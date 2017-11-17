NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut man from Igloolik charged with child luring, touching

Police seize computer, electronic equipment

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



November 17, 2017 - 10:00 am

An Igloolik man faces charges of luring and sexually assaulting an underage child, after police seized his computer and other electronic equipment, Nov. 15.

Identified by police as “in his 20s,” the man faces two charges of luring a child under the age of 16 and invitation to sexual touching of a child under the age of 16, police said in a news release.

The identity of the complainant may not be broadcast or published.

Nunavut’s RCMP “V” Division said the man was released on an undertaking following his arrest which will remain in place until his next court appearance, scheduled for Feb. 15 in Igoolik.

A search warrant was executed at the Igloolik residence of the accused “without incident,” the statement said, with police confiscating a computer and other electronic devices.

“Child sexual abuse is a serious problem across the nation,” said Cpl. Henry Coman of the Nunavut RCMP.

“It occurs more frequently than people realize. Adults bear the responsibility for safeguarding and protecting children. Be aware of who your child is spending time with online and in person.”

Initial investigations by police have revealed no other victims, Coman said.

The RCMP said any incidents of online child exploitation can be reported to your local police through Cybertip.ca.