Local residents disarm gun-toting Nunavut man in Kimmirut

Young man, 20, fires multiple shots, now faces multiple charges

February 20, 2017 - 4:00 pm

February 20, 2017 - 4:00 pm

The Nunavut RCMP has dealt once again with a firearms-related incident—this time on Feb. 18 in the south Baffin community of Kimmirut, when local residents disarmed a 20-year-old man who was firing shots at people.

Although no one was injured, the RCMP said in a Feb. 20 release that “this event had the potential of resulting into serious injuries or death.”

On Feb. 18 members of the Kimmirut RCMP heard that shots had been fired in the community of about 400 people.

As officers responded, others called in, saying a 20-year-old man was in possession of what was believed to be a .22 calibre rifle.

Other reports said the man was walking toward the community centre and had fired the weapon multiple times.

Witnesses told police that the man fired at various groups of people who sought shelter inside a nearby building.

But local residents were able to disarm the man, who they turned over to the Kimmirut RCMP when they arrived.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, the RCMP said.

I. Daniel Nungusuituq, 20, who lives in Kimmirut, has been remanded into custody, pending a court appearance in Iqaluit March 7 at the Nunavut Court of Justice.

Nungusuituq faces charges that include endangering a life while discharging a firearm, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and uttering threats,

“The RCMP would like to take this opportunity to thank all individuals involved that brought this serious incident to a resolution,” the police release said.