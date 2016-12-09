Nunavut Inuit head to the polls Dec. 12
Eligible Inuit voters to choose NTI president, QIA vice-president
Eligible beneficiaries of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement will head to the polls Dec. 12 to choose a president for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and in the Qikiqtani region, a vice president for the Qikiqtani Inuit Association.
In a Nunavut-wide vote, eligible Inuit beneficiaries will choose from four candidates running for NTI president:
• Levinia Brown;
• Aluki Kotierk;
• Joe Adla Kunuk; and,
• incumbent president Cathy Towtongie.
On the same day, eligible Qikiqtani Inuit voters will choose a vice president from a field of two candidates:
• Olayuk Akesuk of Cape Dorset; and,
• the incumbent, Larry Audlaluk of Grise Fiord.
The incumbent QIA secretary treasurer, Joe Attagutaluk of Igloolik, has already won by acclamation. Attagutaluk was the only candidate nominated for the position.
Beneficiaries in five Qikiqtani communities—Arctic Bay, Cape Dorset, Qikiqtarjuaq, Pangnirtung and Resolute Bay—will go to the pools to choose community directors.
The final list of community director candidates up for election on Dec. 12 are as follows:
Arctic Bay
Levi Barnabas
Moses Koonoo
Jeremy Tunraluk
Cape Dorset
Mathew S. Jaw
Tikitoq Kingwatsiak
Simigak Suvega
Qikiqtarjuaq
Harry Alookie
Loasie Audlakiak
Stevie Aulaqiaq
Jaloo Kooneeliusie
Adrian Toomasie
Pangnirtung
Peter Evvik
Lasalosie Ishulutak
Resolute Bay
Paul Amagoalik
Martha Idlout
Mavis Manik
Meanwhile, Liza Ningiuk of Grise Fiord as been acclaimed as community director.
In the Qikiqtani region, voting will take place at either local community halls or hamlet offices, while in Iqaluit, the QIA will set up polling stations at the Anglican Parish Hall and the Abe Okpik Hall.
People may also vote by proxy and, if their names do not appear on the voters list, they may sign a Declaration of Eligibility at the polling station.
In the Kivalliq region, eligible Inuit voters in two communities will choose community directors for the board of the Kivalliq Inuit Association.
Chesterfield Inlet
Harry Aggark
Solomon Autut
Peter Sr. Kattegatsiak
Jimmy Krako
Coral Harbour
Hanna Angutialuk
Erksuktuk Nakoolak
Solomon Nakolak
Willie Nakoolak