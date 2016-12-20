NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut man facing attempted murder charges in jail for now

Randy Airut, facing six charges, appears via videoconference from Igloolik

THOMAS ROHNER



December 20, 2016 - 1:10 pm

An Igloolik man charged with attempted murder, using an axe and a knife, made a brief appearance by videoconference Dec. 20 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

Randy Airut, 28, appeared before Justice Bonnie Tulloch with a shaved head and goatee, wearing standard-issue sweatshirt from the Baffin Correctional Centre.

Airut faces six charges stemming from one incident alleged by two complainants to have taken place on Nov. 18 in his north Baffin hometown of Igloolik, according to court documents.

Five of those charges relate to one complainant, including the attempted murder charge, one count of confining that person and two counts of assault.

Police laid a single assault charge against Airut in connection with the second complainant, the document shows.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Airut’s appearance Dec. 20 lasted less than five minutes as lawyers agreed more information is needed before moving the case forward.

Tulloch scheduled Airut to appear at the court’s next videoconferencing date, Jan. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

In the meantime, Airut will be remanded at the BCC.