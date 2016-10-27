Nunavut Housing Corp. announces distribution of new units
Communities in greatest need get the most units
Five Nunavut communities will see more public housing units constructed in 2017-18 than any other in Nunavut.
And those are the five communities—Hall Beach, Kugaaruk, Sanikiluaq, Gjoa Haven and Cambridge Bay—with the greatest need for more public housing.
That’s according to documents, including the Nunavut Housing Corp.‘s 2015-16 annual report, tabled by Housing Minister George Kuksuk Oct. 25 at the territorial legislature.
While every Nunavut community needs housing, the worst-off places need more than 40 per cent more public housing than what’s available within the existing stock of housing.
That means, for example, where there are 200 units, the real need would stand at 280 units.
The housing corporation says in 2017-18 these communities with the greatest need will get the following numbers of public housing units:
• Hall Beach, Kugaaruk and Sanikiluaq—15 units each;
• Gjoa Haven—20 units; and,
• Cambridge Bay—10 units.
Five units will also be built in each of Chesterfield Inlet, Taloyoak and Cape Dorset in 2017-18.
And in the following fiscal year, 2018-19, nine communities are scheduled to receive more public housing units:
• Cambridge Bay—15 units;
• Arviat and Iqaluit—20 units each;
• Pond Inlet and Kugluktuk—10 units each; and,
• Naujaat, Kimmirut, Sanikiluaq and Qikiqtarjuaq— five units each.
But whether those construction projects will do enough to offset the housing needs is not clear.
That’s because the needs are big:
• Arviat, Chesterfield Inlet, Iqaluit, Kimmirut, Kugluktuk, Naujaat, Pond Inlet and Taloyoak need 35 to 40 per cent more public housing units than exist now;
• Arctic Bay, Cape Dorset, Clyde River, Igloolik, Pangnirtung and Qikiqtarjuaq need 25 to 35 per cent more; and,
• Baker Lake, Coral Harbour, Grise Fiord, Rankin Inlet, Resolute Bay and Whale Cove need 25 per cent more.
MLAs continue to work through the territory’s capital budget during committee of the whole sessions at the legislature, scheduled to end the first week of November.
The housing corp.’s 2015-16 annual report said the government spent $54.2 million on public housing construction that year and have built nearly 250 public housing units across the territory over the past three years.
(4) Comments:
P3 Projects, that way communities will get more units then allocated.
Why are we throwing money at houses in communities with no economy or hope of one?
People are flocking to Cambridge, Rankin and Iqaluit for work and education but finding no affordable housing.
In increasing numbers this causes them to keep going to Winnipeg and Ottawa
No one is migrating to the communities with no economic future.
It is insanity that Gjoa Haven gets the same amount of housing units that Nunavut’s capital city will have to wait another year to see.
We should prioritize building social housing units in the communities where the tenants have a chance of training, employment and moving into their own home.
This is fantastic news. Housing shortages lead to health issues and education shortfalls. Not only will this construction address the shelter needs of Northerners but will also, as a side benefit, reduce the stress load on the health care system and increase the likelihood of stronger academic achievements.
Gold star to the Nunavut Housing Corporation and the Government of Nunavut!! Keep up the good work…this is a great start.
I moved into a new unit in 2015 and without a walk-in, and the excuse was because the unit was new. There are so many issues with the new units, its incredible how they try to hide them. First of all, the plug-in for the washer is side-ways so had to install our own extensions. When is rains it goes in through the front somewhere and onto the floor, imagine the mold. After a few weeks, I noticed the bathroom door and the inside door stick, and I had a friend fix the bathroom door, but the inside door still sticks. The outside front door sticks and have been known to break, and it was sticky one time and I had it changed. The porch leaked when it started raining, and my family was there to witness it. The house is still evident. And we pay enormous amounts of money for a northern unit that should be built for the north. Housing associations and corporations haven’t learned that yet.