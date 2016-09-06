NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut kayaker still missing; search called off after six days

The search for a missing Cape Dorset kayaker has now been downgraded to a recovery operation, Nunavut RCMP said Sept. 2. (FILE PHOTO)

September 06, 2016 - 1:15 pm

A search and rescue operation for a Cape Dorset kayaker has now been downgraded to a recovery operation, the Nunavut RCMP reported Sept. 2.

“The Cape Dorset RCMP in conjunction with the local search and rescue team have determined that the likelihood of Saali Toonoo to survive one week is unlikely,” said the police news release.

“Unfortunately, the search and rescue operation has concluded; however, a group of local residents will continue searching for Saali Toonoo.”

Toonoo, 18, left home for a kayak trip on Aug. 26 and did not return as planned on Aug. 27. Searchers found his overturned kayak, paddle and one boot on Aug. 28 but so far, have been unable to locate Toonoo.

“The Cape Dorset RCMP would like to recognize and thank the local search and rescue team, the [Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont.], and everyone who supported them within the community. They spent countless hours and remained professional throughout the search and rescue operation,” said the news release.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Toonoo and the community of Cape Dorset during this difficult time.”