NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut government employee wins national literacy award

Award for 2016 goes to Inuktitut language program officer Saa Pitsiulak

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Saa Pitsiulak, an Inuktitut language program officer with the Department of Culture and Heritage, is the winner of the 12th annual Council of the Federation Literacy Award for Nunavut. (PHOTO/FACEBOOK) Saa Pitsiulak, an Inuktitut language program officer with the Department of Culture and Heritage, is the winner of the 12th annual Council of the Federation Literacy Award for Nunavut. (PHOTO/FACEBOOK)

September 15, 2016 - 2:00 pm

The 12th annual Council of the Federation Literacy Award for Nunavut goes to Saa Pitsiulak, an Inuktitut language program officer with Nunavut’s Department of Culture and Heritage.

“Saa has taught hundreds of children and adults in Nunavut and goes above and beyond her day job, doing much of her work in her own time,” said Premier Peter Taptuna in a recent news release. “On behalf of the Government of Nunavut, I would like to extend my gratitude to her for her important work and her contribution towards literacy across our territory.”

Since 2004, the Council of the Federation Literacy Awards have recognized the successes of adults who have undertaken literacy training and their contributions across the field of literacy.

The annual award is presented to educators, volunteers, learners, community organizations, non-governmental organizations, and businesses, in each province and territory.

Pitsiulak was selected for her leadership as an educator in Nunavut for 30 years, and for her role in creating children’s Inuktitut guided reading resources for Nunavut schools, the GN news release said.

Pitsiulak will receive a certificate signed by Taptuna as well as a Council of the Federation Literacy Award medallion.