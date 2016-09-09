COMMENTARY: Nunavut

Nunavut Education Act debate: a constant barrage of hate and blame

“Lazy journalists, pitchfork wielding townspeople who know little to nothing"

SPECIAL TO NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Nanook School in Apex, where the Government of Nunavut held a consultation meeting on proposed changes to the Nunavut Education Act. Did members of the public make unfounded allegations that they portrayed as facts? (FILE PHOTO) Nanook School in Apex, where the Government of Nunavut held a consultation meeting on proposed changes to the Nunavut Education Act. Did members of the public make unfounded allegations that they portrayed as facts? (FILE PHOTO)

September 09, 2016 - 10:00 am

ANONYMOUS

Do you want to know what makes my blood boil? The blind, uninformed, Iqaluit-centric rage that fueled the tirades of the participants at the Education Act consultation held Friday, Sept. 2.

Let me address some of the quotes being pandered by the CBC, who seem more and more to be peddlers of shock-and-awe journalism these days, with no regard for actual facts.

You know where most people get their view of the world? The news, so when you write articles about events that are completely one-sided, and present dangerous misinformation, you are driving social change in a negative way. Because governments are ultimately driven by political will, and political will is driven by public perception.

So when public perception is skewed by lazy journalists, and pitchfork-wielding townspeople who know little to nothing about what is actually happening, not only in their town, but across the entire territory, we have a serious problem.

This is exactly why there are amendments being made to the Education Act in the first place. Over the last eight years since the new act was passed, the government, as well as ALL communities, have experienced the holes in the ambitious act, which was drafted with heavy consultation with both the public and Inuit organizations.

The impatience of angry communities and desire to make everyone happy as soon as possible led to the passing of an act that was doomed before implementation even began. As a long-time public servant, I have seen the dejection and frustration that dedicated members of the community and employees of the civil service feel under a constant onslaught of media and public criticism.

Yes, I believe that the GN should be more accountable. No, I don’t think that people should curb their concerns to improve education and make their community at-large a better, more functional place to live. And I certainly do not believe in media censorship.

I do however, think that people should be more informed about what they are actually saying in public forums before they wax poetic on topics they are hugely passionate—and sadly ignorant—about.

That said, I will now address the commentary in the archly titled “It makes my blood boil” CBC article of Sept. 7, 2016.

If the consultation participants had any concept of Nunavut outside of Iqaluit, they may have tried to curb their outrage to have a more constructive discussion to inform the Department of Education of their concerns and the changes they would like to see, without resorting to accusing individuals of cultural genocide and colonial oppression.

Despite Arnaquq-Baril’s comment that she “[doesn’t] think there is a single DEA that has a lack of interest in ECE programming,” it is unfortunately a reality that over 90 per cent of all DEAs do not have the capacity and are not able to take on the additional work that would be involved with running ECE, adult, and outside of school IQ programming while participating with all the other regular school calendar requirements.

It is easy to get outraged about something you think is a problem. One of the key aspects of colonial legacies however, is the insidious nature of how it has affected an entire community of people.

You cannot use colonialism as a blanket strategy to combat the legacies of the thing itself. You have to understand the root of why things do not work, before you can unravel it and rebuild.

What people don’t understand about the struggle to make changes in an already colonized world is that NOT being informed about your opponent is detrimental to your cause. You will appear ludicrous in forums where you could actually make headway if you had done even a little bit of research, and the cause will suffer for your ignorance.

Furthermore, ECE funding is “…just impossible to access if you don’t jump through a thousand hoops.”? This is just nonsense.

There is a very straightforward process, and there are regional DEA coordinators with the Department of Education to aid in any kind of administrative confusion the DEAs may have when applying for funding of any kind.

Additionally, what kind of community activist, would ever expect a territorial government to provide money to anyone without some form of accountability standard? Would such a person be so inclined to allow the government such a lack of financial standards when it comes to public monies?

Another particularly disturbing aspect of this article is the entire section quoting Ms. Crawford, an experienced lawyer who vehemently berated the Department of Education for refusing to contravene several statutes of Nunavut, to accommodate Nanook School’s desire for an unauthorized pre-school, while being unwilling to take into account that children at age four have very different needs than school-aged children, and the ratio of supervisor to child changes on a scale depending on age.

Part 5 Section 30(1) of the Education Act states that, “The parents of a child who is entitled under section 2 to attend school shall ensure the child is registered with a school if the child is at least six years of age or will become six years of age on or before December 31 of the school year and is less than 18 years of age on that date and has not graduated from grade 12.”

The Education Act is an act that should govern school-aged children, but while there is a provision for an ECE program funding option for DEAs, the department acknowledges that it will be better placed in early childhood education legislation in order to provide better support to pre-school aged children, which, also falls under the purview of the Department of Education.

Referring to the Nanook School’s unregulated pre-school as a “family model” is just another way of vilifying the Department of Education, who, as much as you may not like it, are bound by risk management, and legal liability, as well as common sense, to ensure that children who are left out of the care of their parents and with the employees and volunteers of a government-run school, must comply with safety standards and regulations.

Bottom line – your children’s safety and the department’s responsibility for it is entrenched in multiple laws. The department is not in the business of penalizing DEAs for being innovative and resourceful, but when they willfully contravene the law to run programs that could be reconfigured to appropriately be classified as early childhood programs under the Child Day Care Act while also keeping children safe, and learning, and then turn it around and call lack of funding for an unlawful program a penalty, I have a problem with that.

As an Inuk, as a public servant, and as a concerned citizen I am troubled at the state of our northern news and the voices that are regularly being plugged as the voices of the Arctic. Loud is not always right.

This is where the tail wags the dog, and I want to make it clear that my Nunavut, is definitely not their Nunavut, and I am pretty sure, it isn’t anyone else’s either.

This behaviour is driving out the people with the knowledge, skills and will to make positive change happen in government, Inuit and non-Inuit alike. A constant barrage of hate and blame.

When will people start to realize that the current public government is not the cause of colonial legacies, but a very precariously placed institution, with some people—Inuit and non-Inuit—who are genuinely working to try to mitigate the damage of decades of systematic trauma that has infiltrated the community in incredibly complex ways? Do your research.

Because of their position and the possibility of retribution, the author of this commentary has chosen to remain anonymous.