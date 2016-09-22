NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut judge sentences Cambridge Bay man to four months for weed trafficking

Quentin Crockatt, 32, gets four months in jail, 16-month probation

JANE GEORGE



September 22, 2016 - 4:00 pm

CAMBRIDGE BAY—A 32-year-old Cambridge Bay man hugged his girlfriend and then walked out of the Arctic Lodge courtroom with an RCMP officer to start serving his four-month sentence for marijuana possession and trafficking following the end of this trial Sept. 22.

After his release from custody, Quentin Crockatt must also serve a 16-month period of probation with conditions, such as paying a victims surcharge and completing 100 hours of community work, said Nunavut Justice Sue Cooper, who told Crockatt after her sentencing ruling that she accepted that drug-dealing was “exceptional behaviour for you.”

Last June, police in Cambridge Bay busted Crockatt after seizing 7.5 kilos of marijuana.

Crockatt was then charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The RCMP had earlier received tips that Crockatt was coming back to Cambridge Bay from Yellowknife with a suitcase full of weed. The police watched him arrive at the airport with a black suitcase and later kept their eye on his home, where they saw people coming and going.

Police then executed a search warrant and seized the marijuana—about 16 pounds—as well as drug paraphernalia and cash.

According to court evidence, the value of the seized marijuana was estimated at $299,600.

Before sentencing Crockatt, Cooper mentioned some of the factors she would take into consideration, that Crockatt had a rough childhood, spent mainly in a string of foster homes until his adoption by the Crockatt family, and an early diagnosis of a learning disability—although he went on to graduate from high school in 2003.

Crockatt’s current employer, the mental health facility in Cambridge Bay, and his girlfriend, a social work student at Nunavut Arctic College, had also filed letters in his support.

But, with a criminal record, Crockatt is still likely to lose his unoccupied social housing unit while he’s in custody.

Crockatt, who had no previous criminal record, was not eligible for a conditional sentence, to be served in the community, due to the large amount of marijuana he was found with.

But Cooper did take into account the Gladue principles in handing Crockatt his sentence. These flow from a 1999 decision of the Supreme Court of Canada, and can be used in sentencing Aboriginal offenders, which take into account Aboriginal peoples’ historic and social hardships, such as the effects of poverty, suicide, residential school and dispossession, and allow place for restorative justice.

And Cooper said, “I accept he is remorseful.”