Nunavut Inuit head to the polls Dec. 12

Eligible Inuit voters to choose NTI president, QIA vice-president

Eligible beneficiaries of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement will head to the polls Dec. 12 to choose a president for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and in the Qikiqtani region, a vice president for the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. (FILE PHOTO)

December 09, 2016 - 8:30 am

Eligible beneficiaries of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement will head to the polls Dec. 12 to choose a president for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and in the Qikiqtani region, a vice president for the Qikiqtani Inuit Association.

In a Nunavut-wide vote, eligible Inuit beneficiaries will choose from four candidates running for NTI president:

• Levinia Brown;

• Aluki Kotierk;

• Joe Adla Kunuk; and,

• incumbent president Cathy Towtongie.

On the same day, eligible Qikiqtani Inuit voters will choose a vice president from a field of two candidates:

• Olayuk Akesuk of Cape Dorset; and,

• the incumbent, Larry Audlaluk of Grise Fiord.

The incumbent QIA secretary treasurer, Joe Attagutaluk of Igloolik, has already won by acclamation. Attagutaluk was the only candidate nominated for the position.

Beneficiaries in five Qikiqtani communities—Arctic Bay, Cape Dorset, Qikiqtarjuaq, Pangnirtung and Resolute Bay—will go to the pools to choose community directors.

The final list of community director candidates up for election on Dec. 12 are as follows:

Arctic Bay

Levi Barnabas

Moses Koonoo

Jeremy Tunraluk

Cape Dorset

Mathew S. Jaw

Tikitoq Kingwatsiak

Simigak Suvega

Qikiqtarjuaq

Harry Alookie

Loasie Audlakiak

Stevie Aulaqiaq

Jaloo Kooneeliusie

Adrian Toomasie

Pangnirtung

Peter Evvik

Lasalosie Ishulutak

Resolute Bay

Paul Amagoalik

Martha Idlout

Mavis Manik

Meanwhile, Liza Ningiuk of Grise Fiord as been acclaimed as community director.

In the Qikiqtani region, voting will take place at either local community halls or hamlet offices, while in Iqaluit, the QIA will set up polling stations at the Anglican Parish Hall and the Abe Okpik Hall.

People may also vote by proxy and, if their names do not appear on the voters list, they may sign a Declaration of Eligibility at the polling station.

In the Kivalliq region, eligible Inuit voters in two communities will choose community directors for the board of the Kivalliq Inuit Association.

Chesterfield Inlet

Harry Aggark

Solomon Autut

Peter Sr. Kattegatsiak

Jimmy Krako

Coral Harbour

Hanna Angutialuk

Erksuktuk Nakoolak

Solomon Nakolak

Willie Nakoolak