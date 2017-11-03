NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut man who fled Iqaluit hospital now at Ontario mental health facility

Bobby Kellogok of Kugluktuk faces multiple charges, including sex crimes

STEVE DUCHARME



November 03, 2017 - 2:30 pm

A Kugluktuk man facing multiple sex charges who briefly escaped from guards at the Iqaluit Qikiqtani General Hospital in October has been relocated to a southern mental health facility.

Bobby Kellogok, 31, is accused of multiple sex crimes in “multiple regions of Nunavut,” his lawyer, Jonathan Park, told Justice Paul Bychok by phone in Iqaluit at the Nunavut Court of Justice, Nov. 2.

According to court dockets, Kellogok faces charges of assaulting a police officer, committing indecent acts, sexual interference, and breaking and entering a house to commit an indictable offense.

All subsequent court appearance on those matters will be heard in Iqaluit to facilitate the file, Park told the court.

Kellogok, while in remand custody at the Baffin Correctional Centre in Iqaluit, escaped while visiting the Qikiqtani General Hospital, Oct. 10, leading local police officers on a two-hour manhunt that ended peacefully in the early morning.

Following his escape, Kellogok was sent to the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences in Whitby, Ont.

Bychok set the next date to address Kellogok’s charges to Nov. 21, at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.