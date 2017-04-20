Nunavut kids can help RCMP name new baby horses
RCMP choosing one entry from each province and territory, and one classroom entry
Ookpik maybe? Or Okalik?
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are looking for kids across Canada to name 14 baby horses who will become part of the police force’s Musical Ride.
The RCMP plans to choose one entry from each of Canada’s provinces and territories and one classroom entry for 14 total names for new foals born at the RCMP breeding farm in Pakenham, Ont.
All names must begin with the letter O and entrants must be 14 years old or younger.
“Here’s a chance for kids to be part of history, by coming up with a name for one of the 14 foals,” says Inspector Patrick Egan, Officer in Charge of the Musical Ride, in an April 19 news release.
“Wouldn’t it be cool if your class submitted the winning name and the foal becomes part of the world-famous Musical Ride some day?”
Here are a few more contest rules:
• an individual entry must include a child’s first name only, school, city or town, province or territory and email address;
• school class entries must include the teacher’s name, school, city or town, province or territory and email address;
• only one entry per child will be eligible; and,
• online entries must be received no later than April 30 and entries sent by regular mail must be postmarked no later than April 26.
Winning entries will be chosen by instructors at the RCMP Musical Ride Branch and contest winners will be announced in May along with the foals’ names, on the RCMP website, the news release says.
Lucky winners will get a few RCMP prizes including a Musical Ride pennant, a framed photo of the foal, a T-shirt and pins.
You can find more details, and enter the contest online, here.
(2) Comments:
Here are some suggestions:
O’Henry
Othello
O’Sarah Jessica Parker
O’Doyle Rules
O’Hungry
I like Okalik, it will be reminiscent of our former Health Minister riding his high horse. There might be a few other analogies but I suppose you can use your own imagination for those…