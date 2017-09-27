Nunavut court rules on custom adoption that goes bad
Granting interim custody could "usurp" role of child protection services, judge found
A mother who gave up her child through a custom adoption to a household marked by sexual abuse, domestic violence and neglect will not receive interim custody of her daughter, which she had sought in court.
The child, now seven, is now in the temporary custody of the office of the Director of Child and Family and Services, which has plans to return the girl to her adoptive mother under a supervision order.
Nunavut Justice Susan Cooper, in a judgment released Sept. 25, decided that if the girl, called A.M. in the judgment, hadn’t been the subject of child protection proceedings, “it is unlikely” that her biological mother and the plaintiff in the court case—a woman called M.E. in the judgment—“would have commenced a custody application.”
Cooper said to grant interim custom to M.E. would “usurp the role of the Director [of Child and Family Services] and the child protection services,” which, Cooper said, “undoubtedly” shares her concerns about the adoptive mother’s ability to parent.
So, Cooper denied the application from M.E. for interim custody of her child, but granted her access to A.M., while the child remains in the temporary custody of Child and Family Services.
Cooper said A.M. had “experienced considerable instability and disruption in her young life.”
M.E. had given up her daughter for adoption because she was homeless and unable to care for her daughter when she was born, according to the facts in the judgment.
A decision was made for A.M. to be custom-adopted to a relative, K.M., who had experienced “significant trauma” in her life. K.M. had a history of involvement with youth protection with her other children and alcohol abuse before A.M arrived on the scene, the judgment says.
That custom adoption was not registered.
“Had the adoption of A.M. proceeded pursuant to the Adoption Act… and approval of the Director [of Child and Family Services] as being a requirement, one wonders if the adoption would have occurred,” Cooper said.
In 2013, when A.M. would have been three years old, K.M.‘s daughter was sexually assaulted by her partner; in 2014, K.M. was medevaced after having been assaulted by another partner.
The children, including little A.M., ended up in the care of the maternal grandmother. They returned home, but then went back to the grandmother after the children were alone in the house when K.M. was in another community.
In June 2015, K.M.‘s new partner was charged, although not convicted, with sexually assaulting A.M, who would have then been five years old.
K.M. continued to have contact with her partner who was not supposed to have any contact with A.M. As a result, A.M. was taken twice in custody by youth protection, in 2015 and 2016.
The biological mother, now in a stable position with respect to her employment and housing, began to get concerned about the welfare of A.M., Cooper said.
But, because M.E. is a parent who gave up her child for adoption, her right to regain custody is not clear, Cooper determined. Moreover, M.E. has not “played a parental role in A.M.‘s life,” and she and her daughter don’t live in the same community.
Cooper did grant M.E. access to A.M. while she’s in temporary custody—and, if she’s returned to her adoptive mother, K.M., then access will be “as agreed” between M.E. and K.M.
“They may return to the Court for direction,” if they can’t agree, Cooper said.
The 2016-17 annual report from the Director of Child and Social Services shows 406 children and youth in Nunavut are receiving services from the department—242 boys and 164 girls.
Of these, 363, like A.M., live in foster homes or in extended family placement.
(6) Comments:
If the adoption didn’t take place through the Adoption Act then one would assume there were no legalities involved and there’s no reason why the child’s biological mother can’t have her back. Not sure why the court has to make the decision on that. In the meantime, this sickens me, the poor child never had a chance and Family Services leaving this child with the so called adoptive mother with all of her issues is absurd.
I feel for this child. What a horrible way to have to grow up with this kind of instability and abuse. Perhaps Shooyook will now understand why sometimes it is best to send a child out of the territory for adoption.
How many times does this little child have to be sexually abused, abused and left alone in a house before they can be placed with a safe family or back with the bio mother who wants her back.
This is what is sick with Nunavut.
Part of custom adoption has always been that a child who is an orphan or abandoned or abused that the birth parent is can take the child back or to a safe home.
The birth mother is following custom obligation and the child should be returned to her. She should be supported by the courts.
If the family can take care of this without Social Services, why does this judge want Social Services to be involved? I am happy to see social services “usurped” - which means their power is taken away. Better to have the birth mother than a social worker.
So not to usurp the role of the Director [of Child and Family Services] and the child protection services, they are placing the child back to the adopted mother? How does that make sense? Are we looking out for the Child and Family Services first and not this child?
The Services procedures are more important? Use some commonsense on this one please!
#4 Yea, I think I hear what you are saying. Stick it the the powers that be!
That’s the real goal in all this, right?
Never mind that the welfare of the child has been compromised by the terrible judgment of her biological mother. All is clearly right and good in your twisted universe.