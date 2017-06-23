LETTERS: Nunavut

Nunavut family says goodbye to Johnny Karetak, 87

"We especially want to thank the people of Arviat who loved him as we did and accepted him as one of their own"

Johnny Karetak of Arviat passed away June 13, 2017. (PHOTO COURTESY KARETAK FAMILY) Johnny Karetak of Arviat passed away June 13, 2017. (PHOTO COURTESY KARETAK FAMILY)

The Karetak family wishes to thank everyone for their love, prayers and generosity displayed to them from near and far. Johnny Karetak, of Arviat, Nunavut, passed away peacefully at the age of 87, surrounded by his loving family, on June 13, 2017.

“Our father was a true gentleman and had unconditional love for all of us. He was a man of God and always taught us to love others and to help all those around us. He was truly a humble man and never asked for recognition for his acts of kindness. He will be greatly missed but we know he is in a better place as his work is done here on earth. It is up to us to carry on his legacy of kindness.” said his children.

He leaves behind his wife, Rhoda Akpaliapik Karetak, whom he loved dearly. He was a great example to all of what unconditional love is. Not only did he love his own, he totally loved those joining our family too. He lived a world of inclusion and acceptance. He will be greatly missed by his large family, friends and all who knew him. We especially want to thank the people of Arviat who loved him as we did and accepted him as one of their own.

We thank all those at the Arviat Elders’ Centre who lovingly cared for him in his last days and the many people who visited. We thank the RCMP where he worked as special constable throughout most of his life. We thank our Lord who blessed him throughout his life and carried him through.

The Karetak Family and extended family

Arviat

