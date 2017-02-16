Nunavut man charged after attempted break-in at police station
Man, 23, faces charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer
A 23-year-old man in Rankin Inlet, alleged to have attempted a break-in at the local police station, faces charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer in connection with the Feb. 13 incident.
“Unfortunately for him, the building he chose was the RCMP station,” said a recent posting from Sgt. Lorne Morrison of the Rankin Inlet RCMP on the Rankin Inlet news Facebook page.
After spending several minutes trying to break into the cell area, the man then went around to the front of the building and tried to force his way in through a door.
But while he was doing this, an RCMP member who was working that night drove by and saw the man.
After he was arrested, the man spent the night inside a cell inside the detachment.
The RCMP told Nunatsiaq News that “there are no charges being considered” for the attempted break-in at the Rankin Inlet detachment, but the man, who was released on an undertaking, will appear in court April 11 in Rankin Inlet on the other charges.
(10) Comments:
Cannot get any funnier.
making me look good 😊
Bet you , he was looking to score some wacky tobacky
So ....he succeeded in getting into the building, just not the way he had planned. Nunavut’s dumbest criminal.
Only this would happen in Rankin. Lunatics
#5 there’s just the one. Take your S off. Lol
#5.He was Iqalummiut. Got lost on his way to Yellowknife.
That’s by far the funniest article I read. EVER!! LMAO!!!!!
DUMB
Reminds me of Monty Python.
Officer: “Ohi you! what you doing here?”
Idiot “I dunno, I just woke up and found myself here. Was wondering where I is.”
hehe!
My little brother broke into an RCMP ‘garage evidence locker” one time and stole ‘evidence’ beer one time. He finished the beer with a friend and got charged and the original evidenced guy got the charges dropped for lack of evidence. Too funny.