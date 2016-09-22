Nunavut judge sentences Cambridge Bay man to four months for weed trafficking
Quentin Crockatt, 32, gets four months in jail, 16-month probation
CAMBRIDGE BAY—A 32-year-old Cambridge Bay man hugged his girlfriend and then walked out of the Arctic Lodge courtroom with an RCMP officer to start serving his four-month sentence for marijuana possession and trafficking following the end of this trial Sept. 22.
After his release from custody, Quentin Crockatt must also serve a 16-month period of probation with conditions, such as paying a victims surcharge and completing 100 hours of community work, said Nunavut Justice Sue Cooper, who told Crockatt after her sentencing ruling that she accepted that drug-dealing was “exceptional behaviour for you.”
Last June, police in Cambridge Bay busted Crockatt after seizing 7.5 kilos of marijuana.
Crockatt was then charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
The RCMP had earlier received tips that Crockatt was coming back to Cambridge Bay from Yellowknife with a suitcase full of weed. The police watched him arrive at the airport with a black suitcase and later kept their eye on his home, where they saw people coming and going.
Police then executed a search warrant and seized the marijuana—about 16 pounds—as well as drug paraphernalia and cash.
According to court evidence, the value of the seized marijuana was estimated at $299,600.
Before sentencing Crockatt, Cooper mentioned some of the factors she would take into consideration, that Crockatt had a rough childhood, spent mainly in a string of foster homes until his adoption by the Crockatt family, and an early diagnosis of a learning disability—although he went on to graduate from high school in 2003.
Crockatt’s current employer, the mental health facility in Cambridge Bay, and his girlfriend, a social work student at Nunavut Arctic College, had also filed letters in his support.
But, with a criminal record, Crockatt is still likely to lose his unoccupied social housing unit while he’s in custody.
Crockatt, who had no previous criminal record, was not eligible for a conditional sentence, to be served in the community, due to the large amount of marijuana he was found with.
But Cooper did take into account the Gladue principles in handing Crockatt his sentence. These flow from a 1999 decision of the Supreme Court of Canada, and can be used in sentencing Aboriginal offenders, which take into account Aboriginal peoples’ historic and social hardships, such as the effects of poverty, suicide, residential school and dispossession, and allow place for restorative justice.
And Cooper said, “I accept he is remorseful.”
Meanwhile, many dying from legal tobacco use and nobody is getting charged yet?
What is wrong with this picture?
Weed isn’t a drug, it’s a man so he isn’t a drug dealer, he is the florist
Another BS story from someone who rightfully new a what he was doing, with all the BS he fed the court like every other criminal, the amount of families he has hurt from him selling in the community and harm as he sold to anyone and everyone no matter of their age.
only 4 months?
he knew what he was doing. selling a seriously addictive drug to anyone, even kids. it’s quite tiring and maddening when you hear the drug advocates “oh weed is a harmless drug, it mellows you out, it doesn’t hurt you, it’s my medicine”
well how about all the drug addicts who scrape together $50 a gram so they can get their fix. who knows what Gangs down south are lacing dope with now these days. weed today is not your Grampa’s Hippy Weed that gave him munchies.
it’s a dangerous drug mixed in with cocaine, poison, fentanyl, and who knows what else to make it more addictive and it’s poisoning our people.
send him away for some time. should have gotten longer but hey, what can you do.
Hmmm, just under 300grand of drugs and only 4 months? I read of people getting busted in the Sunday sun for 100grand and they get longer sentencing then that! I don’t understand how fostering and having a disabilitie should even factor into anything Thst is 7.5 kilos of Marijuana! And seen with people coming and going from his house! Clearly there is intent there, maybe it would be different if it was a couple of ounces but that’s 7.5 kilos! Seems like it all depends on who you know and the colour of your skin!
Nunavut Court System is such a joke!
Only 4 months? The so called “Medical marijuana” is something potheads don’t understand the affects it gives to families especially when you don’t smoke them, you see families being abuse verbally and emotionally when the addict doesn’t have any money to buy them and not to mention child tax being used to buy weed, how is this fucking helping? Yeah it’s good for the person who is addicted but you don’t think about the families that are affected by this drug which some of you say “it helps and it doesn’t kill” Well fuck! It doesn’t “kill” the addict but you forget the families because you don’t want to see the real thing, families being verbally and mentally abused by the addict because they need their “fix” no child deserves to go through this but yet, it’s ok because “It calms you down and it’s not like alcohol” I think I need to become an addict in order for me to realize all this shit because coming from a sober person, his is just too crazy or maybe I’m too sober to know
#4 I have some interesting news for you. Marijuana is not addictive, nor is it dangerous. As for being mixed with other drugs, it’s possible but doubtful. In any case, more reason to legalize and regulate its production.
Coming soon…
#5 Your comments about families are interesting, but it’s not marijuana itself that drives the habit for those who become psychologically dependant. Take away the weed and they will use alcohol (which most probably use anyway, and which is far more harmful) or some other drug. They use it to self medicate, and what they are medicating themselves from and how they’ve chosen to cope with that are the real issues that need to be addressed.
Unfortunately, this young man gets a criminal record just before legalization. Such a shame.
#8 doubtful that weed is laced? you smell the stuff that comes up north? yeah you may get decent stuff but over half of what is sold is low grade and stinks like something other then weed, many many times I have smelt a piss like odor coming from people who have just finished smoking weed.
How can you sit there and deny that the actions of an addict are not directly related to their addiction? You are pretty much saying that even though these people are lashing out verbally and mentally on families it is not because they are addicted, then WHY THE F@CK are they getting so angry over not having the stuff? Denial at its finest.
Yes the push to legalize and regulate marijuana is the way to go then at least there will be less low grade laced crap.
Another person going through the court system with something that should be legal in the first place. Weed is far less dangerous and much better on society the alcohol-but it’s ok to get drunk, cause a disturbance-become violent to your family. I feel for this young fellow
Based on the quantity the sentence is light.
The problem with Gladue is that it focuses on the accused. It does not take into account issues that may be caused by the criminal act itself. While I agree that grass is better than alcohol as far as generating any negative social effects, I don’t think anyone can say that there are no effects, especially where may of the users are addicts of one form or another.
And today’s pot is not like your parent’s pot. It is much stronger and some research has shown that it should not be used by youths/teens as it may cause problems with brain development.
Overall I would be for legalization but there needs to still be safeguards to keep it out of the hands of the young, and those that cannot handle it.
#10 asks “How can you sit there and deny that the actions of an addict are not directly related to their addiction?”
I think you’ve either missed my point or are deflecting from it. I don’t think marijuana is addicting at all, but it can be habit forming and people can become psychologically dependant, sure.
So.. what does that have to do with marijuana itself?
They aren’t dependant on this substance because of the substance itself, as I said. They are because they have psychological issues that they are using these drugs to deal with.
Another useless dope head selling to the community, especially hurting our youth. Most dope is laced or spit on or pissed on.. Under the influence of dope or booze most low class residents in Cambridge bay are creating violence and RCMP calls to their residence, which lead to their kids running around in the house feeling high as a kite. Social services then get involved.
#11 rob the blob another person going through court system like your self or just another burn out. What a joke, only 4 months, let’s all do it now cambridge bay people.