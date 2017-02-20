Nunavut government wants feedback on economic development
Community consultations planned for High Arctic, North Baffin
If you live in the High Arctic community of Grise Fiord, you can weigh in later this month on what kind of economic development you want for your community.
In a series of consultations, from Grise Fiord to communitiies in the North Baffin region, Nunavut’s economic and transportation department wants to learn what development opportunities may be possible and what kind of investments you hope to attract.
This information will help the Department of Economic Development and Transportation with its Nunavut Economic Development Strategy, the Government of Nunavut said in a recent public service annoucement.
In each community, department officials will talk on the local radio, meet with various groups and hold a public meeting.
Public meetings are scheduled to take place at the community halls at 7 p.m .in:
• Grise Fiord, Feb, 20
• Resolute Bay, Feb. 21
• Arctic Bay, Feb. 22
• Igloolik, Feb. 23
• Pond Inlet, Feb. 24
• Clyde River, Feb. 27
• Hall Beach. Feb. 28
For more information, you can contact Paul Kaludjak toll-free at 1-888-975-5999 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
(6) Comments:
I would like to see:
An archeological research, paleontology and public education / tourism facility in Grise Fiord.
An astronomical observatory in Resolute Bay.
A Winter Olympics training facility in Arctic Bay.
A glass factory in Igloolik.
A shipyard in Pond Inlet.
An arctic survival training centre in Clyde River.
A medical School in Hall Beach.
None of this will work unless we can lower the cost of airfare for both passengers and cargo.
i would like to see sandman hotels in all of nunavut communities. what is now available in accommodation in nunavut is too run down. some with horrible cooks. i disagree with you #1, shipyard should be at sani or coral harbou to build military subs or an aircraft carrier for canadian navy.
Transform Rankin Inlet into a self sufficient functional Zombie Apocalypse refuge.
Once Cracked or College Humor show an article about a zombie refuge the tourists won’t care about the air fares to go see it.
#4 Nothing to transform, we’re already there.
Perfect, so it’s just marketing it’s missing.