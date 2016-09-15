Nunavut government ignores NLCA Article 32, NTI alleges
Inuit org says governments breaching their obligation to consult
The right of Inuit to be consulted in government policy development, guaranteed under Article 32 of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, remains an “undervalued and under-utilized” tool for partnership between Inuit and the governments of Nunavut and Canada, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. says.
That’s according to NTI’s 2014-15 annual report on the State of Inuit Culture and Society, released Sept. 8 after a cultural and social summit, that NTI hosted in Iqaluit’s Frobisher Inn.
NTI says in the report it will take the lead in 2016 to develop concise Article 32 guidelines with regional Inuit organizations and public servants.
NTI alleges this is required because of murky inter-governmental guidelines encouraging an ad-hoc approach for public servants to consult Inuit on a case-by-case basis.
“Despite some cooperative agreements put in place between NTI and the Government of Nunavut that identify shared policy priorities and outline general guidelines for collaboration… there remains no agreed-upon strategy or plan for implementing Article 32,” the report said.
That result is inconsistent levels of cooperation between government and Inuit, represented in Nunavut by NTI.
“[That approach] is minimalist, unconvincing, unsustainable and at odds with the general sweep of both domestic Canadian and international norms and standards in relation to the right sand roles of Indigenous peoples,” the report explains.
“The work is necessary to achieve the vision set out by the Nunavut Agreement for a public government that allows for Inuit self-determination over key policy areas including social and cultural policies and programs.”
The reports cited several government policies enacted in recent years showing the alleged inconsistency in Article 32 implementation.
First and foremost is the relationship between NTI and the Government of Nunavut during the development of the 2008 Education Act, which NTI claims was “severely strained.”
“This case illustrates a worst-case scenario for Inuit because consultation was virtually non-existent,” the report said, adding “the GN breached the Nunavut agreement by failing to implement Article 32 obligation[s].”
“It describes how the GN’s choice to carry out policy-making in this fashion has potentially come at significant social and cultural costs that may not be borne our for some time.”
NTI submitted 77 recommendations amending the proposed 2008 Education Act when it reached Nunavut’s legislature that year as Bill 21.
The GN dismissed 72 of those recommendations before Bill 21 was passed.
“We’ve bent over backwards to meet them [NTI] where we think we can meet them, but at the end of the day the minister still has to be accountable for education in Nunavut,” the Nunavut education minister in 2008, Ed Picco, said in an interview with Nunatsiaq News in Sept. 2008.
NTI also alleges it wasn’t consulted properly under Article 32 when the federal government implemented the Nutrition North program, replacing the former food mail program in 2011.
“[Nutrition North] was imposed on Nunavut Inuit and other Nunavummiut without consulting NTI despite the Government of Canada’s treaty and public law obligations under Article 32,” the report said.
As an example of effective cooperation, NTI commended the work done between its organization and the GN forming the Nunavut Roundtable on Poverty Reduction in 2010, which had a signed memorandum of understanding between the two parties.
“Although far from complete, the anti-poverty work is an example of what NTI and the GN can accomplish through a collaborative relationship characterized by mutual respect,” the report said.
The annual report was released to media and the public at the conclusion of a summit on Inuit social and cultural issues at Iqaluit’s Frobisher Inn, Sept. 8.
The event, which was not open to the media, included about 65 attendants, representing regional Inuit organizations, community leaders, elders, public servants and community non-profit organizations.
2014-15 SICS Report by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
(18) Comments:
Hundreds of inuit, graduating from high school, no excuse
Since when did a highschool graduation prepare you to be full fledged civil servant?
Wow! This seems entirely useful and constructive. Hopefully this is NTI getting teeth!
About time…GN has no guts..just ignorance.
I have nothing against NTI and the good work they do. Most of the time I agree with their positions. But, using the 2008 Ed Act as an example of limited consultation is silly.
Previously the 2008 Ed Act processes were criticized for being too consultative and taking too long.
Now the criticism is there wasn’t enough consultation? Lack of consultation and dismissal of recommendations are two very different things.
NTI may want to polish their message on this.
#5 You’re right, but look at the crowd NTI has to pander too, the most illiterate, poorly educated constituency in Canada.
I would argue that to most Nunavummiut facts are merely a function of interpretation and spin, the most successful of which plays into the deep fear and prejudice they hold.
“Bill 1, the first attempt at a new Education Act, died on the order paper in March 2003. Since then, the current government has spent $1.2 million on holding more than 100 consultations with the public and stakeholders.”
- Nunatsiaq News, May 30, 2008
Apparently someone in the upper echelons of NTI was either incapable of doing basic research or confused the concepts of “consultation” with “getting everything we demand”.
Not to mention some of NTI’s demands at the time, if implemented, would have made the school system an utter disaster. Sure, let’s fire most of the teachers and put unqualified people in for the sole reason they speak Inuktitut. I’m sure that would have worked out great.
I really don’t care what anyone thinks - I have a right to be Educated in my language (Inuktitut)
#8 Says who?
#6 Award for 2016 goes to Inuktitut language program officer Saa Pitsiulak
#9(probably the same commenter as #6)you are a non-beneficiary with no rights.
NTI may have a valid argument. The GN’s, and the Feds, only way of consulting Nunavummiut is by holding public meetings which are barely attended by the public, if at all. GN and the Feds need to explore other forms of consultation if they’ll fully be able to live up to Article 32. Both also need to find better ways of communicating to the public or to the community where it plans to hold consultations.
“I really don’t care what anyone thinks - I have a right to be Educated in my language (Inuktitut)”
Would that be the right to have a *good* education or a half-assed “education” that leaves you poorly equipped to deal with a 21st Century world?
#12 what kind of question is that? Of course we need a good education!
Are you assuming that if we are educated in our language we will not be equipped to deal with a 21st century world? Now that is a very uneducated assumption.
If places like Greenland can get educated in their language and be equipped in your so called 21st century than I am assuming we can do the same in Nunavut.
Only problem right now is that people not from Nunavut do not want this to happen. Take your comments for instance! It has been proven that learning in your language builds a strong foundation and you learn in other languages later, Scandinavia is a great example of this, they go anywhere in the world to further their education. Here unfortunatly we expect everyone to just use English for your benefit.
Whoa! #9 (Just curious),
Says Inuit, the Nunavut Government and more importantly, me, myself and I as an Inuk and citizen of Nunavut.
Who says no?
Qujannamiik
“If places like Greenland can get educated in their language and be equipped in your so called 21st century than I am assuming we can do the same in Nunavut.”
If you looked at Greenland you’d find they had great success in making sure everyone spoke Greenlandic, but then ran into the problem that they couldn’t speak to anyone else. Their bilingualism issue is that they don’t have enough kids fluent enough in Danish to get advanced university education in Denmark, or in English to get it anywhere else, or to be able to work outside Greenland.
Not being able to communicate with everyone else might be fine in an isolated society. None of us live in that kind of society any more.
#14 You say you have that right, I am asking where you believe that right comes from? I’m not aware of it, but I would be interested to know.
I don’t disagree with the ideal, but the reality is that there aren’t enough properly educated Inuktitut speakers to deliver on that dream. You know that as well as I do.
In my opinion there never will be.
#15 bs! Greenlanders go to different countries to further their education, speak at least three languages.
I think it’s more the isolated thinking of only English being used only is the problem. Lots of great examples out there but first you have to be open to the idea to make it work.
Ok #16 (Just curious), as continuation of our conversation…
I would believe that right comes from:
1: The Charter of Rights and Freedoms, particularly section 35…
2: The NLCA (tied in with Section 35 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms…), such as 32.2.1, and through out the NLCA, and, again
3: Because me, myself and I as an Inuk and citizen of Nunavut say so.
Now again, who says no?