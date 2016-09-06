Nunavut government lags in Inuit employment plans: NTI
"It’s disappointing; we need to see more progress”
Cathy Towtongie, president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., says the Government of Nunavut’s lack of progress in implementing its Inuit employment plans is “disappointing.”
“We have indicated that there’s slow progress on a revised and fully compliant Inuit employment plan. It’s disappointing. We need to see more progress,” Towtongie told Nunatsiaq News at the conclusion of NTI’s board of directors meeting at Iqaluit’s Frobisher Inn, Sept. 1.
Inuit employment plans, or IEPs, are frameworks for government agencies to be compliant under Article 23 of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, which requires working towards a representative level of Inuit employment in government, according to the Inuit proportion of the population — which currently stands at about 85 per cent.
Now, NTI is supposed to be help train more Inuit through a huge pot of money they just received from Ottawa.
NTI received $255.5 million through an out-of-court settlement with the Government of Canada in 2015 for alleged breaches of the NLCA, including Article 23.
NTI invested $80.5 million of that settlement, while the remaining $175 million was put towards establishing the Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corp.
The new corporation is supposed to pay for training initiatives to prepare Inuit for government work and other skilled positions.
In January, NTI announced a seven-member board for the new training body consisting of: NTI President Cathy Towtongie, NTI vice president James Eetoolook and regional Inuit organization presidents P.J. Akeeagok, David Ningeongan and Stanley Anablak.
Premier Peter Taptuna and Education Minister Paul Quassa represent the GN on the board.
The board last met in early July, Towtongie said, where its members approved a work plan for 2016-17 and received a strategic plan put together by an advisory council.
Towtongie says she expects an update from the Government of Canada on its labour force survey in October — a task Ottawa agreed to under the settlement terms — which will allow Makigiaqta Corp. to figure out it’s next steps.
The federal government has filed its proposed IEPs with NTI, along with completion plans, according to Towtongie. But the GN has yet to do so.
“So far from the GN we haven’t seen any IEP in place for individuals in their departments. NTI has provided detailed comments at this time on federal draft [Inuit] employment plans and we have provided a revised [IEP] template [to the GN],” Towtongie said.
“The GN did not set target times for completion, but the federal government has.”
NTI is pressuring the GN to do so, Towtongie confirmed, and expects an update by mid-September.
“At this time we need a whole plan in place,” she said.
Towtongie also confirmed that NTI will work with the Nunavut Association of Municipalities towards implementing similar IEPs at the hamlet level, along with establishing a relationship between Makigiaqta Corp. and Nunavut Arctic College.
NTI board members concluded their meeting Sept. 1 and will reconvene again for their annual general meeting in Rankin Inlet, scheduled from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20.
The bar is has already been pushed too low, I wonder what Cathy expects the government to do?
I hope it involves a greater push for education rather than reconceptualizing the work of the public service under some red herring like Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit.
The NTI likewise lags behind Inuit employment plans.
Where is the 225 million dollars from the federal government lawsuit? How is it being used to train Inuit?
Cathy, I think you’re putting the cart before the horse.
“a revised and fully compliant Inuit employment plan”
No Cathy, it’s multiple plans. With an “s”. One for each department and crown corporation.
This could be part of the problem.
So what’s that new training corp going to do? Sure would be useful to know… for planning purposes you understand.
Seriously, placing people in jobs because of their ethnicity? Perhaps individuals should be placed in positions due to their work ethic, qualifications, and ability to bring something to the table. As for the 7 member BOD of the training organization, it would be interesting to see what the academic and business qualifications of these individuals is.
Hundreds and Hundreds of Inuit youth graduating every year,and NTI,GN,Hamlets,not Training and hiring them,and Shame on the Federal Government,
Its all talk its never going to happen. out of town people (folks) will always get the job even if they don’t have NTI (Card) period. sad but true.
I think, I have to reiterate my standing proposal that GN and NTI must hold a joint Summit Conference on this issue inviting the private sector and interested workers to give their input.
Quebec is a place that has very strick French language requirements. Even Doctors with many years experience have a hard time getting certified in Quebec. Some of them may even speak better French than the average Quebecker. Even Federal public servants like military men have to very good French. This is not an ethnic discrimination but a linguistic one. Guess whose favour it works best for?
Deputies or MLA of Quebec are also always mostly French. Even the cabinet never has more than one handful of non Francophones.
I have stated in the past before, “Unless we get rid of all the transients that do the hiring for GN we will never see inuit employment with the GN.
Just recently here in Resolute the Airport Mangers Position was just filled by a transient hired by another transient even though the inuk applicant had just as much qualification for the job even more so. And at the school for the summer holidays they sent couple of teachers all expense paid down south for training for the whole summer, and nothing was done about training inuit teachers for the same training. And the teachers sent for training already have their Bachelor of education. Perhaps its time to get hiring scrutineers for the GN. I heard also some GN departments are run by families from down south, that hire all their close relatives to come and work for GN. We have gutless MLA’s that won’t put there foot down when they know this exists in all the GN Dept’s. Let the southerners keep coming for the GN jobs, thank to NTI & GN.
@#8 That just might work… after about 20 years of mismanagement, overspending and service levels even worse than they are today a generation might eventually emerge who will appreciate the magnitude of the challenge and put their backs into it by educating themselves and applying themselves to their GN jobs.
Or we could just take the challenge seriously right now and move forward with the plan set out in Article 23 (that’s never been taken seriously by anyone by the way) and accept that we’re not going to hit 85% for a while.
“I heard also some GN departments are run by families from down south, that hire all their close relatives to come and work for GN.” Quote
Response: Inuapik pressure NTI and GN to conduct audit of Human Resource to identify “GN departments” that are “run by families from down south that hire all there close relatives come and work for GN”.
“We have gutless MLA’s that won’t put there foot down when they know this exists in all the GN Dept’s.”
Response: Inuapik, what I know is: GN is not governed by elected MLA’s. GN is run by unelected bureaucrats who are not accountable to the people of Nunavummiut. A GN worker who will tell on to the MLA what they observed as wrongdoing will not last long in his or her job. She or he will be subjected to progressive disciplinary action for mere suspension that he or she spoke with the MLA.
Hire a consultant to go through all GN offices and start firing those that abuse the system. Audit all employees and fire people.
Fire the management that abuse their power and fire the cronic staff that call in sick every thursday, late all the time and take long breaks. Fire those that abuse the system. Make people accountable for their work.
We say, our children are our Future,cheap talk,hire a southerner,
Dear Jill (#5): Please provide the evidence that ‘hundreds and hundreds graduate every year’. You know that not to be true as the graduation numbers, with the exception of Iqaluit, in most communities is usually in the single digits.
However, I would agree that all graduates should either be encouraged to seek more training or education; or where possible be offered the opportunity to transition into employment with the various government NGOs, the Hamlets or the GN itself under the stewardship of a mentor or senior employee. If you look at the various competitions now posted by the GN, you will find that in many more cases than in the past, as the GN said it would last spring, beneficiaries are getting preference over others.
People shouldn’t confuse minimum qualifications on GN jobs for the required qualifications. Ideally the GN wanted higher qualifications, but had to lower them to accept anyone in those positions.
And there are many vacant jobs in the GN. So it’s hard to steal a job if there are many around for the right people.
#13 If you learned how to convey your point, assuming you have one, you might wield a little more influence with others. As it is I just see a buck shot of incoherence.
#Tundra Tom your smart,but if you look at the numbers in the rest of Nunavut,there are hundreds but if you live in Iqaluit, I can forgive you for your narrow focus,on graduates. you do not see all of Nunavut,look for the numbers they are there,i feel good, I know something you do not for a change.
For the last 4 years, she has been quiet. Now shes on the weekly news. Must be election time. The only time she speaks. Hopefully we have good candidates this time to remove her, and also beat her sister Mani, who im sure will run again. Cmon candidates, start coming out, and not the young ill informed vote splitters, but good, viable, able to speak well, represent all, politicians, there are a few good ones out there we need in politics still that are idle at the moment.
I get so tired of NTI pointing the finger at other organizations regarding Inuit Employment. What has NTI done for Inuit Employment? Nothing! The GN employees more Inuit than they do. Where does all the money go from NTI it modt definitely does not go to Inuit.
Regarding Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corp., here’s a reminder from January: “So if you’re an NTI beneficiary, 2016 would be a good year for you to start asking some rude questions.” http://www.nunatsiaqonline.ca/stories/article/65674five_things_to_remember_about_2015/
Right now transients get first pick at housing and Inuit most be satisfied with the left overs. Make it the other way around, give Inuit employees first crack at the govn’t units and leave the transient the left overs. This is Inuit land and money were talking about. Lets get it right. Maybe this wouldn’t solve all the problems but it’s horribly unfair the way it is.
@#21 You’ve got a “solution” for dealing with the “transients” on Inuit land? Uncomfortable historic resonances anyone?
However, I agree that the housing system is stupid as you describe. But it’s also stupid to have GN employees (whether Inuit or “transients”) living in staff housing year after year. All GN employees should transition out of staff housing on a means-tested basis. Then we would all be transients.
#21 Here we go again, anther article about Inuit employment and another goof complaining about southerners.
Here’s the thing, beneficiaries do get first crack at the jobs. Do you not know that?
Every ‘southern person’ hired by the GN was hired because no beneficiary was able to screen through the hiring process ahead of them. In other words they weren’t ‘qualified’.
Now I get it, almost no one in Nunavut really grasps what qualification means. It’s some abstraction imposed by colonists to deprive you of your right to a job, right? Because jobs here are seen surrogates for welfare. Yet we wonder why the GN is so dysfunctional.
Your comment is just typical, whiny, meaningless shit.
“Let’s get it right” Yea.. wow, that’s really something to chew on. Go back to school Einstein, that’s your only hope in this world.
There are a lot of really bad ideas and negative people. No wonder these people are unemployed.
People coming to Nunavut from the south are not transients.
We come here to fill job positions in response to a stated need. It is unrealistic to think that a Territory with just 32,000 population spread over 27 small communities can produce the vast myriad of skills necessary to function in a complex society.
Nunavummiut who are jealous of the southern influx should seriously consider going to school each and every day from grade 1 to grade 12, pay attention in class, make a serious effort to learn the subject material, go home to a supportive home environment, eat a nutritious meal, avoid alcohol, drugs and tobacco, and go to bed early. That’s the avenue to success that each and every person desirous of success must follow. It’s that simple.
Before you blame the government, look to your own inadequacies and the failures of your parents to provide the leadership and support that was needed.
What to do now?
Attach yourself to a leading mentor in the field of your interest. There are ...
#25 you will stay here for 2 maybe 4 years than leave, I call that a transient, there is too many like that up here. The job they do how far they get the job done, starts all over again in a couple years. Nothing really gets improved or moved ahead, it takes so many tries before it does.
Even summer students come up here to work, it’s not as bad as it used to be, but still.
More training and education support is needed so we can change this.
Young territory that has changed in a very short period of time, it’s kinda like being taken advantage of right now but it can be changed,
#23 I think there are a little too many like you up there, the attitude that you have and how you use it really doesn’t help anyone but yourself.
Are you making a living up there? Do you have housing with the job that was given to you?
Are you thankful for that job? Do you plan to stay and make a difference? Or are you building up your experience and searching for a job down south? Build your qualifications for that job down south.
Like some have said, you are probably here for a short time and with your attitude that is a good thing for this territory. We need people that will contribute positively and make a better difference for Nunavut, better examples.
Let me respond to Mr Solution (#21) by telling my story: I am not Southerner, I belong to the immigrant visible minority.
When we ventured to the Arctic, I cannot land GN job until I have residency in Nunavut of at least two years. If ever, my application is categorized under third file.
My wife hired after applying to the advertised vacant position was insulted that she is merely “transient” out to grab Inuit money. Being a new arrival in the Arctic I was confused if Nunavut is part of Canada since we are tax paying Canadian Citizens too, but not welcomed.
To belie the insult that my wife and I are mere transients, we built a house - a new house not pre-used house, sans housing subsidy.
My first casual job (not GN job), I was asked to “train” Beneficiaries how to make reports and explain what the job entails.
Not all “southerners” working in Nunavut took away Inuit jobs. I wonder, how many non-Inuits are employed by NTI?
Thank your for your post #28.
I too have observed how immigrants to Canada, even Canadian citizens, and especially non-white immigrants, are treated in the most disgusting racist manner by the Nunavut government and by many people within Nunavut’s ethnic majority.
This racist treatment is deplorable and disgusting and I hope that this dirty little Nunavut secret gets a thorough exposure.
The Nunavut government is rejecting qualified immigrant job applicants on the basis of racist and bigoted criteria. They would rather let a position go vacant than hire a qualified immigrant, which means the public is deprived of a competent service that would be provided by that rejected immigrant employee.
At the same time, people everywhere insult and bully them and put them down as “transients.”
Shame on Nunavut.
#27 You don’t know me and you don’t know what I do and you have no clue what my qualifications are. I’m almost certain, however, that you couldn’t do what I do, and I doubt there are many, if any Inuit who could.
That’s too bad, but for now it’s reality. I hope to pass my skills on to a young Inuk, but if they gave me the kind of attitude some of you do, I really wouldn’t bother.
The rest of your whining is irrelevant. Not everyone who comes north does so to pamper and treat Nunavut for its ills. I’m sorry that you don’t like that. But it’s laughable that you expect it.
You say you are a Northerner working in the south. What are you contributing to our society?
#30 hits the nail on the head. there is no agreement necessary to contribute to the community. some folks go to work, keep their heads down and do the work that they’re hired to do. it’s that simple.
All talk no results we need a leader that has vision for all Nunuvumiut
#30 I could easily say the same to you, you don’t know me or what I do, you assume to know more and be more qualified.
How long have you been there? How long do you plan to stay?
In your comments it just shows the level of ignorance and poor attitude you have for the people up there. Name calling really doesn’t make your rant more qualified.
But like some have said there are too many transit workers in Nunavut, it has to be more stable than that.
By the way I’m down here finishing my education and work placement. That’s how I am contributing to my society.
#31 unfortunatly Nunavut needs a mentor right now, someone to train and show guidance. Training and education, remember this is a very young territory that has changed in a very short time.
One/two generations removed from being nomadic self sustaining people to people forced to change and live in one place. Forced to go to residential schools to learn a new way of life while removing who they were.
It will take time, I am hopeful that during this rocky rough ride into a different culture, things will improve.
#33 So you’re in the south to finish your education for ‘your society’ or, perhaps maybe just for ‘you’?
Are you enriching the lives of southerners while you are there? How long are you going to be there? How long do you plan to stay?
Seriously though, I don’t have to answer to you regarding my term in the north anymore than you have to answer to me about your term in the south. This is Canada and labour mobility is enshrined in our constitution. Don’t forget, Nunavut is part of Canada, despite all its overtures toward ethnic statehood.
As for the transit [sic] workers you refer to, I partially agree. Nunavut does need more stability.
I would suggest that you work harder to make those people feel welcome, show them you appreciate their contributions to Nunavut. Because if it was not for them Nunavut would be even less stable. In fact it might not function at all.
Don’t you agree?
#34 - that is a very reasonable take. and true, of course. the point I was trying to make that although mentorship and education are certainly needed in the territory, vilifying southerners for simply winning job competitions and succeeding in the north is unnecessary.
#33 - by your logic, educated southerners are contributing to northern society by bringing their skills and education to the north. unfortunately for northerners, they have the benefit of having post-secondary education options closer to home.
I am intrigueg of the use of the compound terms -
transit workers vs transient employees
Regardless of the distinction, both kinds of workers if they are competent are assets to Nunavut. But, if they are not welcomed as workers or as residents because of their racial origin, the morale is dampened.
For sanity and emotional health, the competent and effective, but unwelcomed workers prefer to return where they originally came from than to invest their time and share their skills in Nunavut.
#35 you really think highly about yourself, how you talk to people, talking down to them and calling them names you will not be taken very seriously.
The negativity in your tone is deafening.
Clown; why yes I am enriching and opening some eyes down here, for example teaching some people that the term Eskimo is no longer used and we prefer to be called Inuit, also opening their eyes that all Inuit pay taxes and that we are not part of band or tribe.
It’s actually really amazing how little most southerner know about indiginous people from their own country.
For the southerners that have worked hard to take in our culture we welcome them with open arms and call them family, for those that don’t put any effort and sit on their high horse and leave I don’t really see the point of showing you that much attention.
#39 Really? That’s your definition of contributing to society?
Since when was it a requirement to contribute and take in culture to do a job. If I’m hired to do job which I’m qualified to do why do I need to welcome culture or contribute to society outside of my job. I don’t do it down south, why do I need to do it up north? The issue is education training and absenteeism. Why don’t you address that. I would rather have a skilled and qualified Dr. then someone who was given a token position (like Kathy) and lacks qualification and leadership skills. How many of her kids went to university? How many of them contribute to Nunavut’s society. What about Kathy herself other than complain and whine what does she actually do?
If poster #40 is indeed Inuk by birth and by blood, I doff my hat to him. If he is a soldier, I render my snappy salute for his forthright statements.
He ably identified the problem; and he has solutions to offer. People needs people.