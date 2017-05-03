NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut health department issues warning about national pie, tart shells

Shells carry risk of E.coli O121 contamination

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



If you have these tart shells in your home, don't eat them, says Nunavut's health department. For the entire list, go to the Canadian Food Agency website here: bit.ly/2ourp2n If you have these tart shells in your home, don't eat them, says Nunavut's health department. For the entire list, go to the Canadian Food Agency website here: bit.ly/2ourp2n

May 03, 2017 - 10:00 am

Nunavut’s health department issued a warning May 2 about a national food recall on various brands of pie and tart shells due to E. coli O121 contamination.

Various brands of pie and tart shells are being recalled including the brands: no name, Great Value, Apple Valley and Western Family.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased, the GN said.

Food contaminated with E. coli O121 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die, the GN said.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your local health centre.

For more information, contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency at 1-800-442-2342.

The recalled product list includes:

• no name Deep Dish Pie Shells, 380 g. Best-before date of Nov. 24, 2017 and Dec. 01, 2017. UPC 0 60383 05599 8.

• no name Sweetened Tart shells, 570 g. Best-before date of Dec. 01, 2017 and Dec. 08, 2017. UPC 0 60383 10429 0.

• no name Tart shells, 570 g. Best-before date of Nov. 28, 2017, Nov. 29, 2017, Dec. 05, 2017, Dec. 19, 2017, and Dec. 20, 2017. UPC 0 60383 68840 0.

• Great Value Deep Dish Pie Shells, 380 g. Best-before date of Nov. 24, 2017 and Dec. 01, 2017. UPC 6 28915 08589 1.

• Great Value Tart Shells, 228 g. Best-before date of Dec. 21, 2017. UPC 6 28915 08590 7.

• Great Value Tart Shells, 570 g. Best-before date of Nov. 29, 2017, Nov. 30, 2017, and Dec. 06, 2017. UPC 6 28915 08591 4.

• Apple Valley 2” Sweet Tart Shells, 640 g. Best-before date of Nov. 24, 2017. UPC 6 87415 17100 8.

• Apple Valley 3” Sweet Tart Shells, 570 g. Best-before date of Nov. 30, 2017 and Dec. 09, 2017. UPC 6 87415 17103 9.

