Nunavut justice department seeks members for Arctic Bay committee

Tininniq Justice Committee needs two members

The Arctic Bay justice committee is looking for two new members who have knowledge and experience in restorative justice, and in dealing with social issues. (FILE PHOTO)

February 24, 2017 - 11:00 am

If you live in Arctic Bay, you can weigh in on how justice is delivered in your community.

The Tininniq Justice Committee is looking for two members—one for a one-year term, and another for a three-year term.

Justice committees in Nunavut use a community-based justice approach to assist victims of crime and work with people who have caused harm by committing an offence, Nunavut’s justice department said in a recent public service announcement.

If you’re interested in joining the committee, you should have knowledge and experience in restorative justice, and in dealing with social issues. You should also have knowledge of Inuit societal values, and be sensitive to helping victims and offenders, the justice department said.

Training with respect to members’ roles and responsibilities will be provided.

Committee members are volunteers, who receive honoraria for attending meetings.

If you are interested, please submit your resumé and criminal record check to Ina Allurut, Arctic Bay’s community justice outreach worker, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

For more information, please contact Ina by email or at 867-439-8183.

The deadline for submissions is is Feb. 28.