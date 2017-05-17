NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut man faces attempted murder, uttering threats charges

Igloolik's Colin Hanniliaq back in court June 6

STEVE DUCHARME



Igloolik man who violated probation order facing serious multiple charges related to incident alleged to have occurred April 5. (FILE PHOTO) Igloolik man who violated probation order facing serious multiple charges related to incident alleged to have occurred April 5. (FILE PHOTO)

May 17, 2017 - 1:10 pm

An Igloolik man faces charges of attempted murder and uttering threats following an altercation in the North Baffin hamlet last April.

Colin Hanniliaq, 28, was formally charged May 2 by Igloolik’s RCMP detachment with attempted murder, as well as one count of uttering threats of bodily harm or death and violating an earlier probation order.

Lawyers appeared briefly before a judge at the Nunavut Court of Justice, May 16, requesting to adjourn the matter until June 6.

Hanniliaq’s lawyer, James Morton, said disclosure between Crown lawyers and his client was ongoing, but he believed a resolution—to avoid a trial—may be possible.

Hanniliaq, who did not appear during the short court appearance, is currently in remanded custody in Iqaluit, according to documents filed with the court.

The charges relate to an incident that allegedly occurred April 5 when Hanniliaq violated an existing probation order from June 2016 limiting access to a victim.