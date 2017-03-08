Nunavut government hires firm to review NTEP
Too few Inuit students seek teaching careers, education minister says
Nunavut’s Department of Education has contracted a policy analysis firm to review the Nunavut Teacher Education Program and help map out a strategy to recruit more Inuit teachers for the territory’s schools.
Education Minister Paul Quassa told members of the legislative assembly March 6 that the Vancouver-based Directions Evidence and Policy Research Group will review NTEP and provide recommendations “on how the Nunavut Teacher Education Program can be expanded” to attract more teacher-trainees throughout the territory.
The department expects the review to be completed by June this year, Quassa said.
Quassa acknowledged last month in the assembly that the teacher education program hasn’t attracted enough Inuit teacher trainees to fill the demand for teachers in Nunavut schools overall, and in particular, not enough trainees who want to teach in the Inuit language.
The shortage is preventing the department from achieving fully bilingual education from kindergarten to Grade 12 by 2020.
In question period, Quassa noted that the Government of Nunavut must make the Nunavut Teacher Education program—which runs under Nunavut Arctic College—more accessible to applicants from all communities of the territory.
“Too few students are applying for the program,” he said, partly because applicants are unwilling or unable, financially, to move to the largest communities where the college offers NTEP.
Teacher education classes are “usually in the larger communities like Iqaluit, Rankin Inlet and Cambridge Bay,” Quassa said.
“Sometimes some people are interested in applying, but they don’t want to move to the larger communities.”
Quassa said he hopes the NTEP review will point to solutions to overcome the barrier, and draw more trainees. One solution could be to introduce a more condensed program “so that teachers can be trained in a shorter timeframe,” he said.
Nunavut also needs more Inuit and Inuktitut-speaking teachers to teach at higher levels, from middle school through to Grade 12, and the Department of Education needs to determine “whether further studies would be required to attain that,” Quassa said.
South Baffin MLA David Joanasie called Quassa’s attention to a recently published “summary research report,” called “A Hunger To Teach: Recruiting Inuit Teachers in Nunavut,” which he tabled in the Legislative Assembly March 2.
The report outlines several barriers Inuit face when they target teaching careers in Nunavut.
Those barriers include “language, academics, financial, family and housing issues, as well as the lack of knowledge of post-secondary programs, such as Nunavut Teacher Education Program,” Joanasie said.
Quassa acknowledged he had read the document, and would consider its recommendations once the policy research group completes its study.
(14) Comments:
This: “Sometimes some people are interested in applying, but they don’t want to move to the larger communities.”
If you’re not willing to make the sacrifice of leaving your community for a few semesters I seriously doubt you have the resilience to be a successful teacher.
This is incorrect. NTEP hasn’t been in Cambridge Bay for at least the last 4 years. This year the program is offered in Kugaaruk and Taloyoak. So the idea that people are somehow disadvantaged because they don’t want to move to a larger community is false.
I also echo the sentiments of #1. If you’re not up for the challenge of moving to a larger community for just a few semesters then you probably won’t hold up long in a challenging Nunavut classroom.
Students pursuing teaching careers in the south also have to leave their home to pursue education. I’ll acknowledge that they don’t always need to travel in a plane to get to their school, some do.
Finally, one of the largest barriers to retaining Inuit teachers is the fact that being a teacher in Nunavut is extremely challenging. Social, medical and economic issues all play out in the classroom. Many Inuit can find less “stressful” positions with the GN with much more flexibility for the same if not more money.
#1) You don’t know the sacrifice people take to take the program and successfully complete it. I was very fortunate the program was offered in my hometown, and barely made it through due to many issues. First you need support from home, to complete work loads of homework, family who can assist financially because the funding is nothing, a spouse (if you have one) that supports you, second if you have medical problems, NTEP needs to support you because without the support I wouldn’t have completed, and if the program is not offered in your community and you have no family in Iqaluit, it will be really hard so there is a lot of sacrifice. Also three of us in the program lost one of parent during the courses, so to drop a course to grieve was also a really big thing, NTEP needs to offer online courses or correspondence courses for students to complete, without our supportive instructor who was with us for the whole 5 years, many of us wouldn’t have completed.Please talk to previous grads
Nunavut is a small place, like a bubble.
Maybe a lot of people just don’t want to become teachers.
#3 I spent close to ten years in University none of which was in my home town. No one helped me pay rent or tuition either. I self funded both my degrees. So, I think I might have an idea about what sacrifice looks like.
But of course, I’m sure it was nothing like two years of NTEP.
There is a perfect location already in Ottawa, with all the necessary support,NS,But it is used for all the wrong reasons,NTEP,NURSES,LAWYERS,
#3) Post secondary education can be tough.
Understand that millions of Canadians have left home to attend college or university. This is considered a common event in people’s lives.
Too many people in Nunavut have been spoon fed for so long that they do not understand how to face adversity. They expect the world to bend to their needs, rather than learning how to deal with the world on its own terms.
To any prospective students reading this: yes, you may have to leave home for school or work. No, this is not unusual. Yes, it can be tough.
Time to grow up folks. The world will not wait for you.
#3 please explain the sacrifice you encountered. The sacrifices you tell are the same as someone in high school. Someone should have told you that life owes you nothing, everyone of my children left home to attend real university and had to deal with the world on their own. We were always there for support when we were required. University is more than just an education it is about growing up, making your own choices good or otherwise. I am sorry for the loss of your loved one, but these things can not be forecasted into post-secondary planning health issues and loss are part of life.
NTEP is a valuable tool in Nunavut and needs to be kept, but it also needs to prepare teachers to the real life of the Nunavut classroom and ensure the success of the students, not the coddle the NTEP trainee.
Hi! Paul how are you? I’m interested in becoming an Inuinnaqtun teacher. I’m here at the arctic college. Taking ABE 120.Thank you kindly for youre time, From Doris.H.
Number 3 you should have stayed in school as your comment is not written to the level I would expect from a teacher…
No. 5 and 7 you are so right!!!
Nothing comes easy. It takes good grades and years of efforts to gain the knowledge to be called a teacher, a doctor, a nurse, a lab technician, etc…
And yes, this means getting off your coach, travelling to where your schooling will take place , keeping your nose clean while there , find a way to pay for it and provide for yourself and FINISH!!!
Nothing comes easy in life. Learn that
THanks
Hi! Again yes life is challenging, I’m sure I will. I’ts my dream to become an Inuinnaqtun Teacher, Hopefully I’ll make it to class no matter what. Well have a good day Doris
With teaching training programs, you do hope a certain standard is achieved as graduates will hopefully get jobs actually teaching children and youth. People who can’t achieve getting the certificate most likely shouldn’t be teaching in schools.
In Nunavut, where Inuktitut or Inuinnaqtun teachers are needed, maybe that standard doesn’t have to include copy-edited perfect English. But, hopefully, it includes a high level of Inuktitut or Inuinnaqtun and proven knowledge and capacity with Inuit knowledge, culture and values. A curriculum that defines what’s expected for Inuit languages at different grades would be great. Help would be nice from the presently non-existent Language Commissioner.
Being a teacher’s tough though. #2’s right in that less stressful jobs are readily available to people who have finished NTEP. Plenty of graduates are in other non-teaching jobs.
NTEP night courses would be helpful for single parents or for potential students who can’t afford to be a full time student. Credits awarded for years of service in a similar job. Online or correspondence courses could help too.