Nunavut Inuit training fund coughs up $3 million for 12 projects
"This path will lead us to healthy families, healthy communities and healthy Inuit"
The board of the Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corp. will distribute more than $3 million among 12 different Inuit training projects, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and the Government of Nunavut announced Feb. 6.
The Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corp. is the Inuit training body that received $175 million in 2015, part of a $255.5 million out-of-court deal that settled a lawsuit NTI filed against the federal government in December 2006.
The money will go to the following organizations for various training projects:
• Qaggiavuut;
• Ilisaqsivik Society;
• Arviat Wellness Centre;
• Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre;
• Ilinniapaa Campus;
• Arctic Children & Youth Foundation;
• Kivalliq Inuit Association;
• Pirurvik Preschool;
• Nunavut Sivuniksavut;
• Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training;
• Hamlet of Taloyoak; and,
• the Kitikmeot Inuit Association.
A joint NTI-GN news release said Makigiaqta’s board chose those groups because “they conduct work within Makigiaqta’s priority areas.”
That includes “holistic adult learning programs, advanced adult learning programs, wrap-around supports for Inuit students in K-12 and post-secondary, early childhood development and Inuktut and Inuit culture in the workplace,” the release said.
“By funding these important projects, Makigiaqta started a process to help Nunavut Inuit obtain the skills needed to seek and maintain employment in all areas of Nunavut’s economy. This path will lead us to healthy families, healthy communities and healthy Inuit. This is what we envisioned when we negotiated Article 23 of the Nunavut Agreement,” NTI President Aluki Kotierk said in a release.
In the lawsuit that NTI and the federal government settled in 2015, one of NTI’s biggest allegations was that Ottawa had been failing to carry out its obligations under Article 23 of the agreement.
Article 23 is the section of the Nunavut land claims agreement that says governments must do certain things, such as offer affirmative action programs, to help Inuit get jobs with the territorial and federal governments.
And Article 23 says those measures must stay in place until the proportion of Inuit working in government is equal to the proportion of Inuit living in Nunavut — currently about 85 per cent.
Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corp.’s seven-member board of directors is made up of five people nominated by Inuit orgs—the president and vice president of NTI, plus the presidents of the three regional Inuit associations—plus two people nominated by the GN—the premier and the education minister.
The Feb. 6 release said the training corporation has set up an advisory council, developed a work plan, and developed a framework for a strategic plan.
The corporation is also waiting for a Nunavut Inuit Labour Force Analysis that the federal government is required to produce under the May 2015 settlement agreement.
That will draw data from a variety of sources, including this year’s Aboriginal People’s Survey.
(6) Comments:
About time.
Hope there is training in Iqaluit that shows difference between the 2 cultures that in workplace can get misunderstood. That’s why they call it bullying and mean bosses. Help needed here.
“By funding these important projects, Makigiaqta started a process to help Nunavut Inuit obtain the skills needed to seek and maintain employment IN ALL AREAS of Nunavut’s economy. This path will lead us to healthy families, healthy communities and healthy Inuit. This is what we envisioned when we negotiated ARTICLE 23 of the Nunavut Agreement,” NTI President Aluki Kotierk said in a release. (my emphasis)
How does this make sense? Is it about Article 23, or is it about all areas of the economy? (put another way: is it about results in a defined area, or is it about dispensing slush to a broad group of vocal and well connected NGOs?).
Do we want Article 23 to succeed, or are we happy with it the way it is?
Just wondering,
NTI has been sitting on the funds for over a year, so have they spent about $1M in admin fees to figure out how to distribute $3M; what about the rest of the large fund ($ 175M) previously announced?
Is there an overall strategy or are #2’s comments correct ; it is simply going to go to the chosen few? (For example -Is NS a training facility? A pre-college?)
It seems that the funds are going to be disbursed based on application? If so that could be money well spent, if there is accountability. But, NTI made a lot of noise about creating something new…and doing things differently - a suggestion- create a well supported entrepreneurial program- there are many Inuit who could run local businesses with good support.
Very very strange - 2 of the Regional President’s who sit on the Board that doled out the money and their specific KIA and KitIA both got money. Hmmmm…..did they participate in this?
Answers please Alookie.
I think #4 makes an excellent point. The regional presidents of KivIA and KitIA are in a blatant conflict of interest if their own organizations are receiving this money. Furthermore, both of these Inuit organizations, especially the Kivalliq organization receive millions of dollars from their commercial lease and royalty agreements, millions of dollars a year that they do not report or account for.
These organizations should not be sucking dollars out of valuable training funds. The RIAs and NTI should really be disqualified from receiving any money from this training fund because they do not need the money
By the way, that statement from Ms. Kotierk is ridiculous. It shows she does not understand Article 23, which is about government employment only, Inuit employment in government. Most of these groups, except one or two, do nothing to improve Inuit employment in government. How disappointing.
It sure didn’t take long for this to rot itself into a sleazy, incompetent slush fund and the Inuit better wake up soon. They fought in court for ten years so they could get a sleazy, wasteful slush fund with no accountability or transparency? Shame on NTI for this travesty.
Yes,#4 who makes decisions when allocating funds to the Regions and also wondering if the listed proposals meet the criteria of Article 23 as alluded to by #2.