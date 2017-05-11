Nunavut elders should be paid for IQ, says historical society
"Inuit knowledge holders aren't being compensated"
Elders should be paid if they share their traditional knowledge in a formal setting.
That’s the opinion of Pamela Gross, the executive director of the Kitikmeot Heritage Society in Cambridge Bay, where elders were recently contacted to attend a public hearing on a mining project.
They were offered a per diem for their input, unlike other people in the room who would be paid to be there, she suggested.
“Our Inuit knowledge holders aren’t being compensated for their knowledge,” Gross said.
The KHS pays elders for interviews and when they work on certain projects as knowledge holders, she said.
But Gross said payment to elders is an issue that Nunavut needs to look at across the territory.
“There are meetings held all the time and people [elders] do get paid sometimes, and not other times, for the knowledge being shared,” she said.
“Times are changing and I think there needs to be some regulations across the board when it comes to these issues.”
The Nunavut Impact Review Boards’s executive director Ryan Barry said communities nominate their representatives to hearings.
The NIRB takes care of airfare, hotel and per diems, “but don’t provide honoraria,” he told Nunatsiaq News.
The situation would be different if a mining company wanted to have an elder sit with their consultants to provide evidence or support for their project during a NIRB hearing.
“I’d expect that they’d receive compensation like any other consultant,” Barry said.
(8) Comments:
Paying Elders for traditional knowledge??
What about this whole ISV-Inuit Societal Values mandate??
Paying to pass on culture to the next generation may be the fastest way to losing that said culture. Paying elders as expert consultants then that is another matter, then elders should be paid as expert consultants. If elders are not requiring money to pass on their knowledge then by paying them that will have serious consequences on the that culture being passed on. Money is not always a motivator, and the research pretty conclusive the paying of someone to do something that the person would have happily do for free is a well-known de-motivator. In layman’s term, paying someone do something that they like do, they will eventually stop liking what they do.
A bit confused by this… as the NIRB and other government type processes are designed to provide the public with opportunities to participate, I don’t think they should be paying any community representatives to be there, including Elders. Other events where an Elder is asked to come in to light a qulliq, share knowledge, contribute to project planning, etc. they should certainly be paid for their time like anyone else. But that’s what the article seems to say is happening.
I don’t know about you, but I don’t expect to get paid to attend community meetings. I expect that I can go, participate, etc. because that’s what we negotiated for with the Nunavut Agreement
This is ridiculous. Not only does it de-value the information but paves the way to another money grab by pseudo-knowledge fakes. People who conduct the consultation are mandated to be there, those who provide traditional info are requested to attend. Where the hell is this going and when will it stop?
No. 1 & 2 are missing the point here. The elders should be paid honorariums/professional fees for their input for large projects like mining, shipping and for whatever they are needed for, like any professionals who are paid huge amounts of money.
I believe Ms. Gross is not talking about Elders being paid passing their culture to their people, youth and communities.
I would rather pay an honest Elder than some of the incompetent
Kabloonaks and Eskimos who have been freeloading for years!
You can thank me next time Joseywales.
Inuit elder’s should be paid huge amount of $$ for their knowledge, because these local or not are benefiting a lot and without it they would go nowhere.
So, let them be paid in a fair amount not just $15 per day thing that’s stealing and it has to stop.
It’s the way of the Western World, the Professors get paid mega bucks for their knowledge, but when an Elder passes on their knowledge, it is given freely, they don’t ask for a big paycheque, go figure.
By the way, our Artists/Seamstresses are paid only a few bucks for their hard work, some are beautiful work, some are not as beautiful but very warm and people who buy them try to buy them at such low cost. I wish they could know that no one else can do what they do and pay them for their hard work.