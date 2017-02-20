NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut government wants feedback on economic development

Community consultations planned for High Arctic, North Baffin

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Community consultations on economic development kick off Feb. 20 in Grise Fiord. (FILE PHOTO) Community consultations on economic development kick off Feb. 20 in Grise Fiord. (FILE PHOTO)

February 20, 2017 - 11:45 am

If you live in the High Arctic community of Grise Fiord, you can weigh in later this month on what kind of economic development you want for your community.

In a series of consultations, from Grise Fiord to communitiies in the North Baffin region, Nunavut’s economic and transportation department wants to learn what development opportunities may be possible and what kind of investments you hope to attract.

This information will help the Department of Economic Development and Transportation with its Nunavut Economic Development Strategy, the Government of Nunavut said in a recent public service annoucement.

In each community, department officials will talk on the local radio, meet with various groups and hold a public meeting.

Public meetings are scheduled to take place at the community halls at 7 p.m .in:

• Grise Fiord, Feb, 20

• Resolute Bay, Feb. 21

• Arctic Bay, Feb. 22

• Igloolik, Feb. 23

• Pond Inlet, Feb. 24

• Clyde River, Feb. 27

• Hall Beach. Feb. 28

For more information, you can contact Paul Kaludjak toll-free at 1-888-975-5999 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .