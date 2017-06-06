Nunavut law program set to go in the fall with 25 students
Students include 18 Inuit, seven long-time Nunavummiut
Nunavut’s first law program now has a final list of future lawyers.
Of 86 applicants, 25 students have been offered, and have accepted, admission into a new four-year law program at Nunavut Arctic College, for a September start date.
Of the 25 Nunavummiut, 18 are Inuit, and the other seven are long-time residents on Nunavut, the Minister of Education Paul Quassa said June 2 during his minister’s statement at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly.
But on June 5, MLA for Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu Pat Angnakak questioned whether this should be considered a success.
“I imagine I am not the only person who is wondering why almost a third of the entering class are non-Inuit. Can the minister clarify why this is so?” she asked.
She then pointed out that an increase in legally-trained Inuit was hoped for to bring an added focus to other areas of law to the territory, such as corporate law and family law.
Quassa told Angnakak that the non-Inuit students enrolled in the program are all long-time residents of the territory.
“Courses we develop are open to all Nunavummiut. The selection committee selects who will be participants and they look at them very carefully,” he said, adding that the applicants had to complete an entrance exam.
“They want capable people,” with applicable skills and “knowledge areas,” he said.
Angnakak then asked how many students accepted into the law program were Government of Nunavut employees, and if they qualified for paid educational leave.
Of 10 future students that presently work for the GN, nine are approved for paid educational leave, meaning they could be paid between 50 and 80 per cent of their salary while they study, Quassa said.
The new law program is to be run in partnership with the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Law.
(7) Comments:
Kudos to Ministers Quassa and Peterson, Paul Okalik, Mayor Redfern, NAC, USask, Ann Crawford, the Aqitsiraq II board, and everyone else who has worked for this.
To the students who will be attending, we are proud of you.
Waste of money. Look at the last graduates of the law program and see how many of the, stuck to law…none. Why would this be any different
Meanwhile I applied for this long time ago, I’m local originally from Apex Hill for the first 23 years of my life and know who is all from Iqaluit and Apex Hill. Got my high-school in Kitchener Waterloo as I left the GREC from sex abuse by a teacher. Today, just because you are long time residents of Nunavut you can almost get what you want. Meanwhile how many of these Inuit that are originally from here live in the streets while you are freely giving those people that are not from here anything they want.
#2, if you took a look at what the previous graduates are doing today, Whether positive or not, the major of Iqaluit was one of the graduates of the program, another is practicing law and one in law enforcement you can’t say none of the last graduates didn’t stick to law, they’re just different forms of law
Thank you for investing in our people. No one else is doing it and like Poster #2, we have many oppositions. They would rather see us fail than to succeed - our beloved fellow Canadians!
Wrong stat to look at, I think #2 (Inuit friend)... How many people that go into psychology become psychologists? A fraction. How many that study economics become economists? A fraction. How many that studied early childhood education, early childhood educators? A fraction. And I’m not referring to Nunavut - I’m referring to all of Canada…
So… I disagree that none have stayed in law as you state (e.g. Qajaaq Robinson is a lawyer in a law firm), but that’s besides the point - the real question is: How many of the graduates have become successful and to that there are sooooooo many graduates of Akitsiraq the First that went off and made something of themselves… I for one think it’s a very wise use of my taxpayer dollars
There you go everyone, if you ever had any question regarding your place or future in Nunavut as a non-Inuk, never forget you are not part of this place.