Nunavut Health Department says whooping cough stamped out for now

Latest outbreaks in Arviat and Rankin Inlet now over

Bordetella pertussis is the bacteria that causes whooping cough, a disease of the lungs and throat that spreads easily from one person to another. (FILE IMAGE)

November 23, 2017 - 7:59 am

Nunavut’s latest outbreak of the highly contagious whooping cough virus, or pertussis, is over, marking the end of the territory’s second outbreak of the illness this year, Nunavut’s Department of Health announced Nov. 22.

New cases of whooping cough sprung up in the Kivalliq communities of Arviat and Rankin Inlet beginning in September, following another outbreak of the virus last winter in Pond Inlet.

“The Department of Health continues to stress the importance of routine immunizations, including protecting against pertussis,” health officials said in a news release.

Nunavummiut can check their immunization records at their local health centres. Immunizations against whooping cough are free.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection marked by a cough followed by high-pitched inhalation.

Other symptoms of the infection include:

• a cough that lasts longer than a week

• trouble breathing

• vomiting after coughing

• coughing that is worse at night

• a high fever (39C and above) that lasts more than three days

You can take precautions against spreading germs by frequently washing your hands, coughing into your sleeve or a tissue, and not sharing food, drinks or any utensils or toothbrushes, health officials said.

Parents of babies or small children should take extra precautions given the contagious nature of the virus.

For more information on the Government of Nunavut’s immunization programs, you can visit the Department of Health’s website.