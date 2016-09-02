Nunavut hunter support program returning as charitable trust
No date for disbursements yet from $14 million fund
Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.’s Nunavut Harvester Support Program will be rebranded into a charitable entity following a final round of planning, says NTI vice president, James Eetoolook.
The hunter support program has lain dormant since 2014, when NTI announced it was reviewing the program.
The program will be brought in-house and administered by NTI’s department of Inuit Programs and Services through a new entity, Eetoolook told Nunatsiaq News at a board of directors meeting in Iqaluit Sept. 1.
“The new entity has now received its charitable status, and will be receiving the remaining fund from the Hunters Income Support Trust totaling approximately $14 million.”
NTI says it is in the process of designing the programming that will be offered to hunters, as well as seeking further funding to “ensure the longevity of the program.”
“NTI wishes to ensure the hunter support program be continued in the very near future as a means of protecting and promoting cultural harvesting practices and as a means of alleviating food security issues in our communities,” Eetoolook said.
NTI provided no date for the program’s launch, but said it will provide an update as soon as the program is finalized.
NTI directors discussed several other issues at their meeting this week. Here are two topics of note.
Nunavut Trust debt
NTI has paid off nearly one-third of its outstanding debt to Nunavut Trust, which manages the $1.14 billion settlement Inuit received from the Government of Canada through the 1993 Nunavut Lands Claim Agreement.
NTI borrowed more than $149 million in its early years to pay start-up costs for itself and the three regional Inuit associations.
That debt now stands at about $21 million, according to NTI’s director of finance, Sharron Griffin, who told board members the organization used its surplus money from 2015 to pay the Trust back nearly $11 million.
“If we continue with the path, we can pay off this deficit in two years,” NTI President Cathy Towtongie told board members.
The Trust’s legal mandate is to maintain the original sum paid through the NLCA, accounting for interest. But Trust managers dipped into the principle sum to give NTI its start-up loan.
NTI was supposed to pay the Trust back in full by 2007, but never reached that goal.
At NTI’s 2015 annual general meeting in Apex, Nunavut Trust’s chief financial officer, Fern Elliot, told NTI board members the Trust had missed out on $182 million in additional distribution money to NTI and the RIAs over the years, in part because beneficiary organizations have been spending outside the Trust’s ability to earn.
NTI received $53.3 million in 2015 from the Trust, down from $87.1 million in 2014, but the organization closed the year out with a surplus, ultimately used to pay down the loan.
New charity coming
NTI now intends to establish a new charitable organization, dubbed the Nunavut Tunngavik Foundation, using a portion of leftover money from the 2006 Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement.
The foundation will fund Inuit cultural, educational and language programs in the territory.
“The implementation of the Residential School Settlement Agreement is nearing the final stages. The remaining funds from the ‘Common Experiences Payment’ will be transferred to First Nations and Inuit,” NTI’s chief operating officer, Udloriak Hanson, told board members.
NTI will receive between $6 million and $9 million in surplus money from the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement (IRSSA) and it will be used according to the terms and conditions established in the 2006 court ruling that established the IRSSA, she said.
That includes the reclamation of Inuit culture, language and identity, addressing harms from the legacy of residential school and funding support for formal education such as elementary, secondary and post-secondary education.
“The funds from the foundation will be accessible to all Nunavut Inuit,” Hanson said.
“The foundation will allow NTI to fulfill the terms and conditions and also to accept, receive funds, donations from outside sources to advance Inuit education in general.”
NTI board members concluded their meeting Sept. 1 and will reconvene for their annual general meeting in Rankin Inlet, scheduled from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20.
(17) Comments:
They better approve clients who truly deserve the Hunter Support Program. Because of years past, I’ve seen people who get approved for this program receive the equipment and they don’t even hunt, go out on the land and or they end up selling them after a year or 2. I should know, as I see it here in my community and I know the people who abuse this program just to get free ATV’s, snowmobiles or boats.
People just abuse this wonderful program. Strict criteria should be developed and followed up by the administrators of this program.
Did I hear Cathy on the radio boasting about how they’ve removed the maximum income cut off? I think I heard people making over $75 thousand would now be eligible?
I agree with you here in our community too so many were approved that dont go hunting at all just pitting them for not having snowmobile or honda this need to be checked good if this is going again. Some of us working too need to get approve too. I hope soon and everyone beneficiary should be able to apply.
Who will be Inuit to them? We, locals have no rights because of fake elders and church people. we have to get rid of it first to able to help Inuit.
for years my mother who hunted for herself applied for atv, snowmachine..because she was a widow, and a WOMAN, she was never given any chance…thus i would buy her 2nd hand atv’s ..me being a honeowner with high bills to pay…even though pay over 75,000 that is what it cost to live in Nunavut leaving the wage earner to scrape by…
all beneficiaries should be eligible for atv’s…it’s our beneficiary money isnt it??
Eligibility criteria should be looked at very closely, like:
-Should have FAC for rifles and bullets
-must have hunting or trapper training
In the past approved beneficiaries were on Income Support or were unemployed, thus no income to buy gas or supplies. This lead to clients renting out or selling their ATVs, snowmobiles for cash, booze or drugs. Also some of the equipment never went more than 10 miles out of town.
Hopefully all criteria will be discussed and implemented. Good Luck to all hunters, fishers and trappers with the program being put back into place.
Is the community of Clyde River a member of the NTI Board?
Did the NTI board talk about the situation in clyde river?
The supreme court will decide in November on the NEB’s duty to consult. This is great. In addition I would like clarification on NTI’s role in the federal responsibility to consult.
NTI should be facilitating these consultations including with Greenpeace. NTI is an organization that must support the Inuit voice. Inuit are in a position today to have an informed relationship with the federal government and ALSO Greenpeace.
NTI also has a responsibility to Clyde River.
This program should be called The Non-Hunter Support Program.
Why did they closed it at the beginning?
A lot of staff members, board members are traveling, getting aeroplan points, NTI/RIO’s paying hotel room, paying for board rooms, annual income, how much does it cost annually? who is benefiting from the organization? Staff and board from our NTI/RIO office?
All that travel money, can be used for beneficiaries hunter support program. Benefiting and providing for their family members.
They should make this program similar to how it’s done in Nunavik.
Subsidies bullets, gas, naphtha, furs, materials, gps, spot.
Things needed for hunting. More people would use it, instead of a few atvs boats and skidoos and a hand full of people will use.
Keep subsidizing hunting until you’ve wiped out all the herds.
I love it, keep going. We’re not there yet, but we’re well on the way.
Why not park all the ATV, Boats and Ski-doo at the hunter and traper’s. Then those that want to hunt can go and borrow them.
These machines are not meant to hunt at Northern Store or Co-op, they are not mean to go drive around and hang out with friends.
My spouse applied and was turned down. Yes we work but its pay to pay. Our welfare neighbours got approved and they have never been hunting, their teenagers go joy riding.
#11 time for you to crawl back under your rock, your not there yet.
I agree with commenter #10 and #6, this program should also build community freezers? I see this program used as an easy way to obtain a ski-doo etc., to ride around town, hunt occasionally, sell meat etc. Hunt for a select few. Lastly, sell the equipment.
What I would like to see first is, the list of person(s)names of who are awarding/approving the hunting equipment’s.. and names of people who are getting the equipment’s in your community. This way, we will see if it is fair for everybody.
NTI should consider a new policy on market hunting.
If you sell what you catch, you should not be eligible for hunter support. Using NHSP for market hunting is double dipping.
The main criteria on getting support should be if you share what you get already. There are so many working hunters that make more than the income cut off that feed a whole ton of people. They are essentially working poor drowning in expenses and debt.
These hunters have been penalized because they have the initiative to hold down a day job. They are in fact the backbone of our current country food distribution system.
If NTI cannot support people who actually selflessly put food in the mouths of their fellow Inuit, they are wasting money.
Those that want to hunt for money should be getting support from Economic Development, using commercial tags etc. like a normal business.
I totally agree with comment number 3. Some people here at Repulse Bay, Nunavut received more then once or even more then twice received support from Hunters and Trappers Program. Some of us beneficiary never ever received support from hunters and trappers program. Or are we punished for working?