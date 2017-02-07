NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut health department issues botulism warning on baby food

Batch of PC Organics may contain clostridium botulinum, bug that causes botulism

If you have baby food that looks like this, check it out—it could be from a contaminated batch, the GN's health department says. (HANDOUT PHOTO) If you have baby food that looks like this, check it out—it could be from a contaminated batch, the GN's health department says. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

February 07, 2017 - 1:10 pm

If you have baby food that looks like this in your home, don’t eat it.

Nunavut’s Department of Health is warning about a food recall on one specific lot code of President’s Choice (PC) Organics brand Apple, Blueberry and Green Pea strained baby food.

That’s because it may contain Clostridium botulinum, which causes botulism.

Botulism can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis.

In severe cases of illness, people may die, the GN warned in a Feb. 7 public service announcement.

All 128 mL PC Organics brand Apple, Blueberry and Green Pea strained baby food products with UPC code 0 60383 06292 7and 2017 OC 31 date should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased, the GN said.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled, but it can still make you sick.