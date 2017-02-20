Nunavut Inuit body looking for rep in Pond Inlet
QIA byelection is April 10; nominations open from Feb. 20 to March 3
Baffin’s Inuit organization is looking for a representative in Pond Inlet.
The Qikiqtani Inuit Association is holding a byelection on April 10 for a two-year term on the board of directors that expires in December 2018.
Nominations for that position open on Feb. 20 and close March 3 at 5 p.m.
In order to run, you must be 16 years old, live in Pond Inlet and be a member of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association.
Candidates must submit their nomination forms, which can be found on QIA’s website here, by 5 p.m. on March 3 in order to enter the race.
If you have any questions, contact Adamee Itorcheak, chief returning officer, at 867-222-5549 or 867-979-1484 or email him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
(1) Comments:
Here is your chance Pond! Get a strong leader who is committed and have your voice.