critical ice-formation period.”
WWF Canada said the potential increase of operations in Milne Inlet and Eclipse Sound could disrupt the marine habitat for narwhal, beluga, bowhead whales and seals.
Ice-breaking into the winter season would also interfere with the natural freeze up, creating new fractures in the ice sheet that could create instability.
Delaying the freeze up with icebreakers could also postpone whale migration to winter grounds and increase the risk of them becoming trapped, WWF Canada warned.
Baffinland’s alternative railroad option could also impact terrestrial wildlife, disturbing migration routes for barren-ground caribou—a species WWF Canada says is already threatened.
“Baffinland has done well to consult with communities and listen to peoples concerns, but there is more work to be done,” said WWF Canada’s vice president of Arctic conservation, Paul Crowley.
“The shipping extension and increased volume during the open water season, combined with proposals for a new rail link, emphasize the need for a full review by the NIRB.”
WWF Canada stated it is not opposed to mining or other developments that add jobs and improve the Nunavut economy, but “it must be done in a matter that takes into consideration wildlife, habitat and the people who depend on them.”
The wildlife organization is calling for a “comprehensive monitoring network” to track any impacts from the Baffinland project, as well as ice-thickness cutoffs for shipment by sea.
One wonders how many times you have to hear an environmental group say that it isn’t opposed to mining or other development, followed by a list of complaints about why it is opposed to EVERY SINGLE PROJECT before you get the feeling they aren’t being totally honest.
I don’t believe whales, balugas and narwhal’s actually stay here in the arctic during winter, they migrate south every fall before it starts to freeze.
WWF, don’t know all the details of sea mammals up here, but unfortunately everyone thinks so, they should focus on animal collars that some people put on them, l don’t blame Baffinland for wanting this extension, ore is cheap these days, and animals aren’t bump.
We should decide who is being honest. You think it is the mining mega-giant, Arcelormittal, the company that promised Liberians new roads in 2006, opened the mine, and 10 years later still has built nothing.
The same company that did not consult Inuit about shipping out of Milne Inlet until 2012, nearly 3 years after saying the ore was going to be railroaded to Steensby Inlet, and after completing all of the impact statements and negotiations for a RR to the South.
Obviously Arcelormittal has done this around the world and knows how to boil local frogs by bringing up the water slowly. In 2008 they said the ships would be 85,000 dwt, then 135,000 dwt, 2010 they said 190,000 dwt. In 2012 they hit 200,000 and now last month they ballooned to an unimaginable 235,000 dwt beyond the largest ships in the world. So somehow you think that a company with bait and switch as their corporate mantra is more honest?
