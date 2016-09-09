Nunavut education needs more Inuit influence, local control: NTI
“The current level of inclusive education services in Nunavut is grossly inadequate"
Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. describes the state of the territory’s education system as “a national embarrassment” in a series of submissions to the Government of Nunavut which are critical of both the current Education Act and proposed reforms set for implementation in 2017.
“The current level of inclusive education services in Nunavut is grossly inadequate,” NTI’s submission continues.
The Inuit organization says Nunavummiut can’t receive an adequate education in a system woefully unprepared to accommodate Inuit culture, the special needs of students and the regional identity of communities.
Recommendations submitted by NTI call on the GN to provide additional funding to correct educational shortfalls in the Inuktitut curriculum, additional support to District Education Authorities, or DEAs, along with increased bilingual teacher staffing and special needs support.
NTI wants to halt proposed reforms limiting the role of the DEAs, which currently oversee inclusive education and implementation of individual student support plans, or ISSPs.
Under the proposed Education Act reforms, the GN would shift more responsibility onto educators and administrators, rather than to DEAs, which would be retooled to focus primarily on advocacy, policy governance and local programming.
That would move accountability away from local control, NTI alleges, and would exacerbate reforms the organization has opposed since the divisional boards of education were abolished in 2000 and the new Education Act came into effect in 2008, further limiting DEA authority.
The report also recommends that the Identification of students with special needs include input from a specialist.
Under the current Education Act, students with special needs are identified on the basis of teacher opinion, with a response to the student’s need drafted by a school team.
NTI recommends that local DEAs retain their responsibilities for special needs students and the implementation of individual student support plans, or ISSPs, that the proposed Education Act reforms would grant instead to school administration.
“The proposed Education Act would assign this very significant responsibility to principals alone and remove it entirely from local DEAs,” the report said.
“DEA members are more easily held accountable for decision made in relation to inclusive education.”
NTI says the GN is in no position to implement its reforms without having reliable data on students—particularly with special needs—and should implement an electronic data management system sooner than the three-year timeframe Nunavut’s Department of Education has imposed.
The GN’s current “Tumit Model of Student Support” says 85 per cent of student needs are “successfully met,” but NTI says that number is inaccurate and based on “incorrect assumptions.”
NTI says it believes that number is closer to 40 per cent, according to the report, with 35 to 45 per cent of students requiring some support to meet the curriculum and another 10 to 20 per cent of students requiring “many supports.”
“These percentages [in the Tumit model] do not reflect the reality in Nunavut,” the report says.
NTI says the GN contributes to this inequality by failing to meet commitments made in the 2008 Education Act and continuing to hire more unilingual English teachers—more than 110 since 2008, the report states.
“By not devoting funds and programming to adequately prepare Inukut-speaking educators, the government appears to be abandoning its commitment to strengthening Inuktut as a language of education, government and society,” the report says.
The report proposes that the GN hire more language specialists to bridge the divide between English-speaking teachers and Inuktitut-speaking students until “adequate numbers of certificate, diploma and degree certified bilingual educators can be trained.”
There are currently 76 language specialists employed in Nunavut, according to the report. NTI wants the GN work towards having one language specialist in each class in the territory.
That figure comes to approximately 692 language specialists, according to the report.
“One workable approach may be to establish, for example, 10-person Language Specialist teams for each of Nunavut’s 43 schools, with DEAs actively recruiting and recommending the Language Specialist from local communities,” the report suggests as an alternative.
NTI did not provide an estimate for how much either proposal would cost.
NTI’s submission to the GN on education reform is the newest installment in a hotly contested public debate over the Education Act.
Comments made at Iqaluit’s most recent public consultation on the Education Act, held Sept. 2, drew the ire of a Nunatsiaq News reader.
Accountability: acknowledgement and responsibility for actions, products, and decisions; ultimately answerable for the correct and thorough completion of the deliverable or task.
The DEAs may on paper be accountable for the things listed in the current Education Act, but in reality are not.
If that were true, NTI would be belly aching to the DEAs about all these problems, not the Dept. of Education. If this were true, the DEAs right now would be able to divine another 600 language specialists to get the job done. Hey NTI send a letter to each DEA about your concerns and see how far that goes.
If these Ed Act changes are made, it will only align the law with current practise.
As a parent with any concern, I would rather not have a Department staffer and DEA person pointing fingers at each other like a bunch of keystone cops.
It’s a beautiful system… DEA has the power if it wants to use it but Education can take all the blame if DEA chooses not to act or misuses its power.
It’s almost as elegant as privatizing profits and nationalizing risks in the banking sector around 2008.
If only there were honorariums… are there honorariums?
NTI once again shows their ignorance to reality and wants to play politics; curious that they don’t accept any responsibility for the current Ed Act- they supported it…the facts - most, not all DEA’s (who do get honorariums)are not prepared and many do not want the responsibilities that they have currently , a few vocal ones do and the coalition will speak ad nauseum that they need more resources to fulfill their responsibilities…but how many millions, yes millions, are spent to bail out DEA’s that mismanage their budgets over the past few years and support the current structure (almost 700k annually for the coalition alone)- perhaps that could go directly into school resources or Early Childhood Education?
Simple question- How can Nunavut establish a strong education system if there are not consistent standard expectations in every community set at a national/territorial level- you can’t have 26 different interpretations….
There’s a direct connection between the education disaster and Nunavut’s epidemic of violence and suicide, as well as the housing challenges. Too many young people are deprived of adequate education and skills training, and of hope for a healthy, self-reliant and fulfilling life.
Remediation requires answers to questions such as these:
1. Which aspects of Inuit culture do young people see as valid in the modern world?
2. What do children and youth—say between the age of ten and fifteen—want to do with their lives? You have to ask them—not just parents and elders!
3. What does GN have to do to deliver education that enables Nunavamiut to qualify for the entire range of managerial, professional and trades jobs? There needs to be a comprehensive inventory of jobs in Nunavut, and it has to include occupations such as doctors, accountants and marine biologists.
4. How have people elsewhere in the world addressed similar challenges successfully?
So NTI wants our territorial government to hire 692 unqualified teachers until “adequate numbers of certificate, diploma and degree certified bilingual educators can be trained.”
It’s predictable that if you fill the schools of Nunavut with unqualified Inuktitut language teachers, you will reduce the quality of education in the Inuit language and the quality of education, in general.
If you reduce the quality of education in the Inuit language and the quality of education, in general, you will increase the economic disparity that prevents Nunavut Inuit from claiming an equitable share of jobs and economic benefits.
NTI is therefore proposing a policy that will create more social inequality and impose more hardships on Inuit beneficiaries who are already suffering from a poor education system.
The Government of Nunavut must therefore fight NTI on this issue and keep on fighting until NTI is defeated and discredited. I hope that Mr. Taptuna and Mr. Quass are able to rise to the challenge.
Many DEAs across the territory are denouncing the Social Passing Initiative, why is this not reported on? Are the media twisting perspectives of the people? Inclusive Education can possibly mean just talking to students, trying to be more inclusive, there is no solid definition of inclusiveness, just like Inuit Qaujimajutuqangit. sometimes I feel that they are just using those words to comfort the Inuit to make it feel like they are being addressed, but they are not. So sad in this day and age that there are some non native parents sending their children south for summer school to make sure they are up to speed with southern education. Why? Maybe they should just call themselves the Department of School Services, and not the Department of Education…..so sad. Why are there no stories on the peer passing initiative being such a failure?? Nothing in News/North, nothing on CBC, and definitely nothing here on Nunatsiaq News on the issue. a F**King crying shame.
NTI & its expensive consultants can’t even stay ahead of the GN, as usual!
Per Comment 3, NTI might as well not exist for all the good anyone says it does—-except for fat-cat, make-work bums on seats. They have to hire unnecessary and overpaid outside advisors because Inuit aren’t qualified, and never will be with the education that GN delivers.
The Nunavut Trust is a paternalistic anachronism, especially with Ottawa now Canada’s most numerous Inuit community. It should be broken up and allocated by family to new and separate individual trusts, like any other family trusts.
The precedent is the liquidation of assets by the Michel Band near Edmonton in 1958. Each family then received more than enough money to buy a house outright (without a mortgage).
Do you think housing for the people of Nunavut is not worth the investment? Why the millions of dollars to build a new airport get first in line over housing? Was the airport part of the vision when Nunavut became a territory and that the airport would be built before the need of housing for the people of Nunavut? Leaders of Nunavut stop big buck attractions over basic needs for the people of Nunavut and take care of the growing Inuit population. Try living in an over crowded home or a shack behind Northmart. What sad news will have to happen before housing is a priority?
#8 In 1956 the Michel Band gave up their special Indian status to become full Canadian citizens with voting rights and property-holding rights.
#9 That the government should build you a home is only a fantasy. Wake up from your slumber.
Not having too much local control is the only thing guaranteeing that my kid gets an education. Even so fourth graders are still doing basic counting to 20 exercises’? cant wait for some new teacher graduates from arctic college, fresh young adults to care about learning.
#10 Leaders of Nunavut does not start and end with the Government of Nunavut. The broken record are millions of dollars spent on an airport which over shadows a 40+ million dollar swimming pool when the people need - not want - the people need normal basic housing.
Your worst nightmare would be to live in a crowded home or in a shack. Inuit are surviving the best way with what is available.
Ask how Finland does it! They are ranked #1 in the world in education.
It’s pretty sad when you see a comment like #11, how you look at local people in general I think is more of the problem here and you need to stop teaching your kids this kind of outdated mentality.
#13 I totally agree lets ask the best…
I agree with #13 and 15 let’s ask!