Nunavut employees union, GN power corp. reach tentative agreement
Members will vote ratify new agreement this summer
The Nunavut Employees Union and Qulliq Energy Corporation have reached a tentative agreement on behalf of the power utility’s 160 employees throughout the territory.
Unionized QEC employees have been without a contract since Jan. 1.
NEU president Bill Fennel called the agreement “fair and equitable” and the result of “good faith bargaining.”
“We have now started the process of putting the tentative agreement before our members for a ratification vote,” Fennell said in a July 5 release.
“We feel that this agreement fairly addresses the concerns expressed by our members while keeping in mind the reality of the employer’s needs.”
The union did not offer any details on the tentative agreement.
If accepted by the NEU’s membership, the agreement would remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2020.
“Full credit goes to both bargaining teams for their hard work and dedication,” said Keith Peterson, minister responsible for the Public Service Act, in the same release.
Contract talks vastly improved from the last time the two parties negotiated a new agreement. In 2015, talks between the NEU and QEC broke down and workers went on strike for four weeks until both sides agreed on a wage benefit package.
(4) Comments:
nice to hear.
so can anyone answer why most of the scheduled power outages happen on the weekend?
I believe it is because GN, city and most businesses are closed on the weekend, work hours will not be affected.
Why is this a norm for all unions of Nunavuy?? I needed union help for when my arm was crushed while at work with the city of Iqaluit, never entailed instead I am stillin a battle with wscc and the city… But the government’s legal aid sector cannot assist apparently because I have no grounds to sue for damages apparently. This Nunavut scheme is nothing but a corporate scheme… I am sure I am not the only one I uk treated like Manor, so they can develop more Manor in the south.
Revenue, nuff said!