Nunavut Education Act debate: a constant barrage of hate and blame
“Lazy journalists, pitchfork wielding townspeople who know little to nothing"
ANONYMOUS
Do you want to know what makes my blood boil? The blind, uninformed, Iqaluit-centric rage that fueled the tirades of the participants at the Education Act consultation held Friday, Sept. 2.
Let me address some of the quotes being pandered by the CBC, who seem more and more to be peddlers of shock-and-awe journalism these days, with no regard for actual facts.
You know where most people get their view of the world? The news, so when you write articles about events that are completely one-sided, and present dangerous misinformation, you are driving social change in a negative way. Because governments are ultimately driven by political will, and political will is driven by public perception.
So when public perception is skewed by lazy journalists, and pitchfork-wielding townspeople who know little to nothing about what is actually happening, not only in their town, but across the entire territory, we have a serious problem.
This is exactly why there are amendments being made to the Education Act in the first place. Over the last eight years since the new act was passed, the government, as well as ALL communities, have experienced the holes in the ambitious act, which was drafted with heavy consultation with both the public and Inuit organizations.
The impatience of angry communities and desire to make everyone happy as soon as possible led to the passing of an act that was doomed before implementation even began. As a long-time public servant, I have seen the dejection and frustration that dedicated members of the community and employees of the civil service feel under a constant onslaught of media and public criticism.
Yes, I believe that the GN should be more accountable. No, I don’t think that people should curb their concerns to improve education and make their community at-large a better, more functional place to live. And I certainly do not believe in media censorship.
I do however, think that people should be more informed about what they are actually saying in public forums before they wax poetic on topics they are hugely passionate—and sadly ignorant—about.
That said, I will now address the commentary in the archly titled “It makes my blood boil” CBC article of Sept. 7, 2016.
If the consultation participants had any concept of Nunavut outside of Iqaluit, they may have tried to curb their outrage to have a more constructive discussion to inform the Department of Education of their concerns and the changes they would like to see, without resorting to accusing individuals of cultural genocide and colonial oppression.
Despite Arnaquq-Baril’s comment that she “[doesn’t] think there is a single DEA that has a lack of interest in ECE programming,” it is unfortunately a reality that over 90 per cent of all DEAs do not have the capacity and are not able to take on the additional work that would be involved with running ECE, adult, and outside of school IQ programming while participating with all the other regular school calendar requirements.
It is easy to get outraged about something you think is a problem. One of the key aspects of colonial legacies however, is the insidious nature of how it has affected an entire community of people.
You cannot use colonialism as a blanket strategy to combat the legacies of the thing itself. You have to understand the root of why things do not work, before you can unravel it and rebuild.
What people don’t understand about the struggle to make changes in an already colonized world is that NOT being informed about your opponent is detrimental to your cause. You will appear ludicrous in forums where you could actually make headway if you had done even a little bit of research, and the cause will suffer for your ignorance.
Furthermore, ECE funding is “…just impossible to access if you don’t jump through a thousand hoops.”? This is just nonsense.
There is a very straightforward process, and there are regional DEA coordinators with the Department of Education to aid in any kind of administrative confusion the DEAs may have when applying for funding of any kind.
Additionally, what kind of community activist, would ever expect a territorial government to provide money to anyone without some form of accountability standard? Would such a person be so inclined to allow the government such a lack of financial standards when it comes to public monies?
Another particularly disturbing aspect of this article is the entire section quoting Ms. Crawford, an experienced lawyer who vehemently berated the Department of Education for refusing to contravene several statutes of Nunavut, to accommodate Nanook School’s desire for an unauthorized pre-school, while being unwilling to take into account that children at age four have very different needs than school-aged children, and the ratio of supervisor to child changes on a scale depending on age.
Part 5 Section 30(1) of the Education Act states that, “The parents of a child who is entitled under section 2 to attend school shall ensure the child is registered with a school if the child is at least six years of age or will become six years of age on or before December 31 of the school year and is less than 18 years of age on that date and has not graduated from grade 12.”
The Education Act is an act that should govern school-aged children, but while there is a provision for an ECE program funding option for DEAs, the department acknowledges that it will be better placed in early childhood education legislation in order to provide better support to pre-school aged children, which, also falls under the purview of the Department of Education.
Referring to the Nanook School’s unregulated pre-school as a “family model” is just another way of vilifying the Department of Education, who, as much as you may not like it, are bound by risk management, and legal liability, as well as common sense, to ensure that children who are left out of the care of their parents and with the employees and volunteers of a government-run school, must comply with safety standards and regulations.
Bottom line – your children’s safety and the department’s responsibility for it is entrenched in multiple laws. The department is not in the business of penalizing DEAs for being innovative and resourceful, but when they willfully contravene the law to run programs that could be reconfigured to appropriately be classified as early childhood programs under the Child Day Care Act while also keeping children safe, and learning, and then turn it around and call lack of funding for an unlawful program a penalty, I have a problem with that.
As an Inuk, as a public servant, and as a concerned citizen I am troubled at the state of our northern news and the voices that are regularly being plugged as the voices of the Arctic. Loud is not always right.
This is where the tail wags the dog, and I want to make it clear that my Nunavut, is definitely not their Nunavut, and I am pretty sure, it isn’t anyone else’s either.
This behaviour is driving out the people with the knowledge, skills and will to make positive change happen in government, Inuit and non-Inuit alike. A constant barrage of hate and blame.
When will people start to realize that the current public government is not the cause of colonial legacies, but a very precariously placed institution, with some people—Inuit and non-Inuit—who are genuinely working to try to mitigate the damage of decades of systematic trauma that has infiltrated the community in incredibly complex ways? Do your research.
Because of their position and the possibility of retribution, the author of this commentary has chosen to remain anonymous.
Finally! Someone with real knowledge speaks truth to the usual banters and ranters of Nunavut (Iqaluit?).
The ill-equipped people of Nunavut are always quick to denounce (issue of the day) yet have no ability or willingness to come up with solutions, other than to bitch, moan and complain. It’s getting old folkies!
Very well written and very true! Kudos to the author of this. As a parent of a school age child I too have been appalled by the racism (both ways), lack of organization at the DEA and lack of parenting from both inuk and white parents. Everyone is quick to blame someone else and not take responsibility for their actions. It’s the communities problem, it takes a community to raise a child, I’m a product of the residential school system etc…. Stop placing the blame everywhere else.
Ultimately no matter who you are you should care enough to not let your child “run free” all hours of the night getting into trouble, stealing and vandalizing. There is no where in inuk culture where crime and mischief is promoted so stop blaming colonizers for thay. That is your choice to be lazy and place the blame elsewhere. The cycle of uneducated youth becoming adults with no options in life has to stop. These youth grow up with no boundaries and become our rapists thieves, and murderers.
It is massively inappropriate for Nunatsiaq to permit anonymous letter writers to attack others by name. Your name should be on your letter.
On the issue of the age of enrolment, the Education Act states:
1) you SHALL send your 6 year old - and they are entitled to attend.
2) you MAY send your 5 year old (check sesion 2(2) in case you also thought that Kindergarden was illegal) and
3) the DEA has the ability to ALLOW other students to register
Pre-K cannot be so dangerous - Alberta and Ontario allow for it.
The exact section says:
Enrolment of others
32. (1) A district education authority MAY ALLOW an individual who is not entitled to be registered with a school under its jurisdiction to register with a school under its jurisdiction.
The small number of high-quality ECE programs in Nunavut communities is shocking, given what is widely known about the percentage of little kids in the territory who are in need of those programs. There has been a historical failure of leadership by GN politicians and Dep’t of Education officials. Despite all the blahblahblah, and OMG has there ever been a lot of blahblahblah over the years, ECE programs are clearly not a priority for the GN. Priorities are the things the government actually spends money on. Priorities are the things that the officials make sure are are actually happening. ECE has not been, and is not, a priority for the GN.
I normally do not associate Inuit and pitchforks, so it must be a slight to the others with pitchfork heritage. This is not to take any substance away from the above commentary.
Many people are voluntary or circumstantially ignorant but there are also people who pine for information but none is forthcoming. People want to be with knowledge and with current knowledge but there are not enough forums to discuss those ideas. Come and educate the people without the defensive hostility.
Just a quick browse of this, it seems to have the air of insightful counter argument… But hold off on all the commenting for now - I’m going to read it thoroughly tonight and come up with equally insightful counter arguments back! Wait for me guys
My four year old panniq attended Nanook’s program and loved it. It was that, or daycare, and after four years, she had pretty much mastered daycare.
The program was a great success in preparing her for Kindergarten. She really hit the ground running, and is loving school. I know all kids are different, and this program might not be suitable for every child.
My informed opinion, delivered without pitchforks, is that the GN should work hard to model all Nunavut ECE programs on Nanook’s program.
Very well written article. I heard what those people said at the meeting in Apex last week and a lot of it was ludicrous and embarrassing.
There was one speaker who made racial remarks about two GN employees who held the consultation while ranting on and on and on about “colonialism” with no educated understanding of what the term “colonialism” really means.
I’m not saying I agree with everything in the article, but in this article, those local ranters got what they deserve. Thanks for writing it, whoever you are.
By the way, GN, will you please stop organizing public meetings for consultation purposes? It’s worst way to consult a community, because the only thing you get is grandstanding nonsense from local blowhards and meetings that are stacked and manipulated by local cliques. That seems to be what happened in Apex.
This letter names me and says wholly untrue things. Missing so many points by so many miles.
I am dealing with my sick child, but rest assured that a response is forthcoming.
Consultation is farce. Department not interested in what you say. Presentation team told to confuse public. Insulting.
If everyone just did their job, this wouldn’t be an issue.
Nunavut could be and always will be nothing but Hate and Blame.
This had nothing to do with hate and blame. To the author let me ask you this, what is the purpose of consultation? Is it not to ask questions and hold people accountable? In what other forum are you supposed to provide input and opinion on these matters? Are you so invested in upholding a system that is clearly needing desperate repair.
education is supposed to be shared and informed by the needs of citizens, this was something that even the people holding the consultation admitted they were not doing well at.
Alethea had the guts to speak to the facts and put her name out there unlike you, reverting to personal attacks. If you had listened to alethea s points you would know that she’s well informed as she also was apart of the dea.
This commentary is very accurate and has volumes of clarity, something that ‘voiceful activists’ often lack; they like to move their own agendas forward and claim to speak ‘for the people’.....enough of all the rhetoric about ‘colonialism et al’ and the hurtfulness of removing authority from DEA’s.
The facts are: many DEA’s are not ready for /nor want their full responsibilities; the Inuit language needs to be standardized so that ‘standards can be set’ and resources further developed,early childhood education needs to be better supported ( perhaps through legislation) with standard expectations and more resources….
What is not needed - whiny rhetoric and blame, sensational journalism…
There are many hundreds of teachers that work very, very hard to provide for their students….less whining and blaming would help support their efforts.
While you may not want to face the facts, not meeting the linguistic rights of indigenous people is a legal violation of their rights under Canadian and international law. It’s not a matter of being whiny, it’s about allowing indigenous people the same basic Rights as others.
Do some research on linguistic genocide.
Intriguing piece. I’m glad the author raised the media, the too-easy default to colonialism as what ails us, and the Iqaluit-centric nature of much of Nunavut’s more recognized advocates.
I’m not sure calling out folks by name is the best tactic to stimulate meaningful discussion - it’s just going to polarize people.
Instead of ‘taking sides’, Nunavut would be better served if commenters and readers stuck to the issues.
1st, amazing standard of journalism Nunatsiaq News for allowing an anonymous person to call individuals out!
2nd, the consultation was about the Education Act. The comments were for the political leaders. I believe community members are allowed to comment. Way to promote public engagement in this commentary!
3rd, I do not know who would be considered ‘informed’ and not ignorant if those who have served on DEA’s and know intimately the challenges of implementing their mandate are considered ill informed. Especially when statements they supposedly made are misplaced.
Fourth, #8 Randy, that is me you are referring to. Again, if a person with a law degree that has studied colonialism and racial dynamics, as well as living with it daily is not considered having an understanding of colonialism, I don’t know who is. And the part you call a rant were examples of colonial practices happening now.
I wonder if the CBC might make statement. Journalists and reporters must make inquiries that go unheeded by the department of education for instance. Just to squarely be called lazy is an insult. Let it be known that the author could just as easily have called a press conference and provide relevant links.
I can also assure you that whispers as to the identity of the author are wild and accusing because of the Anonomus tag.
Time for the Minister to issue a conciliatory statement supporting community members right to voice opinions and concerns. The author did nothing to advance a healthy conversation.
Sandra is it your expertise in colonialism that allows you to publicly mock a “janitor” for teaching your daughter Inuktitut in Grade 8, conveniently omitting that the employee was also an Inuktitut language specialist who obtained the position through a fairly held job competition?
Is dismissing her knowledge, skill and competence your right? Or is the Pitchfork Posse allowed to wear their “We’re experts on colonialism and lateral violence” badges and behave in exactly the way they say others are behaving?
A first, a comment of mine deleted from NN! And all it took was this poorly-written, uninformed piece of racist-enabling BS!
Alethea, Anne (who are NAMED in this, unbelievable) I support your position. Sandra, don’t let some scaredy-cat racists and racist-enablers who think Colonial is a big bad ‘C’ word from the past, and not the actual conditions under which Inuit are living today, get you down.
If you think colonialism (does ‘settler’ in front make you feel better, settler colonialists?) isn’t a reality today, this letter and the support for it is pure unadulterated colonial-mindset proof. It’s something that Inuit shouldn’t have to be fighting from within. If you’re Inuk and not working to make Nunavut an Inuit land despite the errors of our ‘negotiators’ (all men, all cherry-picked by white Canadian men, all known to be pliable from their history of ‘succcess’ in the colonial (residential school) system) then get the F()$K out of the way!
and put your name to s#!t
Mosha Folger
#20 you make a fair point, although I would classify the remark about “the janitor” as garden variety class prejudice. Those are the words of a person who believes they’re a member of the local professional elite, belittling the knowledge of someone they believe to be intellectually and probably socially inferior. Upper middle class people often express that kind of bigotry without even being conscious of it so in a sense it’s failry innocent
That said, Ms. Inutiq’s rhetoric on “colonialism” is founded on a false premise. The two non-Inuit bureaucrats she insulted are not colonizers. They were not sent here by some distant conqueror to subjugate and exploit the population. They were BROUGHT here by a government elected by an Inuit majority and they are paid servants of that Inuit elected government. They are acting under the direction of an Inuit premier and an Inuit education minister, both elected by an Inuit majority.
Yes, the lands of Nunavut were colonized by Canada and Canada did a lot of damage but Nunavut is not a colony any more, it is a post-colonial society.
IMHO the biggest problem in Nunavut is lack of capacity, which is why the GN will never satisfy the utopian expectations of the population. Only 22% of qualified Nunavut teachers are Inuktitut speaking and not all of them are capable of teaching the Inuktitut language at a high level. At today’s rate of graduation rate from the NTEP program, let’s say fifteen a year which is optimistic, it will take at least 60 years to put an Inuit language teacher into every classroom in the territory and that isn’t counting all the teachers who will retire or leave teaching. This means Nunavut will probably have to wait until the year 2080 or beyond before it gets Inuktitut as a language of instruction in the schools.
I think you’re missing the point of what Sandra is saying.
This woman stepped up to be an Inuktitut teacher, with all that skill and yet wasn’t given a teaching contract without the benefits of being treated like the other teachers. Totally unethical! We should be treating those kinds of people the same way non Inuit teachers are compensated
Speaking of “colonialism” and evil “settler-colonialists” it would be helpful if we could sort out which ones we are allowed to insult and which ones we are not allowed to insult.
I really am confused. I notice that it is a terrrible thing for a “settler-colonialist” to work for the GN and that it is permissibile to insult them on the basis of race, as in the two evil “settler-colonialists” who represented the GN at the Apex meeting. Okay, I can get down with that.
However, I notice that it seems permissible for another “settler-colonialist,” namely Ms. Anne Crawford, to speak on behalf of the DEA and and speak on behalf of Inuit and everyone is okay with that. It seems to be permissible for her to do this and no one insults her because of her race.
Is there some kind of secret code I have not learned yet?
Please enlighten me. I want to be good little citizen of Nunavut and learn which members of which races I am allowed to insult and which ones I am not allowed to insult.
Lesson one: working for the system created by settler colonialism is unrelated to race.
Lesson two: being a settler colonialist, and being a human who acknowledges it and works to mitigate it’s effects are not mutually exclusive.
Lesson three: you’re not as clever as you seem to think you are.
Would it help you if I called Anne Crawford a settler colonialist?
“Anne Crawford, this is a personal message for you, you are a settler colonialist.”
Stating facts is not an insult, I’m sure Ms. Crawford didn’t need me to say that fact for her to know it to be true.
Any more information easily accessible via a wonderful system called the Internet, and a popular search engine called Google, that you need someone on NN comments section to enlighten you on ‘Egerton Ryerson’ (naming yourself after a celebrated white man settler colonialist, interesting ... that Google thing at work, see)?
put your name to s#!t
Mosha Folger
#24 Inuit territory, Inuit beneficiaries, Inuit land claims, Inuit ancestors on the land beneath your feet, so what do you need to understand about the difference between Inuit culture and traditions over settler colonialist? Get down with asking Québec to help you understand the difference in that you still have a problem getting down to understand Inuit. The secret code is you lack understanding.
This is such a mess. I just recently went through the school system as an Inuk student and what Sandra and Alethea are saying is true. I have had substitute teachers for Inuktitut class who are qallunaat, just moved to Nunavut and have no knowledge of the language. That is why we need to make changes. And Inutiq wasn’t “mocking” a janitor. She was stating that there are individuals who are not qualified teachers being put into classes because there is no other option. This was nothing against the janitor. This comment wasn’t elitist or intending to offend. It was looking at the fact that there is not enough being done to educate inuit or inuktitut-speakers in order for them to become teachers.
Furthermore, the classes themselves were nothing. Flash cards that we have been using since elementary school. Syllabic word-searches that don’t teach you the language at all. but instead teach you how to look for letters that mean nothing because there is no comprehensive language program.
The author of this piece makes many good points. First and foremost regarding the passing of the first Education Act that is failing our children and second that the grandstanding that takes place at these consultations does nothing to promote healthy dialogue and puts us in danger of repeating what happened in 2008.
We will continue to fail our children if we do not acknowledge the many failings of the Act and keep pretending that more resources would solve the DEAs problems. I see no issue with citing quotes that people clearly gave a newspaper permission to use and countering them-how is this personally attacking anyone? Also, disagreeing does not mean you are no longer allowed to write anonymously- that’s ridiculous. I applaud the author, the tone of your letter is appropriate given the tone that has been set in these meetings and sometimes by the media.
sentence structure and biased analysis does not a well written article make.
Imagine if everyone involved, on all sides and all you commenters were brought togehter for a few days at a retreat and could look at each other when you speak… How would this all go forward?
I love you my Nunavut… We are all in this together. Talk to each other like it’s your grandma.