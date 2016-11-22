NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut health department issues warning on contaminated hummus

Recall issued on yummy Sabra brand hummus spread

Do you have this brand of hummus in your refrigerator? If so, don't eat it! The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall on the product. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

November 22, 2016 - 10:00 am

If you have recently bought hummus, a chickpea spread that’s sold in Nunavut and Nunavik, you should check what kind you have stored in your refrigerator.

That’s because Nunavut’s department of health—along with Canada’s food inspection agency—has issued a warning about a food recall on certain Sabra Canada Inc. brand hummus products due to possible contamination with the bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Listeria symptoms include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

Most people who eat food contaminated with this bacteria won’t have to see a health care provider because they get better quickly, the GN said. But high-risk groups, including pregnant women, elders and people with weakened immune systems, should see a health care provider if they become ill with these symptoms.

If you have any of the recalled hummus, throw the product away or return it to where you bought it.

For more information, contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency at 1-800-442-2342 or visit http://www.inspection.gc.ca here.