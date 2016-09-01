Nunavut government, Inuit org go to bat for rejected mine project
KIA suggests NIRB overlooked Section 35 Aboriginal rights of Kitikmeot Inuit
After working with Sabina Gold and Silver Corp. at a public hearing last April to save its controversial Back River gold project, the Government of Nunavut and Kitikmeot Inuit Association now want Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett to send the proposal back to the Nunavut Impact Review Board for reconsideration.
“The GN maintains its conditional support for the project…,” Nancy Guyon, an acting deputy minister of economic development, said in an Aug. 22 letter to the federal government.
And the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, which also conditionally supported construction of the mining project, also told the federal government that they should send the project back to the NIRB for another look.
That’s because KIA owns most of the land the project sits on and is capable of imposing its own terms and conditions through an Inuit impact and benefit agreement and a land tenure agreement, the KIA said.
The KIA also said it’s not clear if the NIRB accommodated Kitikmeot Inuit Aboriginal rights under Section 35 of the constitution — because the NIRB did not address suggested terms and conditions that KIA and Sabina worked out at the last minute
“The NIRB report does not specifically address or consider these terms, and as such, KIA cannot determine if our Section 35 rights have been fully accommodated at this time,” KIA president Stanley Anablak said in an Aug. 24 letter to the federal government.
This past June 15, the review board recommended that Bennett and other federal ministers reject the Back River gold mine.
The company’s environmental impact statement contained inadequate plans for protecting caribou from the project’s impacts, the review board said. And they said the project’s potential impacts on caribou herds are likely too serious to mitigate.
On April 30, the final day of a public hearing in Cambridge Bay, the GN and the KIA each made joint submissions to the review board — with Sabina — that suggested revamped terms and conditions aimed at improving the company’s proposed environmental protection measures, especially for caribou.
Those joint submissions flowed from negotiations between GN, KIA and Sabina that occurred after the public hearing had begun.
“This has been a productive meeting, and the Government of Nunavut thanks the proponent for the numerous discussions it had with our representatives and its efforts to resolve various outstanding issues,” Lou Kamermans of the GN said April 30 in his closing remarks.
And the KIA’s executive director, Paul Emingmak, told the NIRB April 30 that the KIA’s support for the Back River project had not changed.
“We need jobs for our youth and other Inuit who have skills and a desire to work in the mining industry. KIA and the Kitikmeot Corp. have business interests active in the mining industry and will expect contracting opportunities,” Emingmak said.
Sabina’s Back River project would comprise a chain of open pit and underground mines at an inland location about 400 kilometres south of Cambridge Bay and 520 km north of Yellowknife.
The project would operate for at least 10 years and involved damming or draining lakes and streams and building a 157-km road from the mine to a seasonal docking facility and fuel tank farm at Bathurst Inlet.
All that infrastructure would be created on lands that the Bathurst and Beverly caribou herds migrate through.
In recent years, the population of the Bathurst herd has plunged to as few as 20,000 animals, down from nearly half-million.
That prompted many intervenors at the April public hearing, including the GN, to criticize Sabina’s plans for mitigating damage to caribou herds, especially during post-calving and calving periods of time.
One early proposed measure was to shut down all mining operations if calving or post-calving caribou show up on site.
But Sabina said it’s not possible for them to shut the mine down that easily, and instead, proposed things like the staged shut-down of noise-making activities.
The KIA agreed with Sabina’s position.
“We do not agree that there is need for complete stop of Sabina activities during the summer season. This kind of shutdown would threaten the project,” Emingmak said last April.
In their negotiations with Sabina, the KIA tried to flesh out the meaning of staged shut-downs in greater detail.
That work is reflected in suggested terms and conditions they filed with the NIRB near the end of the April hearing.
“While KIA is satisfied with these plans, it should be noted they were only finalized during the hearing and that they were the subject of a joint submission by Sabina, Kia and the Government of Nunavut on the final day of the hearing,” KIA president Stanley Anablak said in a letter posted Aug. 29 on the NIRB’s public registry.
But the KIA said the NIRB may not have had time to air out those new proposals. That’s one reason they want Bennett to hand the Sabina proposal back to the review board.
And the GN, in its Aug. 22 letter, said they take issue with the NIRB’s “zero tolerance” approach to caribou disturbances.
“In the GN’s view, the application of such a standard across the territory could be unnecessarily detrimental to responsible development of the territory’s resources,” Guyon said in the letter.
Various other players also have chimed in with letters of their own.
The Spence Bay Hunters and Trappers Association in Taloyoak said it’s still opposed to the Back River project.
But hamlet councils, HTOs and elders groups in other Kitikmeot communities said they support the mine and oppose the NIRB’s recommendation.
Some Sabina employees from the Kitikmeot, including one group who appear to have used the same fax machine at the Amundsen Hotel in Gjoa Haven, also said they want the Back River project to be approved.
In its own letter, the NWT-Nunavut Chamber of Mines, the regional industry lobby group, dumped all over NIRB’s recommendation, saying it “does not align with the evidence.”
“The uncertainty created by the NIRB’s decision on the Back River Project may lead to significantly reduced investment in exploration which will potentially stifle the growth of Nunavut’s minerals industry,” the chamber said.
KIA Letter to Northern Projects Management Office by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
(10) Comments:
“including one group who appear to have used the same fax machine at the Amundsen Hotel in Gjoa Haven”
Ooo, nice insinuation there, Nunatsiaq. It couldn’t *possibly* be because a bunch of people went and used a publicly accessible fax machine when not everyone has one sitting around in their homes, could it?
We all know that caribou populations vary, with predation, weather, available food sources, population pressures, etc. We also know that jobs are needed in the Kitikmeot, and that the construction and operation of a mine would provide opportunities.
My only question in all of this is if it is a good idea to approve a mine and begin it’s construction when caribou populations have declined 96% from where they were a few years ago? Does anyone else remember the East Coast cod fishery, how it crashed due to overfishing, and that it has still not recovered decades later.
If caribou populations were at a healthy level I would say go ahead slowly, and with proper precautions and begin construction, with a provision to halt the project based on any sharp decline to herd numbers. Given that the population is nowhere near healthy and needs to recover first, I think that the current NIRB ruling is correct. The risk is just too great to go ahead at this time.
Cannot have it both ways, say no again,gn will look after us.
With every decision there is a consequence.
Country food in that area of Nunavut may be a meal once a month. No problem. There will be more KFC’s, beef and pork to eat. Fish sticks on Fridays. The economy will boom.
The new work will bring more people to populate Nunavut. Lots and lots more people wanting to experience the Arctic and live the dream. The area communities will need more of everything like Southern comfort.
Mining brings heavily travelled roads slashed across the central Arctic where muskox, bear, fox, and caribou live. The roads will bring priority #1 jobs and economy for Canada.
All this in less than 10 years to start - with no guarantees. Mining is 24/7. Get in, get all, get out.
Except that the caribou decline was specifically due to overfishing. The caribou decline isn’t as a result of mining.
Our glorious Premier will be putting pressure on this to be approved so his deep water port middle of no where and the road for the Chinese mining company will be built.
Here most communities need a proper port and harbour that would lower cost of sealift and creat better access for tourism.
But instead he decided or agreed to a port and road for the big mining companies that could of done it themselves, if they really wanted to.
I think we need a new Premier in the next elections.
We have to make progress or perish. If Nunavut wants to grow we can not stand in the way of good jobs, education to new ways of working and taxes for development. Otherwise we will remain a colony of Canada,
Hey Samsonite (#6) your have your projects wrongs - this article is about the Sabina project, not the Grays Bay Road Project. That’s OK though, even the uninformed are welcomed to post their musings on Nunatsiaq.com
No one is disputing that community infrastructure shouldn’t be improved, but what is the purpose driving it? So more food can be delivered at a marginally-lower costs to a population that can’t afford to buy it in the first place? You’re apparently again development of infrastructure that supports mining, but you’re OK with marine infrastructure to support a cruise-ship industry that provides only a very minor benefit? Case in point, the recent visit of the largest cruise ship to ever pass through Nunavut’s water. What did our Nunatsiaq New have to say about the vast economic benefit generated from this historic occurrence?
Continuing on….“Some passengers made unsolicited contributions as they walked around town — about $500 in the offering plate at St. George’s Anglican Church — along with a $2,000 cheque from the Crystal Cruises company to the local recreation fund. In all, they would spend about $100,000, including $48,000 at the arts fair.”
So there you have it $100K - much of that in donations apparently. In total, probably less than the expected yearly salary of just one resident from Cambridge Bay who might be hired drive a grader down the road you apparently hate so much. So moral of the story - unless you think the Kitikmeot is going to turn into the Barbados of the north with multiple cruise ships passing through on a daily basis, this is going to be a very minimal part of the economy. Maybe strategic support of the mining industry isn’t such a bad thing after all?
Yes #8 I am ok with building marine infrastructure in communities instead of middle of no where for big mining companies.
Infrastructure that would lower cost of food, protect boats from weather, support tourism growth.
Long term benefits instead of the short term mining industry. How long do you think this mine will stay alive?
Support for mining companies or support for community infrastructure, I’ll take the community infrastructures thank you.