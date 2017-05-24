Sleeping Nunavut elder attacked in her Iqaluit apartment
Victim treated in hospital and released; RCMP investigating
A disabled 73-year-old elder is recovering from injuries after an unknown assailant broke into her Iqaluit apartment in the early morning of May 9 and attacked her while she was asleep in bed.
RCMP “V” Division spokesperson Sgt. David Lawson confirmed that no charges have yet been laid in the assault but investigators believe the attack was an isolated incident.
The elder was hospitalized with injuries following the attack, Lawson said, and required multiple stitches for head trauma, another source told Nunatsiaq News.
The woman, who is confined to a wheelchair, was allegedly asleep in bed when her apartment was broken into at about 3 a.m., May 9, sources said.
The door to her apartment was unlocked at the time of the assault.
The woman’s apartment is part of a building adjacent to the Iqaluit’s Elders Centre.
The Iqaluit Elders Centre told Nunatsiaq News that the Iqaluit Housing Authority is responsible for the maintenance of those units.
But Nunatsiaq News could not confirm from the IHA what level of security is available for the units, many of which are occupied by elders who use the nearby elder facility.
The victim of the assault has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering well, sources said.
The RCMP has asked anyone with information on this incident to contact the Iqaluit RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
(8) Comments:
This person is so stupid.. Should be behind bars GOOD!😡😡😡
It’s time for the government to open a marijuana detox where hard drugs are available.help with the coping mechanism.it’s false cure but works for time being.
This just make me sick to my stomach, unbelievable what a person can do…. shaking my head at the idiot who did such a thing
what is even more ridiculous is the fact that today is May 23 and we are just hearing about this. two weeks later. no warning that their is some moron going around.
I really don’t think we need any warnings that there is some moron going around. It’s the same every week. Every year. There is a ton of them here and they don’t seem to stop coming out of the woodwork.
Lock your doors. Keep an eye on your belongings. Call the police if you see something that doesn’t look right at your neighbours. We have to work together to stop this garbage.
What they need is Video Surveillance Recorder, or Security…
They need video cameras around that area. Crazy guy who did this.
Too bad My little brother died around the elders centre in the street full of lights.
This is about psychological pain and addictions. We need greater security for now, but we also need to help people get stable and have a decent chance in life. That will make our community more secure.