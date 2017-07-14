NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut energy corp. rolling out net metering program

Customers will soon be able to install renewable energy systems, get credit for power generation

Nunavummiut will soon be able to install solar panels and other renewable energy systems on their home to offset the cost of their electricity through a net metering program that the Qulliq Energy Corp. is rolling out. (FILE PHOTO)

July 14, 2017 - 4:00 pm

The Qulliq Energy Corporation is moving forward with a net metering program that will allow Nunavut customers to install renewable energy systems and get credit for the energy they produce.

The QEC wrote a letter to Johnny Mike, minister responsible for QEC, on June 28, to request changes to the corporation’s Terms and Conditions of Service to itemize the rules under which the service will be offered.

According to that application forwarded to the minister, all residential customers, and one municipal customer in each community, for now, will be permitted to install a renewable energy generator—solar panels, for instance, or wind turbines—not to exceed 10 kilowatts.

Business customers will not be permitted to use net metering, for the time being.

Those renewable energy systems must meet the corporation’s “technical interconnection requirements” and all relevant Canadian electrical codes, and the total cost of installation must be borne by the customer.

Any upgrades to accommodate net metering—a bi-directional meter, for instance, that measures a customer’s energy input as well as their consumption—will be engineered, designed and constructed by QEC and then the costs billed to the customer.

It’s not clear yet how much those meters, and their installation, will cost. But according to a QEC spokesperson Sheila Papa, that information, along with step-by-step guidelines for customers, will be available by Oct. 2. Papa said QEC will have a supply of those bi-directional meters when the program rolls out.

The QEC’s application to the minister says customers “will not receive any monetary compensation from the Net Metering Program.”

Instead, net metering customers will receive a monthly kWhs credit equal to the amount of kWhs exported to the corporation’s grid during the billing period.

If, during the month, your renewable system produces more energy than you consume, you will not be charged for electricity that month and QEC will credit any remaining kWhs to the your account as a “banked credit.”

In subsequent months, if your renewable energy system produces less energy than you consume, those banked credits will be applied to reduce what you owe to QEC.

Any banked credits remaining at year-end will be reset to zero on March 31. Credits can’t be carried over from previous annual periods or transferred to other accounts, the QEC says.

You can read about the program in more detail on QEC’s website here.

The Clyde River community hall, which was fitted with 27 solar panels in August 2016, is currently generating power and off-setting the municipality’s diesel fuel consumption.