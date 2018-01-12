NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut man faces assault, weapon charges after firing into home

23-year-old alleged to have assaulted wife after shooting incident

January 12, 2018 - 10:30 am

A 23-year-old Kimmirut man faces charges after allegedly assaulting and firing a weapon at his wife earlier this week.

Police in the Baffin community responded to a firearm call late on Monday, Jan. 8.

Nunavut RCMP said in a Jan. 11 release that a 23-year-old man shot a round into a home, after he asked his wife to leave the residence and she wouldn’t comply.

No one was injured in the shooting.

But once the woman exited the home, police said the man assaulted her.

Police arrested Simeonie Itturiligaq, who faces nine charges related to the incident, including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and careless use of a firearm. Itturiligaq remains in custody pending a bail hearing this week.

Following the incident, the RCMP is reminding the public that it offers free trigger locks that can be used to secure firearms.

“We want to remind the public to properly store their firearms and ammunition, complete with trigger and/or cable locks and secured in a locked gun cabinet,” Nunavut RCMP said in a release on Thursday, Jan. 11.