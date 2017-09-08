Nunavut fire causes extensive damage to store warehouse
Police investigating sixth suspicious fire in Pangnirtung in less than a month
Police and firefighters are investigating yet another suspicious fire in Pangnirtung.
Firefighters were called early Sept. 8 to douse a fire at the Northern store warehouse in the south Baffin community.
Nunavut RCMP said the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, but called the damage “extensive.”
The warehouse was well-stocked from recent sealift deliveries and the RCMP said that any materials in the building were completely destroyed in the fire.
But while police said they are investigating, they wouldn’t say if they believe the fire was started by an individual or group thought to be responsible for at least five fires in Pangnirtung in less than a month.
Most of those fires have been started in abandoned homes and shacks around the community of 1,500 people.
Police are asking anyone with information about this or any of the other incidents to contact the local RCMP detachment at (867) 473-0123.
Nunavummiut can also provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)
(2) Comments:
How would these fires start, if not for some sick individuals. This for fun and a game for someone and will go on until someone gets hurt or God forbid, killed.
Please help the RCMP before it’s our homes and property. Who ever this is, will not stop until caught.
Congrats Pang, you just drove prices higher still. The Northern will make it up off your backs sooner than later….