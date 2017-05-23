Nunavut scores lowest grade in Canada food report card
"Nunavut lags far behind and requires remedial attention"
Many Nunavut residents go hungry, confirms a food report card for Canada that gives the lowest grade possible to Nunavut—a D—for poor performance in making sure its residents get enough food.
Most Canadians consume significantly more food than they need, said the Conference Board of Canada, in its introduction to the recently-released Canada Food Report Card.
But that’s not the case in Nunavut, where moderate to severe food insecurity—or a lack of food—affects more than one in three Nunavut residents and one in two Nunavut Inuit.
The report card says Canada needs to do more to bring the territory up to the level of other Canadian jurisdictions.
“Nunavut lags far behind and requires remedial attention,” says the report card from the independent think-tank on the “D” grade it gave to Nunavut on food insecurity.
The card confirms what Statistics Canada said in February, that majority of Inuit adults in Nunavut—roughly 55 per cent—continue to be hit hard by food insecurity and don’t get enough food.
Nunavut also has the highest amount of Indigenous food insecurity in Canada, said the report card, noting that Inuit food insecurity is increased by changes in the climate and environment.
“The eroding interest in, and increasing costs of, hunting traditional or country food are also factors,” the report card also said.
While the 157-page report did not include Nunavut in many of its provincial and territorial snapshots of industry prosperity, healthy food and diets, food safety, household food security and environmental sustainability, it did note that, among other things, youth and adults in Nunavut don’t get enough fruits and vegetables.
Southern Canadians are totally okay with this - that we aren’t getting the basic necessities they take for granted! And when we try an raise these issues, “You’re already getting too much money from the feds….per capita!!”
Most Canadians are friendly, warm and welcoming…except to us, they want to keep us in this place of hunger and want!
I’m in Clyde River where they only have one store, the more you buy something like anything they will raise the price up regularly
Most people in the South do not know the complexities of Nunavut, do not understand that the majority of food is spent up by plane. But if I was the Feds I would be reluctant to hand over more cash for a food program until I saw it was being spent wiser.
All I see now, this that the NWC and the airlines sucking the lifeline out of the programs.
Number one quit your whining and playing the poor me card. Nobody in southern Canada thinks the way you think they do. This or me card and the reverse discrimination southerners face in Nunavut is totally unacceptable.
Where are the politicians when we need them? MLA’s, MP’s, NTI? It’s outrageous nobody has done anything what so ever so far! Wow!
I agree with #3
When will they bring back food mail ?
No wonder some people are quietly shoplifting.
Most of the politicians never really experience poverty so they don’t understand just like most of the people I worked! They think they’re doing so rest of people are doing ok and if people are poor it’s their own fault
It’s sad but true it’s a brutal combination of high prices and a choice of life style.
For some of us we keep trying to work and barely make ends meet at times and try have healthy food for our kids but some families just have wrong priorities for their families and no one to blame but themselves.
Go to northmart at 7am and watch them get their coffee and watch us go to work or watch people go by and ask for change later during the day.
I feel sorry for them and they seem to fine with 1 meal a day from the soup kitchen but its not enough so time to go to work and try and make a living so there will some improvement in their lives at least try.
Well, #3 - Canada should build a road to Nunavut and Seaports in Cambridge Bay, Iqaluit and the rest of Baffin Island and an all weather road to Kitikmeot too.
Upgrade all our Power Plants in each community. It’s crazy how we are directly contributing to global warming and climate change due to using only diesel powered generators.
I have not been in Nunavut for very long, about a year,but I am
good with economics.
I hope I am wrong, but I can see a time when a lot of people will
leave the North due to poverty and poor priority of finances.
Absolutely redundant information of words on paper, applications for a budget to continue for another fiscal year, with the end report repeating the same words on paper again, year after year.
Inuit leaders: Constantly anticipate and prepare for the future needs of the community. Use your knowledge from the past 17 years and decide where to “move families to the seasonal hunting grounds”.
Trudeau’s foreign billions ignores Nunavut’s food insecurity.
sad story, one more again, one band aid after another not much changes. bring inuit in the communities so we dont starve, here we are, always just enough to get by. so much is broken in nunavut and population gets more and yonger. a whole new way of making life work in nunavut is needed, by everybody, fast.