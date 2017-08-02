Nunavut economy to grow 6.4 per cent in 2017: study
New mines expected to generate new wealth in the future
Nunavut’s economy will grow by 6.4 per cent in 2017—due to mining and construction.
With four mines expected to reach operation by 2020, the Conference Board of Canada forecasts a steady expansion in Nunavut’s gross domestic product, or GDP, which has been rebounding since a drop in 2014.
“Metal mining is the single largest contributor to economic growth, and all operating mines are planning increases in production,” said an Aug. 1 report from the conference board on all three territorial economies.
This year, mining output will grow by 23.7 per cent, following the opening of TMAC Resources Inc.’s Doris North mine in the Kitikmeot and increased production at Baffinland Iron Mines Corp.‘s Mary River mine and Agnico Eagle Ltd.’s Meadowbank.
That output will increase by 27 per cent by 2019 when Agnico Eagle brings its Meliadine and Amaruq projects into production, the biannual report said.
Since dwindling reserves at Agnico Eagle’s Meadowbank site mean operations there will soon wind down, the territory should see a 0.2 per cent decline in total GDP in 2018, said the report.
The end of Meadowbank’s life will also produce some job losses, as only 500 people are to be employed at the nearby Amaruq satellite site, compared with 718 at the current Meadowbank mine.
But during peak production, as many as 1,000 workers will be employed at the Meliadine mine site near Rankin Inlet.
The low price of iron ore means Baffinland will continue to reduce costs at the Mary River mine in north Baffin, despite a ramp-up in production, the report said.
Low metal prices also mean exploration and drilling activities are down, having seen a plunge in 2013 and 2014 that “has remained stagnant since,” said the report.
And, a potential carbon tax has mining companies worried about the increased cost of diesel.
“Still, the economy will expand in most of the remaining 12 years of the forecast, averaging 2.5 per cent annually,” said the report.
The report’s forecast runs to 2030.
Besides mining, “Nunavut’s construction sector will surge this year,” said the report, but added that with government investment waning, “that will be followed by three weaker years.”
Mining construction and government investment in infrastructure combined will see construction output rise by 14 per cent this year.
These projects include construction work at the two new Agnico Eagle mine sites in the Kivalliq region, the new airport in Iqaluit, the Canadian High Arctic Research Station in Cambridge Bay and Iqaluit’s Aquatic Centre.
But, since those Government of Nunavut projects are either completed or nearing completion, the report forecasts that government investment will fall by 9.2 per cent this year.
The report said this slowdown in spending will also result in the loss of almost 500 jobs in health, education, public administration and defence.
“Overall, employment is projected to fall by 366 [jobs] this year,” it said.
The report did not mention the Iqaluit port and small craft harbor project, which aims to be ready by 2021.
When the Agnico Eagle sites are finished “construction output [will] drop by 19 per cent in 2019, and another 18 per cent in 2020,” leaving construction output in the territory at its lowest since 2012, the report said.
(10) Comments:
GDP is an extremely flawed method of evaluating economic growth because it does not tell us anything about individual or overall economic welfare. Simply because Nunavut’s GDP is growing that does not necessarily translate into positive economic growth for Nunavummiut, especially in areas like resource extraction. For example, if 70-80% of the jobs associated with an operating mine go to workers living outside the territory the economic benefit of those jobs is completely lost to Nunavut (but benefits the economy of Canada as a whole). Same goes for ancillary services associated with supporting resource extraction, those profits (by and large) “leak” out of the territory to externally based companies. Far better measures of economic growth would be evaluating household income and individual and household wealth.
“Same goes for ancillary services associated with supporting resource extraction, those profits (by and large) “leak” out of the territory to externally based companies.”
The same can be said of money paid to Nunavummiut. What are they going to do with it? Buy things, mostly, and most of the things they buy will be coming from outside the territory, and the profits going back the same way.
This forecast, while probably accurate, conceals a hidden truth about Nunavut’s economy.
Mining and Construction are the 2 industries that most import employees from out of Province, and that both flow economic benefits out of the territory.
Nunavut’s Legislative and Regulatory regimes have failed to recirculate economic benefits within Nunavut. MLA’s, Ministers, and GN Departments alike expound the virtues of resource development, all the while wondering why there isn’t enough money to pay for essential programming or infrastructure.
NTI, who could exert leverage to address these issues, maintains an ineffective IFR.
We don’t even have a functioning apprenticeship registry or program. The GN has no idea how many Trades people work in the Territory. It’s overseen by 1 guy with no budget and less support. How can we ever expect to benefit from mining and construction if we ignore apprenticeships and trades?
I’m sure you’ll hear plenty about seals and IQ this coming election though.
Sexy headline, but cut out a short-term spike in private mining and tax payer investment, most everything else is forecast down the toilet to 2020.
6.4 x 0 is still 0.
An actual economy needs to be engineered for Nunavut’s predominantly small communities once and for all.
That growth will be flying down south and it probably will not stay in Nunavut. Too many companies where their real head office are down south with a token Inuk as their face here in Nunavut.
#2 by and large the wages paid to Nunavummiut directly benefit the territory through taxes and the purchase of goods and services. While there may be some leakage it is negligible compared to what is happening in the resource development and construction sectors.
Yes, there is a great flux of money in and out of Nunavut as a result of resource extraction.
Yes, this limits the accuracy of using GDP as a measure of economic growth.
What is sad is yet again people do not recognize the same is true for every other penny spent up here.
60% of the government workforce is imported. Most of the goods and services obtained by government are obtained in southern Canada. We cannot even capture half of the money gifted to us by southern taxpayers.
If there were no mines in Nunavut, our GDP would be much lower. This number would still avoid a not so well hidden truth: not enough our population is economically productive or active.
Government, Inuit orgs or boards will not change this. Dedicated entrepreneurship will. Nunavut residents discovering, developing, owning and operating mines.
Since one of the most basic and globally used economic metric ignores the reality of Inuit, it simply shows Inuit are ignoring the economy.
#7 - Putuguk
We can certainly capture and recirculate more of the money spent up here before it leaves. Tax policy, procurement policies, and NNI can all be adjusted to keep more money circulating longer in the territory before it leaves.
Who controls Tax, Procurement, and the NNI Policy? Hmmm….
Entrepreneurship is good (particularly if it is genuinely Nunavut based), but it’s hardly the total solution you make it out to be. Neither is mining. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Resource_curse)
Also, did you know Nunavut has THE lowest income tax rates in the country? Even for high earners? https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/individuals/frequently-asked-questions-individuals/canadian-income-tax-rates-individuals-current-previous-years.html#provincial
We also haven’t adjusted our Payroll tax rate since division. Why is that? Hmmm….
@ Knockout Nicolas Maduro: tax, procurement, NNI can all be improved, but beware the temptation to try to wield these tools too aggressively.
I think one of Putuguk’s points needs to be repeated: not enough our population is economically productive or active.
If you can work, work. If you can pressure your friends and relatives to stopping bumming money from you and get a job, do it!
People shouldn’t expect to have a modern lifestyle without a working a job.
#7 another civil servant anti