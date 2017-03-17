NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut liquor board fines two Iqaluit licence holders

Elks, Navigator Inn’s Chartroom Lounge plead guilty to allowing intoxicated persons to remain on their premises

The Nunavut Liquor Licensing Board imposed fines worth $5,000 each on two bars in Iqaluit March 16 for allowing drunken customers to remain on the premises.

The Chartroom Lounge, located at the Navigator Inn, and the B.P.O. Elks Club in Iqaluit answered the charges with guilty pleas at show of cause hearings held before the liquor board.

“The Board accepted the joint submission made by the license holders and Liquor Enforcement in each of these cases and imposed the maximum fine in each case of $5,000,” the board said in a news release March 17.

Establishments licensed to serve alcohol in Nunavut have an obligation, shared with the board, “to ensure the safe and responsible use of alcohol in the community,” board chair John Maurice said in the release.

“This contravention constitutes a clear breach of that responsibility.”

Board records show the Elks charge relates to an incident on Feb. 17, and the Chartroom case to a Feb. 13 incident in which inspectors observed drunken patrons during spot checks.

The board adjourned a third hearing related to operations at the Storehouse Bar and Grill until June 20 “at the request of the license holder and with the consent of liquor enforcement,” the board said.

The Storehouse hearing relates to allegations of allowing intoxicated patrons on the premises and serving alcohol to intoxicated customers.

The Storehouse, located at the Frobisher Inn, faces six counts alleging infractions on four different dates between March 2016 and January 2017.

Five years ago, the Chartroom Lounge suffered more serious license suspensions in addition to fines for serving alcohol to intoxicated clients and allowing drunken persons on their premises.

In the most recent ruling, the board issued no suspensions to either establishment.