Nunavut government to close Iqaluit youth home at month’s end
GN says Illagiitugut home for youth may re-open in four to six months, if they can find a contractor
While many Nunavummiut worry about the shortage of social and family services in the territory, a facility in Iqaluit that offers such a service for youth will close Sept. 30.
Iqaluit’s Illagiitugut Group Home for youth will shut down on that date, though the Government of Nunavut said it hopes the closure is temporary.
“The contract with the current service provider… is set to expire Sept. 30,” said a written statement from the Department of Family Services to Nunatsiaq News on Sept. 22.
The department posted a request for proposals for a new service provider this past summer, but received no submissions, the GN statement said.
Another request for proposal, which closed Sept. 15, did result in an unspecified number of bids, which the department said it’s currently reviewing.
Services at the Illagiitugut Group Home should resume within the next four to six months, the statement said.
There are currently only three youth living at the eight-bed, all-female facility, the department said.
Those youth, whom the statement said have been “consulted,” will be placed in “alternate residential arrangements… to ensure the youth seamlessly transition to appropriate in-territory accommodations and care.”
The Illagiitugut Group Home, in existence since the late 1980s, shifted its focus in 2014 away from young children and towards youth.
That change prompted complaints from territorial and municipal politicians.
That included complaints that Coun. Terry Dobbin made in March 2014.
Currently, the home provides 24-hour residential care, “including specialized programming and treatment services to female adolescent residents under the age of 18,” family services said.
The home often houses those in foster care not yet placed in a permanent home.
A three-part series run by Nunatsiaq News earlier this year revealed that half of all Inuit foster children live in non-Inuit homes, mostly in southern Canada.
Despite that, the Department of Family Services did not say why only three of eight beds are currently being used at the home.
Earlier this year, Illagiitugut hosted an advocacy workshop for young Nunavut women who grew up in foster care.
The workshop was aimed at training the young women to advocate for improvements to the territorial and federal foster care system.
That effort doesn’t seem to have helped the Illagiitugut home stay open.
Several sources with knowledge of the issue, when contacted by Nunatsiaq News, independently confirmed the home’s closure before the Department of Family Services responded to our request for information.
Many of those sources expressed dismay at the lack of information and notice of the home’s closure.
Ivik Enterprises, a B.C.-based company that will run the home on contract from the Department of Family Services until Sept. 30, declined to comment.
The group home itself issued a one-sentence response: “We are dismayed at the apparent displacement of our clients.”
Nunavut’s representative for Children and Youth, Sherry McNeil-Mulak, provided Nunatsiaq News with a written statement on Sept. 21.
In part, McNeil-Mulak said her office does not have all the facts and has reached out to the Department of Family Services for more information.
“It is clear that services for children and youth in Nunavut are lacking. Therefore, the potential closure of this facility is concerning,” McNeil-Mulak said.
One source familiar with the situation said staff have already been given notice that their employment at the group home is ending.
After that, clients will either be sent into foster care down south or into another residential care facility, the source said.
(17) Comments:
This is infuriating. The department of family services really botched the transition between one contractor to another. Extend the old contractor for 6 months while you fix your own mess.
I agree #1 and I hope we see some heads roll over this one.
It seems like the Nunavut government treats the needy youth and children like pieces of meat, just crate them up and ship them around whenever they feel like it.
I hope somebody sues those creeps at Family Services, this is disgusting.
Think I’ll stand out there with my protest sign. Anyone else think they want to join in.
Another fine example of the dysfunctional GN at its best!
Don’t worry everyone. The child advocate will fix this!!😄
The Department of Family Services claims that they act in the best interest of children and youth in Nunavut, the very people they serve, yet every decision made regarding the group/youth home in Iqaluit has shown otherwise. The Department does not take into consideration the amount of work that goes into gaining these youth’s trust in order to help develop a life that provides safety, guidance and structure.
Upheaving these youth and sending them into the unknown is the worst possible decision the department could have made. It is extremely disappointing to see that the GN continues to make claims that have absolutely no backing to them. Someone needs to hold them responsible and demand that our children and youth are treated with the respect, care and dedication that they deserve.
Alutuqnailuakuni atullariktumik pillurikkariaqallariktugut. Kamajikkanik pijariaqallariktut mailuaq GN kamajiuniaqtuni nanihinngitut, pinilulluavikpata piliriqatiqarlutit kamajikkaujunnaqtunik aaqqiumatitsinajaraluaqmata. Ilaahila hunamiat Nunaptini pijaritujuinnauvut, ajuqnarniqqauvuq niruaqtaujut ihumaaluutiqaqtuujarniqqaukmata kitunik uqaqatiqariakkaq pijakkamikni akkururluaqtuujanngitut ilaaknikut. Alutuqnailuakuni Nunaptini hunaluktaat kinguhikmata, qangagukiaq hivupmut kajuhittiariarniaqpita? Niruaqtauhimajut piniarnirilauqtamini kamattiaqtarlit
Shame the way the GN looks after its people. Youth, elderly, women, abused, addicts, confused - all turned over to contractors and the lowest possible bidders.
Is this the vision of Nunavut so many people worked so hard to create? Whatever happened to the idea of People First
CBC Radio reported that Family Services couldn’t comment because Family Services were on holidays, huh? Is Family Services shut down and does anyone care?
This is a strong case of, “if it’s not broken, dont fix it”. Ivik Enterprises was well established in providing care when the home was for special needs children. They had the same staff in there for probably 10 years! A rare thing in Iqaluit. Many, if not all those staff AND 6 to 8 CHILDREN, were pushed out to make way for a different need. Not more pressing… just different. Most of those kids either ended up out of territory or in a facility less suited to their needs. Here we are a few years later with the home only housing 3 young ladies and on the verge of shutting down and pushing three more of our vulnerable youth out into the wind. Bravo GN, Bravo.
Yeah, it seemed like a great place under the management of the previous contractors, great staff, kids with special needs who were well cared for. Roy, who passed away a while ago, is an example of one of the special kids who was once cared for under the previous contractors. It worked fine. Why fix it?
I have friends who worked at the youth home under the current contractors. It is unsafe. Untrained staff, males, allowed to be alone in bedrooms, etc, with teenage girls, and things of that nature. There is very little structure, no program, etc. The staff appear to be very kind and caring, and I’m sure nothing improper has gone on, but there is no caution exercised by management.
Insufferable nitwits!
This is your so-called “people department” at work again. Frightening!
Who else can we send south hmmm, we throw our Elders down there, also many foster kids, alcoholics, the disabled, dementia cases - why not these at-risk kids too?
This is heartless.
All the money flowing south to service providers there, depriving us of ever being able to build the infrastructure and develop the services we need for keeping people, training opportunities and employment here!
Crazy GN.
MLAs must be totally asleep.
wow this is not great news but we all can learn from it and move on in a better manner.?i for one am a big advocate of helping people with disabilities and other whom needs caring . those whom decide to make the difference and make way for them needs special care and understanding of day to day life,we inuit are capable of making this difference as I for one been around disability since birth,either if they were blind,vision impaired,phsycal disability,to mental health.chanllenges we all face each day are part of this all together,where can I get help,whom do I talk to,where do I go,when does it happen ect.if we all listen to each other and make real decisions together tomorrow can be a great day.some try and be that person but at times they are not.i know there is so much to do for the north but most of the time we all fail to listen to the real thing,if we build the inuksuk together I am sure it can stand together.?
#13 what are you trying to say? If we build the inuksuk together it can stand together?
I agree with #8. This is where we are at, the lowest bidders is given the task of looking after Nunavut’s most vulnerable. What is wrong with this picture? A lot.
To be fair no one even bid on this contract, and for the GN, resources are limited.
No one bid?
What was being asked of Bidders>
How realistic were the demands? What level was required?
Strange the current ones did not bid, there must have been a very good reason they didn’t.
GN should give their head a shake and take a look again at what they are requiring if no one bids.
So meanwhile, what are these at-risk kids supposed to do as they see their place closed down? Be tossed here and there for administrative convenience?
GN had options; they could have extended the contract until a Bidder stepped up.
Unfortunately, it is the same old small-minded bureaucratic mind-set that lacks creativity, that allowed this mess to go on as it is.
So, the most needy kids’ needs are not considered.
They are forced to face uncertainty, a massive change, lose their best supporters and are expected to be okay with this?
Minister, where the heck are you; WAKE UP and do something.
This is so very upsetting. Family services, you changed the structure of that group home and displaced many long term children to chase your vision, because you were right. Now, you are prepared to play again with lives in your care because you are so wise and all knowing. I am so pleased that the people making the decision are so warm and caring, and provide so much care and support for those three girls who were just disguarded with the terms of the contract. Could we please take your personal children and send them away to live in Saskatchewan, because you are obviously unfit parents. Those kids weren’t living there for the quality of education in iqaluit, they were living there because they needed to be safe, and supported and saved. Good job FS. I hope your birth children like their new home. Maybe I would even be willing to foster them.