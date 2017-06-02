Nunavut education minister can’t find Inuktitut curriculum materials
"I could not find what that person was talking about”
Inuktitut language curriculum in Nunavut might get an overhaul, but let’s hope the territory’s education department has a plan to record and preserve any new learning materials for the coming years.
A week after hearing from a former Government of Nunavut employee that Inuit language curriculum was developed and piloted in the mid-2000s, Department of Education officials haven’t been able to locate the materials in question.
“I looked in to that and I could not find what that person was talking about,” Education Minister Paul Quassa said in the Nunavut legislature June 1, after South Baffin MLA David Joanasie asked if Quassa could confirm information in a May 26 story by Nunatsiaq News about an Inuktitut curriculum that was produced by the GN but never used.
“Can the minister clarify whether theses materials have been assessed and evaluated and if they have been, why are they not being used in Nunavut schools?” asked Joanasie during question period.
The GN ordered the curriculum, which was organized through the curriculum and school services department, said a former GN employee who was a leader of the Arviat-based project to create traditional language curriculum based on the principles of Inuit Qaujimatuqaangit.
“We could not understand what the person was talking about,” Quassa said in response to Joanasie’s question. “Apparently that person was a teacher some time ago.”
The education department had previously told Nunatsiaq News that the project may have been built as a resource, not a full curriculum, and was possibly discontinued.
“The department creates many pieces of curriculum and even curriculum from outside of Nunavut that we edit in such a way that they apply to Nunavut,” Quassa said in the assembly.
Quassa did explain what was being done to retrofit Alberta curriculum for Nunavut, to adapt it for northern students.
He also said his department plans to phase in a new Inuktitut curriculum in schools, starting with kindergarten to Grade 6. The plan is to start Grade 7 to Grade 9 Inuktitut instruction in classrooms in the coming school year, said Quassa.
“The curriculum that will be used in schools have been put together properly,” he said.
Quassa was unable to provide a timetable for an Inuktitut high school curriculum’s creation or use.
“For the higher grades—that is being worked on now,” he said. “We’re trying to create material all the way up to Grade 12. That is our ultimate goal”
The discussion in the legislature took place as the fate of Bill 37, an Act to Amend the Education Act and the Inuit Language Protection Act, which many say will delay Inuit language instruction in schools, is still up in the air.
The Nunavut legislature’s Standing Committee on Legislation, tasked with reviewing the controversial legislation, said May 5 that it would recommend the bill not proceed.
A final decision could be made during the legislative assembly’s spring sitting, now underway, with the introduction of a motion to dismiss the bill.
(21) Comments:
Nunavut has a real carde of low quality MLAs
Really? Is this an April Fool’s joke? The Minister and Education Dept look like fools. Maybe they are. Shame on DM if you don’t have any idea what’s going on for Inuktitut language in your department. Time for BIG shakeup at that department. Embarrassing.
Late Maata Pudlat was the best Inuktitut teacher. You are greatly missed.
#1 knows nothing of starting from scratch and learning in life through challenges, mistakes, and with humility.
What an embarrassment. Sad to see the Education Minister turn to gaslighting tactics. Nunavut legislature and cabinet ministers are a total failure.
I was one of many that worked on the Inuktitut curriculum in the mid 2000’s. I developed a family unit and an animal unit. A lot of work went into the units that were created and it’s a shame that the minister is not able to locate them. . .
I’m not surprised that the Minister knows nothing about the resources that have been developed over the years. From what I have heard, and I don’t know how much of it is true as I have only heard rumours, that a lot of the resources and the Curriculum guides that have been developed since we became Nunavut, were either thrown out or stored away somewhere by the last ED of Curriculum Resources. Please don’t take me at my word. I really do hope that was not the case. There have been too many times over the years where Inuktitut resources are seen to be irrelevant by administrators in schools or by some in other offices, because they were either developed under NWT or at the early stages of Nunavut. So developing resources for Inuktut is constantly being pushed aside or postponed, or even scrapped because one or two people had issues with it.
Interesting issue. There seems to be several aspects of this worth exploring.
1. Were these materials ever designed to be a curriculum? Or a ‘resource’? Seems like a pretty easy question to answer - all of the relevant documentation should be in CGS storage for review.
2. Relevant documentation should also be available regarding the handling and storage of these materials.
3. There is some indication these materials were not “up to standard” according to Ms. Tagalik’s comments in the previous story. Why should the GN use substandard materials?
4. Who were the relevant managers and Ministers of the Dept. of Ed at the time?
5. Why does the Premier continue to keep the DM in place?
6. Why the sudden interest in old, possibly substandard materials?
7. Why does NN focus on #6 when the real news here is introduction of Gr 7-9 Inuktitut curriculum next year?
8. Why am I the only one who noticed #7?
Many Elders contributed to those curriculum resources. Many caring educators put their hearts into building those resources.
It is horrifying to see the GN poison and deny their existence.
Many have now passed on. #8: What you call old and possibly substandard could also be defined as the work, hopes and dreams of a generation very quickly fading into time and in danger of being lost forever.
Those resources were priceless. That knowledge cannot be reclaimed.
Call it what you will. Using both terms together - ‘curriculum resources’ - were precious and represented a tremendous contribution towards trying to make a better education system for future generations, grounded in knowledge and values the neo-colonial government politicians and bureaucracy are trying to bury.
Quassa should be ashamed of what he is doing and the failed system he represents. A shakeup at the Dept of Education and Nunavut Arctic College is desperately needed.
The Emperor Has No Clothes.
The department heads never took Inuktitut seriously, this really shows when a lot was done and they stored and lost all those materials.
We need new leadership in this department, it’s really embarrassing and also tells us why the education system is broken.
I don’t think the Minister enjoys being made to look like a fool, DM, ADM, Director’s the ones who are really in charge, you have not been doing a good job. Plain and simple!
#9 I don’t doubt that they were labours of love. However, it does raise the question of why we’re only hearing about them a decade later.
I didn’t call them substandard, I just pointed out a quote from the previous story that they may be.
If those resources presented a tremendous contribution, why did no one, including you, bring them up until the Bill 37 discussion? Seems like political motivations more than anything.
Why are you blaming Quassa? These resources are from the mid-2000’s. Seems to me the people to blame were the managers and Ministers of the time.
We have Inuk teachers, Inuktitut advisors, and Inuk politicians!
What a mess they are making. Our fine language will be gone in two
more generations.
Abe Okpik RIP was right.
Check the shredders in the ADM and DM offices.
More than just Inuktitut resources were working on or finished and then disappeared. Teachers will remember hearing about the LORE project. Tons of money sent down South to someone to develop an electronic way to get all resources out to all schools. Don’t hear anything about that anymore. Tons of salary dollars went into Multiple Options, only for it to be scrapped. Junior Aulajaaqtut, middle years TEP program, lots and lots of projects by C&SS; over the years, probable a million or more in salary dollars, and poof!
What’s all this BS? We have how Many Inuktitut Language In Canada, It’s always going to be a Problem… What a Waist of Time!
Inuktitut tukihailiraluaqpihii?. Lol.
#14 nails it. Division in arviat is a mess. What do they do?
Years ago the Northwest Territories ran into a similar problem. Where were the materials that were sent out to schools disappearing to?
It turned out that teacher’s leaving the NWT were simply taking the materials south as souvenirs of their teaching experiences north of 60.
There are more than 1,000 primary titled books in Inuktitut that have been published over the years.
I would not be surprised to learn that NO school has a complete set in their resource room
@11 - Hey, Knockout Ned, usually your comments include a rational base. Why do you “doubt the materials were a labour of love”? I had a chance to work in arviat a few times during the years when the elders and others were employed in this project. I met with them (for input on work for another department). I also attended one of their three-day think tank sessions with elders from across Nunavut, something they did regularly. From what I witnessed, I would say their work was a labour of love.
Also, the official session I attended was professionally recorded. Education had a staff person there responsible for just that. He said the recordings are archived, including digitally, for future use. So, at the least, there is that record of all this work.
There are few heroes in the Dept. of Education.
A real Pearl in the whole outfit and gems of wisdom was the Arviat Office, where a dedicated small team of people turned out a magnificent amount of work on Inuit Values, Principal’s Kits for Schools, and so many other wise information materials. Their complete dedication to creating this level of information for education purposes was wonderful! Where is it now?
Did all their genuine efforts and hard work go for nothing now?
Donald Udluaduak, Joe Karetak, Shirley Tagalik, Mark Kalluak, Margaret Joyce, Rhoda Karetak, and a few others committed themselves to doing this, often having to fight off Iqaluit bureaucrats who placed no real importance on their work.
They were a breath of fresh air, working to preserve the People’s knowledge, insight, beliefs and understanding of their world. Absolute Heroes!
Maybe the current Dept. of Ed. could give them a call to track down this stuff…
Thousands of hours were spent in Arviat on those materials. The common slang during that time “was made in Nunavut solutions”. It was the current DM in education her name sake director and stooge and many of her friends, and a few other objectives educators who worked and this now lost materials.