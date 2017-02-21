Nunavut Inuit orgs team up to denounce protected areas
NTI, RIAs say NPC's draft land use plan could hurt economic development on Inuit-owned lands
Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and the territory’s three regional Inuit associations have launched a frontal assault on the Nunavut Planning Commission’s draft land use plan, saying it creates too many protected areas, especially on Inuit-owned lands.
The four organizations have compiled their critiques within a 58-page written submission to the NPC, for consideration at the public hearing scheduled March 21 to March 28 at the Frobisher Inn in Iqaluit.
Their message is essentially the same as that of the Government of Nunavut: protected areas set out in the NPC’s draft land use plan are too restrictive and pose a threat to economic development.
Though the GN’s position, which rejects blanket protections for core caribou habitat, led to a spat in the legislature in March 2016 between Premier Peter Taptuna and Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik, Nunavut’s four Inuit organizations are on the same page as the GN.
And the NTI-RIA position is consistent with that of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association’s board, who condemned the draft land use plan at their AGM in October 2016.
Right now, about 15 per cent of Nunavut lands in the draft land use plan are designated as “Protected Area,” where industrial activity would be prohibited.
All other Nunavut lands—the four per cent designated as “Special Management Area” and the 81 per cent designated as “Mixed Use”—would be open to mining.
But the Inuit organizations say there are too many protected areas in the commission’s draft plan. One of their biggest complaints is that they interfere with the exploitation of mineral rights on sub-surface rights lands that NTI manages.
They say Inuit selected those lands for their mineral potential and that banning development on them is “not compatible with Inuit goals and objectives.”
“In most cases, subsurface IOLs were selected to support the exercise of mineral rights. NTI is of the view that, as a rule, the proposed NPC designations should not detract from the development of mineral rights on subsurface IOLs,” their submission said.
And that generally applies to all Inuit-owned lands, including the large tracts of surface-rights only land controlled by the regional Inuit associations.
“In summary, NTI and the RIAs are opposed to land use planning designations on IOLs that do not respect NTI and RIA priorities for IOL parcels and do not align with the key priorities of Inuit and residents as identified in the DNLUP [draft Nunavut land use plan] 2016,” the four organizations said.
They do say, however, that they are willing to accept protected area designations where NTI, the regional Inuit associations, and affected communities give their consent.
Another problem is that NTI has already signed mineral exploration agreements with private companies on lands where such development would be banned under the NPC’s proposed plan.
That would likely deter economic development in Nunavut, and they also say such bans on development are incompatible with the Nunavut Planning Commission’s own policies.
“In addition, constraining activities on subsurface IOLs directly detracts from promoting economic development in Nunavut, which is identified in the DNLUP 2016 as one of the key priorities of Inuit and is an NPC goal,” the four groups said.
Yet another problem, the four Inuit organizations say, is the draft land use plan creates too many protected areas for caribou habitat.
They complained that between the 2014 version of the draft plan and the current 2016 draft plan, “incursions” on Inuit-owned land aimed at the protection of caribou increased by 168 per cent.
“This shows a lack of balance between the promotion of conservation and economic development in the DNLUP 2016,” the Inuit organizations said.
To fix that, they say most of the protected areas for caribou habitat should be designated as special management areas, with “mobile protection measures.”
They also suggest those designations may not enjoy community support and that no protected area should be designated without evidence of such community support.
That echoes complaints made by the Nunavut Association of Municipalities, who said that most hamlet governments don’t have the time or the capacity to analyze the most recent version of the draft land use plan.
For that reason, they say the March public hearing in Iqaluit might have to be adjourned until later to accommodate participation from Inuit in affected communities.
They’re also opposed to the planning commission’s designation of migratory bird sanctuaries in the draft plan, without “verification with communities.”
“The proposed Migratory Bird Protected Areas with the use of extensive prohibitions on activities will prevent economic development in areas that have already been ear-marked for activities, particularly on IOLs,” the four groups said.
And the four groups also say transportation corridors like the proposed Kivalliq-Manitoba road route and the Grays Bay road and port scheme, sponsored by the GN and KitIA, should get special management area status.
That’s because they don’t want a future land use plan to stand in the way of such developments.
As for the GN, they have finally provided their position in writing.
In their submission last month, the GN also said the draft land use plan creates too many protected areas, and the Kitikmeot and Kivalliq regions would suffer the greatest constraints on economic development.
“For this reason the GN asserts that if approved, as-written, the DNLUP may have serious negative impacts to the territory’s resource economy, thereby compromising the long-term socio-economic well-being of Nunavummiut,” the GN said.
(9) Comments:
There is LOTS of land to develop, but the caribou are pretty well gone.
It’s sad that, as Inuit, we profess sustainability, but we can’t manage our own resources.
Everybody wants caribou meat but they don’t care there soon will be none and I don’t see any real protection of the herds being offered.
Don’t these orgs know that they should protect the land? I want my kids to be able to enjoy the land and to hunt. Don’t ruin it with mines.
@#1 Your post hints at the issue here: the craziness of trying to mitigate the impact that hunting has on caribou by regulating mining. It only makes sense when you look at it through the crazy funhouse mirror that frames public issues in Nunavut.
I am impressed at the courage of these Inuit organizations.
That is only on Baffin Island, Poster Hunted to Extinction. But their numbers will rebound from this natural cycle!
On Mainland Nunavut, caribou are not “pretty well gone!”
I thought NTI, Kivalliq and QIA were in full caribou protection mode. What happened? Does it have something to do with Baffinland or the new Agnico mine??
Nunavut Planning Commission messed up here! They have had over 15 years to get this mess cleaned up and get a Nunavut Land Use Plan up and running but no results yet!
Why are they wasting my precious time and limited funds? They’re there more for self service than serving the Nunavut residents!
The Inuit orgs are selling out once again for money. I hope that they at least put the money into conserving and preserving the land and environment. Wanna create jobs? Create jobs where they can preserve and conserve the lands. Train our young people to be able to take ownership of baseline data so when mining and research companies want to do some work, Nunavut will have their own base line data. Question for our elected officials. (Knock Knock) How many jobs can we create to get a legit base line data with legit checks in place? Oh almost forgot they can only do job entry level work with the current mindset of some of our politicians and elected leaders.
The NPC math makes no sense.
Right now, there are 23 protected areas totaling 255,630 square kms - National Parks, Wildlife Areas, Migratory Bird Sanctuaries.
This does not include GN Critical Wildlife Areas for caribou calving - we have 8 such areas already but no area calculation for them.
Nunavut is 2.093 million square kms.
That means at least 12% of Nunavut - closer to 20% with GN areas - is protected already without the NPC or a Land Use Plan.
This is already higher than national targets!
More big conservation to come (without the NPC) such as Lancaster Sound Marine Park.
On top, NPC says they will add 15% more protected areas.
That would bring it up to 35% overall. That means there is 65% possibly left (probably less) to develop, not 81%.
And, if you totaled all the area of roads and mines that could be built, it might add up to 5% of the land?
NPC seems to want 7x more protection than development.
Someone good at arithmetic needs to clear this up.
The Feds want to make all their land in Nunavut,87 percent of it all National Parks,NTI,RIAS, only control a small piece of Nunavut,the feds want to create an Arctic garden of eden,rightfully so, it belongs to Canada,not Nunavut.