NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut man convicted of distributing child pornography

Kugaaruk man receive three-year jail sentence

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Following an investigation that led to the conviction of a Nunavut man involved in child pornography, Nunavut police are asking Nunavummiut to report any instances where they believe a child might be a victim of abuse or exploitation. Tips can be sent anonymously online at www.cybertips.ca. Following an investigation that led to the conviction of a Nunavut man involved in child pornography, Nunavut police are asking Nunavummiut to report any instances where they believe a child might be a victim of abuse or exploitation. Tips can be sent anonymously online at www.cybertips.ca.

September 29, 2017 - 11:30 am

A Kugaaruk man has been convicted and sentenced to three years in jail for his role in distributing child pornography online internationally.

The Nunavut RCMP said on Sept. 22 that the adult man was convicted on four charges: two counts of publishing an intimate image, one count of sexual interference, and one count of making child pornography available.

The Nunavut man, who police say can’t be named due to a publication ban, faces three years imprisonment and fines.

Following jail time, he also faces six years of probation, which prohibits him from interacting with anyone 16 years of age and under, and from using the internet.

The charges date back to 2016 when the RCMP in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Ontario completed their investigation into the Kugaaruk man, whom they say was involved in online international child exploitation.

“Child sexual abuse is a serious problem within our society and occurs more frequently than it is reported,” the RCMP said in a Sept. 28 release.

Police are urging Nunavummiut who know a child who might be in danger or a victim of exploitation to contact their local RCMP detachment. Nunavummiut can also report tips anonymously online at http://www.cybertip.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.