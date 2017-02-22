Nunavut government’s 2017-18 budget closes in on $2 billion
But Finance Minister Keith Peterson warns federal transfers will grow more slowly after this year
In his final budget speech prior to the Oct. 30 territorial election this year, Finance Minister Keith Peterson said that, in spite of the nearly $2 billion the Government of Nunavut expects to receive in 2017-18, the GN faces a leaner future.
In the speech, given early in the afternoon Feb. 22, Peterson said the GN will receive about $1.981 billion in revenues during the next fiscal year and spend about the same amount, producing a tiny projected surplus of $2 million.
“To be able to present a balanced budget, I’m fairly happy with that. It’s still the largest budget in Nunavut’s history, so we’re keeping the programs going,” Peterson told reporters in a lockup prior to his speech.
But that’s based on a revenue increase this year of five per cent in transfers from Ottawa—and that annual rate of increase is coming to an end.
Peterson warned that from now on, the Trudeau government will increase its annual contribution to Nunavut under the Territorial Financing Formula, or TFF, over the next five years by only three per cent.
And at the same time, Ottawa has cut the Canada Health Transfer, or CHT, to a growth rate of only three per cent a year, down from the six per cent increases that territories and provinces have enjoyed for the past decade.
“For Nunavut, this slower growth reduces our flexibility, and our ability to deliver the programs and services that Nunavummiut need,” Peterson said.
At the same time, Nunavut is still heavily dependent on the largesse of the federal government.
This year, the GN will get 88.5 per cent of its revenues from Ottawa, mostly through the TFF and contribute only 11.5 per cent in money raised by territorial taxes and other sources.
“We will find our own way. But we are not there today. Our economy is not yet large enough to support the range of public services Nunavummiut deserve,” Peterson said.
And that, Peterson said, means that Nunavut must do everything it can to make its economy grow.
“We are going to need more jobs. Today more than 10,000 Nunavummiut are in school. When they graduate, they will need to find their way in life,” Peterson said.
To do that, he said Nunavut needs more from the federal government, in social housing, transportation infrastructure and better telecommunications.
As part of that, he made a big pitch for the Grays Bay road and port proposal, which the GN believes would unlock mining opportunities in the Kitikmeot region but requires a $500 million contribution from Ottawa before it can happen.
That road would be part of a longer $2 billion road stretching all the way from the Arctic coast to Yellowknife, which Peterson said could trigger $40 billion worth of development projects.
“An Arctic gateway to the world would significantly increase economic activity in Nunavut. But we cannot build it without federal government support,” he said.
And he said the GN would continue to press Ottawa for help building a road from Churchill to Arviat, Whale Cove and Rankin Inlet, and press for more money to build social housing.
“This year we will build 17 housing units for staff, and 90 units for public housing. Next year, another 95 public housing units. But clearly we need many more,” Peterson said.
He also slammed the federal government for its ban on offshore Arctic oil and gas drilling, a decision they made without consulting Nunavut.
“We cannot afford to have more surprises, like this ban on developing resources we consider to be our own,” he said.
He pointed out that spending on income support in Nunavut has increased by 60 per cent over the past six years and that “we need to break these chains of poverty.”
“We’re steady as you go. We’re not going to solve poverty overnight but the message is still getting out there: we need to help our vulnerable folks in the communities. We’re going to focus money on the education department because education is a way to help people get out of poverty,” Peterson said in the budget lockup.
The biggest chunk of the GN’s money, $353 million, will go to the Department of Health, a $12 million increase from the previous year.
Of that, $6.6 million will go towards a new quality of life secretariat, which will spend it on mobile trauma response, the Embrace Life Council, and a 24-hour crisis help line.
Other highlights in the budget are:
• $2.5 million for community mental health services;
• $1.6 million to support nursing, including nurse mentoring and public health;
• $1.8 million for nine new RCMP members, one for each of Cape Dorset, Pangnirtung, Baker Lake, Arviat, Rankin Inlet and Gjoa Haven, and three for Iqaluit; and,
• $850,000 to improve education support services for kindergarten to Grade 12 students and their families.
Peterson also tabled four bills: Bill 34, the piece of legislation that authorizes the 2017-18 budget, and three supplementary appropriation bills.
With files from Thomas Rohner.
Nunavut Finance Minister 2017-18 Budget Address by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
Justin Trudeau, Bill Morneau and Hunter Tootoo should all be ashamed of themselves. We elected a Liberal government and Liberal MP because they promised to spend money and build significant infrastructure in Nunavut.
So far we have seen nothing but shame from the former Libral MP and now cuts to TFF and Health transfers. If it were not for previous commitments that Leona secured we would have nothing.
Justin Trudeau is a failure and so are we for getting cheated by Hunter Tootoo. Hunter should have focused less on the bottle and the innapropriate relationships when the opportunity was there. Now we have no federal voice or hope till the next election because he cares too much about his taxpayer perks in Ottawa.
I notice there was absolutely no mention of the current Member of Parliament like last year. I guess even Keith Peterson has given up on our sad situation with an independent MP who can’t seem to do a damn thing for Nunavut now. Also notice the main theme of this budget is all about how the Liberals are cutting TFF and cutting Health transfers.
While we suffer our shameless MP is back in Ottawa mouthing off about the name of Trudeau’s office building in Ottawa. Give us back the money and Leona and we’ll all be better off.
Why can’t we cut our MP?
“CHANGE” people wanted. vote Liberals out in 2019.
Don’t blame Hunter. He got what he went there for. He had his time in the limelight and is still making a six figure check. Also, I wouldn’t suggest that he’s not a Liberal. As I understand it, he has yet to vote against the Liberals on any motion or bill so he’s still towing the line and hoping that Trudeau will bring him back.
I’m not sure if our elders or kids will be able to handle 3 more years of cuts to the Territorial Financing or cuts to our already brutal health care system. However, rest assured that Hunter will be able to collect his six figure checks off our backs for 3 more years.
Why doesn’t the Premier just tell the guy to leave? A by election would be nice.
Typical boring GN budget. As long as they didn’t change the price of beer, I’m good.
unemployment rate down almost 1% (about 350 people) to 14.9% (about 5200 people), oh really
the “rate” cuts people who gave up looking for work.
that 1% shows more people have given up looking for work
Minister Peterson realistically pointed out that there is not enough money to do what needs to be done, that Nunavut’s out of control population is a time bomb waiting to explode, and that Nunavut has little hope except for resource development.
The GN’s answer is for the federal government to help out even more, despite being told that the tap is being turned down on the flow of money, and to hope beyond hope that resource companies will come to Nunavut to do business despite the umpteen layers of approvals needed for any project.
Let’s face it, we need to shut down every second community because we cannot afford to build new infrastructure (power plants, schools, water treatment, airports, nursing stations, hamlet offices, etc). We need a drastic overhaul of education so our kids graduate, and can get a job down south. And we need Planned Parenthood as a mandatory course starting in high school.
Of course we won’t do any of this so…..