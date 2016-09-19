Nunavut lawyer ordered to help pay GN legal fees for botched affidavits
“Mr. Brogden not only wasted valuable court time and resources, he put the respondents to unnecessary effort and expense”
Citing poor work, a Nunavut judge has ordered a lawyer to help pay legal costs for a hearing in a long standing civil law suit involving the Government of Nunavut and the awarding of the Kitikmeot medevac contract in 2011.
In a Sept. 14 decision, Justice Paul Bychok of the Nunavut Court of Justice said Adlair Aviation (1983) Ltd., and their lawyer Ed Brogden, should share the legal costs following a ruling by Bychok that the affidavits are inadmissible.
Bychok then gave Brogden 10 days to submit written arguments explaining why he shouldn’t pay half of the GN’s legal fees—amounting to $10,000 plus GST—for “unnecessary delays.”
The delays stem from a series of affidavits filed by Brogden and Adlair that were stricken from the record by Bychok last April, following a motion for summary judgment by the GN’s lawyer, Vince DeRose.
“I found in this case that the affidavits filed by Mr. Brogden were so flawed that it failed entirely to follow the straightforward rules of court and laws of evidence,” Bychok said in his recent decision.
Brogden was given the option to resubmit new affidavits at the time but “forced on with the application,” according to Bychok.
“Mr. Brogden should have then taken a sober second thought about the quality of his affidavits and materials. He failed in his duty to his client and to the court. This is an appropriate case in which to order the lawyer to contribute to the payment of the costs,” he stated.
“Mr. Brogden not only wasted valuable court time and resources, he put the respondents to unnecessary effort and expense.”
This judgment is only one step in an ongoing civil suit filed by Adlair against the GN in 2012.
In its original statement of claim, Adlair claimed $31.5 million in damages against the GN, alleging the government improperly took the Kitikmeot medevac contract away from Adlair and awarded it to Aqsaqniq Airways.
In that statement of claim, Adlair alleged that Aqsaqniq, which touts itself as an Inuit-owned company, was in fact a shell company that gave the day-to-day operations of the medevac service to non-Nunavut companies.
“The Inuit content claimed by Aqsaqniq Aviation (2004) Inc. [sic] had no office, hangar, staff, equipment, aircraft or infrastructure in place at Cambridge Bay when the contract was awarded, nor did Aqsaqniq Aviation (2004) Inc. own any aircraft, supplies, equipment, nor employ any mechanics, medics, nurses or other related staff,” Adlair’s lawsuit stated.
Bychok’s recent ruling on the affidavits was in response to an original application by the GN to force Adlair to pay for their hearing expenses—totaling more than $24,000 in legal fees, travel and lodging for DeRose, an Ottawa-based lawyer.
Bychok disagreed with the GN’s claim that “the expertise required” to handle the civil suit was “not available from those solicitors in the territory.”
“Any member in good standing of the Law Society of Nunavut would have been qualified to handle this application,” Bychok wrote.
“It did not require the attendance of a senior civil litigator resident outside Nunavut.”
Bychok reduced the awarded amount to $10,000 plus GST, which “might have been charged by a junior lawyer resident in Iqaluit.”
In a response emailed to Nunatsiaq News Sept. 18, Adlair president Rene Laserich says he was “astonished” that the court released Bychok’s decision to media before giving it to the parties involved.
Laserich said he is pleased the courts denied the GN expense claims for their lawyer’s travel and accommodations.
But he disagreed with Bychok’s summary of events at the hearing and says new affidavits have been submitted and “cross-examinations on the new affidavits have already commenced and are to be completed at the end of October 2016.”
He ends with his rousing commitment to Nunavut.
“The North and the Kitikmeot have been my home all my life and its people are my people. Adlair Aviation (1983) Ltd., and the Laserich family, will not quit their fight to save lives in the Kitikmeot,” he said.
And despite the court’s public reprimand of their lawyer, Laserich is sticking by Brogden, a pilot who has worked for Laserich for “more than 40 years.”
“Mr. Brogden continues to have our total confidence and support because he fights and cares for all of us in the Kitikmeot and throughout Nunavut,” Laserich said.
2016 NUCJ 23 Adlair v. Nunavut by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
(13) Comments:
How much do inuit in shell corporation makes???!!!?
Froom janurary article
The listed directors are: Kristine Lyall of Taloyoak, James Eetoolook of Taloyoak, Peter Arychuk of Yellowknife and Dennis Lyall of Taloyoak.
According to the article;
“The Inuit content claimed by Aqsaqniq Aviation (2004) Inc. [sic] had no office, hangar, staff, equipment, aircraft or infrastructure in place at Cambridge Bay when the contract was awarded, nor did Aqsaqniq Aviation (2004) Inc. own any aircraft, supplies, equipment, nor employ any mechanics, medics, nurses or other related staff,” Adlair’s lawsuit stated.
Can anyone from the GN explain how a company with no aircraft, pilots, mechanics, hangar, etc. gets awarded a multimillion dollar medevac contract?
Piercing question from the Old Trapper, eh. Somebody got trapped.
I think, incompetence that results to GN losses must be grounds too for the dismissal of an official who made bobo?
The issue is that Adlair may be a good medevac company but they’re lousy at working within the government procurement system. They also don’t appear to be very good at managing their purchase and use of legal services.
So what’s the GN supposed to do? Slap on the back and “Golly you seat-of-your-pants bush pilots turned air ambulance cowboys sure have a lot of heart! You’re our boy, here’s your contract.”
You know what that’s called? It’s called corruption.
As to available lawyers in Nunavut there are none as they are all in a conflict of interest as they work for the GN…good luck if you need to sue the GN as nobody will take your case…this does not bode well for Nunavut citizens as per the current conditions affecting the legal framework..corrupt news at its finest as one should have the right to a fair trial and fair representation
The kitikmeot elders have suffered waiting all day for a service that was running well for so many years. Some wait all day. During the 2nd year of this contract people were sent out by regular schedule airline. If they did not have life threaten injuries, but ill enough to go out. To post #4 please don’t act like things are any better. We now wait for services from Yk. they no longer acquire the jet. i hope the GN is measuring the services.
#4, you pique my interest when you cited the term, “corruption”.
In government tenders or even the private sector in any procurement program, it is a universal principle that the most complying bidder gets the award.
That is settled - lowest complying supplier.
My query, is: in what respect did Adlair fail to comply if they have the air assets, but lost the business?
The other bidder, however, have no air assets, per assertion of Old Trapper won the contract?
I need to be enlightened.
#5, Inuit friend, should note that the GN is the one who got costs and who flew in a lawyer from the south for simple work. All the GN lawyers are incompetent and inexperienced and couldn’t handle simple procedures. The head of the legal team has no experience and wouldn’t be able to do more then fetch coffee in a real law firm.
I totally agree with you number 8 but when you deal with such an incompetent workforce where can you go if you are harassed or wrongfully terminated when no lawyers are available to represent you..is this not a breach of human rights in Canada. Is Nunavut not part of Canada or are we a third world independent territory like hunter tootoo..
#7 Frontiers, Aqsaqniq Airways has always been a shell company with Inuit ownership that contracts all flying out to Discovery Air based in Yellowknife.
This is the problem with the GN and with NNI, a company bids on a major medevac contract but does not have an air carrier operating certificate, owns no aircraft, employs no pilots, mechanics, nurses, and owns no hangars.
BTW, Discovery never did base the required Learjet at Cam Bay, the GN just unilaterally changed the contract after it was awarded to make that okay.
End result, GN pays millions more than required, Kitikmeot gets crappy medevac service, and a couple of token Inuks get rich.
Does it go further? Hard to get any proof, but I suspect that Nunavut is like many third world countries when it comes to this sort of thing.
Inuit friend, I agree with you that the problem is the fact that most people do not know their rights so, despite the lack of competence of GN lawyers, the people who are abused do not know how to sue or enforce their rights so the incompetent people at GN man agent get away with their abuse. This problem will persist as long as Inuit continue to vote for their cousins, like Hunter Too too, who are self-interested and do not care to help the people who elected them.
I just wished that someone exposed the corruptness of the north through the justice system and embarrassed the GN for their ongoing behaviour. Too many victims have had to pay the price of the gn’s incompetence and the GN seems to walk away unscathed. Nowhere else in Canada would this ever happen as people’s rights are protected but not I Nunavut people do what they want and are represented by a justice system that seems to side with the harassers or abusers
Old Trapper, I truly appreciate your informative reply.
I am not a Beneficiary, neither I am a GN employee, hence, I hold an impartial view on this subject.
However, being a concerned tax paying Canadian citizen I have a stake too.
If the netizens of Nunavut desires to have an honest to goodness investigation, let us study the Procurement Law of GN and square off how the medevac contract was awarded to a company that have no air assets?
If this iniquitous decision is not the height of graft and corrupt practices perpetrated by a government agency, I do not know what it is.
To be fair, I must admit I do not have the complete information why the awarding body awarded the contract when the service provider is non-compliant.
I am curious.