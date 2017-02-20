NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut Inuit body looking for rep in Pond Inlet

QIA byelection is April 10; nominations open from Feb. 20 to March 3

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association holds a board meeting in Iqaluit Feb. 8.

February 20, 2017 - 9:59 am

Baffin’s Inuit organization is looking for a representative in Pond Inlet.

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association is holding a byelection on April 10 for a two-year term on the board of directors that expires in December 2018.

Nominations for that position open on Feb. 20 and close March 3 at 5 p.m.

In order to run, you must be 16 years old, live in Pond Inlet and be a member of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association.

Candidates must submit their nomination forms, which can be found on QIA’s website here, by 5 p.m. on March 3 in order to enter the race.

If you have any questions, contact Adamee Itorcheak, chief returning officer, at 867-222-5549 or 867-979-1484 or email him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .