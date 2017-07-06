NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut employees union, GN power corp. reach tentative agreement

Members will vote ratify new agreement this summer

Unionized QEC workers walk the picket line in Iqaluit in 2015. This round of contract talks went more smoothly, with the NEU and Government of Nunavut power corporation coming to a tentative agreement this month. (FILE PHOTO)

July 06, 2017 - 1:10 pm

The Nunavut Employees Union and Qulliq Energy Corporation have reached a tentative agreement on behalf of the power utility’s 160 employees throughout the territory.

Unionized QEC employees have been without a contract since Jan. 1.

NEU president Bill Fennel called the agreement “fair and equitable” and the result of “good faith bargaining.”

“We have now started the process of putting the tentative agreement before our members for a ratification vote,” Fennell said in a July 5 release.

“We feel that this agreement fairly addresses the concerns expressed by our members while keeping in mind the reality of the employer’s needs.”

The union did not offer any details on the tentative agreement.

If accepted by the NEU’s membership, the agreement would remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2020.

“Full credit goes to both bargaining teams for their hard work and dedication,” said Keith Peterson, minister responsible for the Public Service Act, in the same release.

Contract talks vastly improved from the last time the two parties negotiated a new agreement. In 2015, talks between the NEU and QEC broke down and workers went on strike for four weeks until both sides agreed on a wage benefit package.