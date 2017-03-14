Nunavut language laws to be fully in force by July 9, minister says
“When are we going to have a full terminology in Inuktitut and utilize it?”
Sections of Nunavut’s Inuit Language Protection Act and the Official Languages Act that enforce the use of Inuktut in the private sector will come into force on July 9 this year, the territory’s minister of languages, George Kuksuk, recently announced in the legislative assembly.
Kuksuk described July 9 as the government’s “target date,” chosen for its “symbolic importance” for Nunavut Inuit as the day the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement became law in 1993 and now celebrated as Nunavut Day.
Kuksuk referred to sections of both acts that apply to private businesses offering services to the public, specifically sections 3 and 5 of the Inuit Language Protection Act and part of section 12 of the Official Languages Act.
Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik said March 9 that Kuksuk had previously reported target dates of April 1, 2016 and then April 1, 2017.
“When we arrive at that date [July 9] I will finally believe him, since this is the third time the target date for implementation has been delayed,” Okalik said.
Okalik questioned the involvement of the Inuit Uqausunginnik Taiguusiliuqtiit, the Inuit language authority. The public agency is responsible for standardizing the Inuit language.
Kuksuk had highlighted the language authority’s “important contribution” toward implementing the language statutes, in addition to the work of Office of the Languages Commissioner and three other government departments.
“Just recently, I have been trying to recognize an engineer, but we still have no comparable Inuktitut term for that profession,” Okalik said.
“When are we going to have a full terminology in Inuktitut and utilize it?” he asked. “I know the entity [Inuit language authority] will be making recommendations on terms.”
“I can’t reply on behalf of the Inuit language authority,” Kuksuk answered. “They are an independent body. They have their own coordinator and staff who work on terminology or other programs, and so on. We’re just waiting for the Inuit language authority and that’s how it works.”
The minister said the government believes the new July target date “will provide private sector organizations additional time to prepare for compliance, while informing the public and parties involved in the language legislation and requirements.”
Nunavut’s Department of Culture and Heritage, in collaboration with other government departments, has lined up several “implementation activities” geared to prepare businesses and private organizations as the statutes come into force, Kuksuk said. They include:
• a public education and marketing campaign to encourage and promote the use of Inuktitut;
• a “small incentive grant program” to assist Nunavut-based private organizations with their language obligations;
• acknowledging achievements and compliance with language obligations through an awards program administered by the Inuit language authority; and,
• assistance to businesses on the correct usage of terminology and orthography on signs and documents.
(6) Comments:
Inuktitut is not a priority for this GN, those dates will be moved further again because not a whole lot has been done by the GN.
The minority will keep pushing for their language and the rest of Nunavut are expected to assimilate.
Is there a language commissioner in Nunavut yet?
You say in your under the picture that service is to be provided in the “Inuit Language”. What exactly is that as there is no standardized language for all Inuit?
I am just so fed up with the B.S. which Inuktitut has become in the last
forty years.
It has become a tool for incompetent people to teach Inuktitut and get
well paid for not doing it.
It has become a ploy for politicians to play their selfish games.
If anyone,Inuit or Non Inuit, cares about Inuktitut to be taught by elders
in traditional ways then advise your committees and M.L.A.s
Hoping, but not for too much.
#3 I agree with what you say.
Three generations of my family have been through the education
system and none are fluent in Inuktitut, I don’t blame white folks
at all. Inuit have been in charge of Inuktitut for over thirty years
and what a mess.
We should have elected competent people instead of big mouth
B.S. people
The problem is the GN doesn’t care much about Inuktitut, no curriculum for Inuktitut in schools, recommendations to improve Inuktitut are not implemented, priority is not given to Inuktitut.
It is no wonder that we are loosing our language and the next generation will not be able to speak our language, we will be like Alaska with broken English and not be able to speak our language. It’s too bad we do not have the leaders to take action in the GN, the GN can really make a huge difference but the leadership is not there.
We need to learn from our cousins in Greenland on taking pride of our language.
I think Nunavut could learn from Quebec! English is everywhere and we are bombarded by it but the laws in Quebec help to preserve our language.
Nunavut can do the same, works in other places too.