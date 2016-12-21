Nunavut disappointed in Trudeau’s “spur of the moment” plans for Arctic
"Nunavut is the least-developed jurisdiction in Canada," premier says
Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not consult territorial leaders before announcing new plans for the Arctic Dec. 20 that include an “indefinite” ban on the licencing of oil and gas activity.
Canada and the United States made the joint announcement this week as part of the two countries’ shared Arctic leadership model, a key piece of which includes a moratorium on oil and gas leasing in the Canadian Arctic and parts of the United States Arctic.
With no drilling projects currently underway in Nunavut’s waters, Taptuna said there’s no immediate impact on the territory—but he would have liked the opportunity to weigh in.
“We’re talking about devolution at this point, and that kind of [adds] some other stipulations that we may have to talk about,” Taptuna said.
“I had really hoped to be part of [the government’s decision] but there was no real involvement from the North, including Nunavut,” he said. “That’s the disappointing part of this.”
As part of the announcement, Trudeau designated all Canadian Arctic waters as “indefinitely off limits” to future offshore Arctic oil and gas licensing, although the policy is to be reviewed every five years.
Taptuna said the “spur of the moment” announcement doesn’t consider that Nunavut is the least-developed jurisdiction in Canada, while his government looks to develop its “fragile economy.”
“We’re going to be living here and we’re going to be buried here,” he said.
Trudeau’s moratorium on oil and gas leasing is drawing a mix of praise, criticism and even indifference from groups across the country.
Environmental groups in Canada largely welcomed the news as an important step towards protecting the Arctic ecosystem.
But Greenpeace cautioned that even an outright ban on future oil and gas permitting fails to consider a number of existing oil exploration licenses in the Canadian Arctic.
“It says nothing about the seismic blasting that my community is presently fighting against,” said Clyde River’s Jerry Natanine in a Dec. 21 Greenpeace statement.
Natanine is a complainant in a Supreme Court appeal in which the Inuit in Clyde River are trying to stop seismic blasting for hydrocarbons off the coast of Baffin Island.
“The Trudeau government must make it clear—there should be no exploratory activity in our Arctic waters unless the Inuit have consented and unless the proposed activity meets rigorous, science-based environmental standards,” Natanine said.
“Inuit, like all people, are in favour of development. But it must be done responsibly.”
In a Dec. 21 tweet, French Arctic analyst Mikaa Mered noted that oil and gas companies have already invested—and will continue to—in Greenland and Russia’s waters, rather than in the North American Arctic.
@jameshenrybell Even if this ban applies only to #Arctic waters, not lands, nearly all oil majors have already given up on the NorAm Arctic— Mikaa Mered (@ArcticAnalyst) December 21, 2016
For its part, the U.S. is designating a large part of U.S. waters in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas as off limits to oil and gas leasing, U.S. President Barack Obama announced in the joint statement Dec. 20.
That news upset some groups in Alaska, who say they were left out of the discussion.
This unprecedented move marginalizes the voices of those who call the Arctic home and have asked for responsible resource development.— Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) December 20, 2016
There are also questions about if and how U.S. President Barack Obama’s commitments will hold under a new Trump administration and Republican-controlled Congress next year.
The rest of the U.S.-Canada statement was geared toward environmental protection in the Arctic, including plans to enact regulations and safe corridors for Arctic shipping and a commitment to phase down the use of heavy fuel.
The World Wildlife Fund-Canada said Dec. 21 that the organization is “optimistic” about what the Arctic leadership model means for some of the most vulnerable areas of the Arctic, including protection for the “last ice area” in Canada’s High Arctic, where summer ice remains, and a commitment to halt commercial fishing in the Arctic High Seas until an internationally-recognized management plan is in place.
In Nunavik, Makivik Corp. called the new policy “great news” for the protection of the region’s fragile environment.
“We still need to invest in greener renewable energy generation if we are to protect the Arctic ecosystem and its species,” said Makivk’s vice president for resource development, Adamie Delisle Alaku.
Canada also committed to investing in renewable power to help wean Northern communities off diesel, although Trudeau did not specify how or when that could happen.
In another major piece of the announcement, the Canadian government said it will develop a new Arctic policy framework, including an “Inuit-specific” component, meant to replace Canada’s Northern Strategy.
The framework will include priority areas, like infrastructure, education and economic development.
That provides a crucial opportunity for consultation with the North, Nunavut’s Taptuna said.
The premier said the territory’s focus in those discussions will be securing transportation infrastructure, which could generate revenue to build other social infrastructure, like housing.
(40) Comments:
Alright, we need the following:
1) All weather road to Nunavut from Manitoba (this will open up a route for fibre optics and hydro power)
2) Major Seaport in Iqaluit
3) All weather road connecting Kivalliq to Kitikmeot
4) Seaport in Cambridge Bay
5) A better caribou management plan
6) New staff and commissioners at NPC
The Hon Premier doesn’t get it. Canada is trying to move towards renewable energy projects and away from fossil fuels. So instead of complaining that there is no more oil and gas projects why not take a look at what Nunavut can do with renewable energy projects??? Wind and Solar are ideally suited for most of Nunavut and will produce a clean renewable energy that will produce more jobs in the long run…..
suck it up and get with the program. Sure the feds will look at these types of projects if you don’t complain to much
What jobs? The only jobs that they would have produced would have come from the East Coast or Alberta with one or 2 labourers from Nunavut. Bring in the wind farms and solar panels.
Cool perspective this:
“We’re going to be living here and we’re going to be buried here,” he said.
#2, those types of things only produce more jobs if that energy is sent elsewhere. While renewable in Nunavut will be a good thing, they are not going to be resource that people outside the territory are going to pay for.
Happens all the time, welcome to the big league. As for devolution, I’m tired of talking about it when you’re not able to take care of the basics in a more effective way. Focus on health (including addiction), education, housing. We don’t want to give you any more things to mess up until your house is in better order.
Taptuna,
You know what would be nice? If you talked to the public about this. The GN was the only group not opposing this last seismic proposal. The GN signed the lisence for the seismic proposal in Lancaster sound that qia went to court over.
How about you start doing what people want, and representing Inuit. Until then, you have no right to speak for us.
1.5 to 2.5 million dollars to install and setup one wind power. Imagine 40 of those wind power energy producing blades that could pay for the installment and add more money toward Iqaluit housing and infrastructure over time. This is looking to the future.
Why the wind power has not been made publically available by now? A diesel/oil company would loose money.
People are sent to live for a year in outer space by way of rockets and still nothing intelligently is accomplished on earth to end Nunavut’s energy challenge.
#7 hit the nail on the head.
Mr. Premier. Shame on you.
The only benefiting people would be aliens(Non-Nunavummiut), the Nunavut people would be turned to dust. Oil is “it”, besides diamonds and gold to the globe
I totally agree with comment 1 and 7. Especially with getting new staff and NPC.
The Premier speaks of devolution but we don’t know what devolution looks like. EIA has not done anything with devolution you can’t get a straight answer from them or a clear answer.
Enough with these pie-in-the-sky dreams of wind and solar power! If it was an economically viable option it would be happening now. It isn’t. We have two wind generators in our community, built at a cost of $750,000 (1990 dollars). They never worked properly and still sit there, doing nothing.
Sure, a couple of private-sector businesses have replaced much of their diesel fuel with wind, but they still need the power plants and a supply of fuel as back-up. Result: little in the way of capital cost saving.
By the way, it takes fossil fuel to build wind generators and solar panels!
Oil is going to be the energy king for a long, long time.
Fossil fuels are really hurting our environment at such an incomprehensible pace!
A single nuclear power plant to power all of Nunvut is cleaner and more practical than each of every Nunavut community burning oil 24-7 and hurting our environment immensely. We seriously need to look at alternatives….NOW!!
#7 said it!
RE: #7 - If they are no longer allowed to drill for oil and gas, maybe they will eventually figure out there is little point in seismic testing to see if its there However, I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for that as there is money involved and money always trumps common sense.
i like what #7 said too
Finally someone got it! #7 I agree with you 100% the GN does not listen or do the right thing.
People keep complaining and whining about QIA or NTI but really it is the GN that is in control over Nunavut much more and any Inuit org.
But very few of you will go on social media and point your finger at the GN.
Call or write to your MLA, attend their meetings, most of the MLAs are Inuit but who really controls them?
It’s refreshing to read someone like #7s comments for a change!
Wasn’t it this year or last that investment in green technology surpassed investment in fossil fuels? Green, renewable, environmental-friendly technology is the wave of the future. That wave is building momentum and if we’re to have a future we must ride it!
#7 Doesn’t seem to understand that Taptuna represents a public government not just Inuit.
#17 People constantly complain about the GN.It is the Inuit orgs who are full of money and overpaid underworked staff who deliver nothing at all for Nunavut or its members.
Just look at the recent NTI election. It’s the clearest illustration yet that Inuit in Nunavut are all out of useful political ideas.
As for oil, there is and will not be an oil industry in Nunavut. It is unviable. But it should still concern Nunavummiut when Ottawa’s first major arctic policy announcement is yet another ban instead of building the territory.
yes, let go all nuclear that will produce 0 carbon emissions and forget about diesel to heat our houses up here. wait? are we not against that too? solar? we will need disposal mechanisms in place or wait we can even mangage our own waste disposals in our communities ie: Iqaluit dump - think we need help solving many issues up here. oh and yes how about the natural seeping oil that produced about 75000 berrals at any given time that is 130km off Clyde River - yes look up scott Inlet where there is an abundant source of oil seeping - how about we clean that up every day to ensure that we use it and not waste it.. or should that be cleaned up before it damages our pristine arctic waters.. naluliramali qanuqtuuriaqaliraluaqtugut
#17) Yeah, he represents a public government. So do all the municipalities. Baffin Mayors passed a unanimous resolution opposing the seismic surveys. The PUBLIC comanagement boards were also opposed to it. And Nunavummiut, both Inuit and Qallunaat, spoke out against these surveys. They were a bad deal, where Nunavut was getting all risk and no reward. The GN should have helped, but it didn’t.
What I find absolutely tragic is that the GN and NTI have yet to have a real discussion with Nunavummiut about oil and gas development. They just keep going forward with their own agendas, behind closed doors promoting offshore oil and gas industry, without ever asking us what we want. They might consult us on a specific project, but they have not once, since the NLCA was signed, had a big picture public discussion about whether or not we want offshore oil and gas.
Until they have that discussion, Taptuna has absolutely no business speaking for Inuit or Nunavummiut on this matter.
#19) You’re right, the oil industry in Nunavut is not likely to be viable anytime soon. So why is the GN and NTI paying staff in an oil and gas directorate? Why is beneficiary money being spent on a bunch of white industry hacks to promote an industry that doesn’t exist?
Once you answer that question, you’ll understand why Taptuna has absolutely no right to speak for the territory on this matter.
Yeah #19 (IceClass), although the GN’s a public government not just for Inuit, it will hopefully try to represent the majority, which happens to be 85% Inuit… otherwise the 15% minority might have undue influence and we end up with an apartheid system… Oh, wait, that’s sort of what we got…
“Nunavut disappointed in Trudeau’s “spur of the moment” plans for Arctic”
Nunatsiaq News - it’s not Nunavut that is disappointed with this, it’s just the Premier of Nunavut. This is his personal opinion.
I sure am happy to see our Prime Minister is now slowly moving away from fossil fuels. This is a major step as per Paris Agreement to commit all countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
I like the way Jerry Natanine put it: “Inuit, like all people, are in favour of development. But it must be done responsibly.”
I believe responsibly means that the majority of those who “live and die here” must be fully involved in the process. The “responsible” part includes ensuring Inuit or those who will “live and die here” are the ones with the higher level jobs; more of the taxes that are paid must go towards the people who will “live and die here.”
Any development taking place now, when approved by those in powers of influence, employ more people from the south who have no interest in spending time or money in our resource rich poorly developed territory.
#19 yes of course he represents a public government, that is a no brainer.
What most people complain about falls under the GNs mandate, the huge amount of funding the GN receives, over a BILLION per year, but very few people complain about the GN compared to the Inuit Organizations.
How the GN with so much more funding seem so incapable of doing much? Who is really full of money and overpaid underworked staff who deliver nothing at all for Nunavut?
Remember March 31st is just around the corner, better find things to quickly spend your funding!
Least developed yes, in regards to infrastructure I agree, that doesn’t mean we should starting drilling in the ocean.
Marine infrastructure would help, the Nunavut fishing industry needs some help on par with the Maritimes.
I also just read that China is starting to lead the way for green energy, imagine tha! While Trump is all for coal and oil.
Most of the developed countries are moving towards green energy even places like China, it would seem like two steps back for the US and Canada if we open the Arctic to drilling. It would be smarter to look further down the road and invest in green renewable energy. I salute you Mr. Prime Minister and Mr. President.
# 1-New. Trudeau’s move to create a moratorium on Oil & Gas Exploration & Development wasn’t a choice. Reading similar articles from major news outlets, he was given no option. The Obama administration basically tied his hands. Though having similar mandates, it wasn’t hard for him to give in. Not sure what this has to do with the NPC. The NPC staff did wonderful work under enormous pressure from INAC, GN., NTI and industry to ensure Nunavut has a pro development plan-let’s not forget how the last MP Aglukkak treated this organization. NPC didn’t ignore the Nunavutmiut. This is a made-in “Nunavut” land use plan.They listened to everyone including the residence of Nu. They found a format that reflects what is intended under article 11 of the Nu. Agreement. To protect Inuit traditional values & goals including environmental protection and support for economic growth. Taptuna, INAC, NTI staff and industry will just have to face a fact, this is not Africa. Hats off to the NPC.
“Nunatsiaq News - it’s not Nunavut that is disappointed with this, it’s just the Premier of Nunavut. This is his personal opinion.”
Regardless, you should consider the precedent this sets. This time the federal government arbitrarily makes a decision you agree with. What happens the next time when it isn’t and they point out you didn’t complain last time, so why is next time different? The Inuit orgs, regardless if they like the decision or not, should be up in arms about this.
Either consultation takes place even for things you agree with or you stop complaining when it doesn’t happen for all things.
I thank the Premier for sticking up for Nunavut. Sure nobody thinks oil and gas will be drilled tomorrow but why not keep the option open? Maybe someday our kids or their kids can live in a Nunavut that can actually have an economy and be a self funding jurisdiction. Sad all these commenters are happy to suck off Ottawa’s teet forever. I’d like someday not to live in a welfare territory. You all should be too. I thinks it’s because the Premier is from the west. There is at least some pride and entrepreneurial spirit left out there. Here in Baffin especially Iqaluit so many people live off cushy government and NTI jobs they don’t even think there are other options.
I think a lot of people have missed the point of Taptuna’s protest. He’s unhappy at not being consulted. And he’s right to be concerned about the Trudeau governments unilateral approach and you should be too, whether you agree with the outcome or not.
This is no different than past governments who have ignored northerners and imposed their own visions on the territory. Again, you may agree with Trudeau’s position, but you should be pissed by the process. No respect, Nunavut.
#7-Agreed, I am from the community he represents. And since he first started, has never actually represented our community. After he was elected, he sold his house under the radar, visited for a week or 2 every 6 months(mind you 80-90% of the time he came was “out on the land”). And kinda figured he was going to do the same thing to Nunavut as premier. Do what he wants and not listen to who he represents.
“I had really hoped to be part of [the government’s decision] but there was no real involvement from the North, including Nunavut,” he said. “That’s the disappointing part of this.”
Haven’t the people, and all supporters of Clyde River’s case been involved wanting to protect their way of life? Oh yeah, you don’t care about any of that.
@#33 by “way of life” I guess you mean unemployment, poverty, lack of housing and malnutrition?
I guess there is also a little marine mammal harvesting in there too, but somehow it doesn’t manage to fix all those other things I listed.
So to avoid a small (but much hyped) risk to your marine mammals you’re going to reject the opportunities that oil and gas could bring?
You made your bed…
The territory voted liberal because they were sick of Harper controlling and Leona being a puppet! Look at the Prime Minister! Remember he said Harper did not have dogs for his sled? The Prime minister did not have both sled and dogs just a dog whip. Poor Nunavutmiut just keep on depending on our northern neighbors for food just keep us poor.. So embrassing. Where the heck is the independent MP? Embrassing!!!
@#34, list those opportunities will you?
The bed is not done yet. Those opportunities would never reach Inuit. But now, the future is brighter because of the fight.
So far, it was 5 whale watchers each year. Do you have other info about the opportunities that will be there?
WE are Lords of The Arctic,but Wards of the State,will never change, more money and food please.
More money for food? Fisheries, mining, sports hunting, and hunting!
Apprenticeship programs NG jobs, and training. Lots going on, I see new infrastructure in most communities. Am I wrong?
In any case, the protection of the Arctic ecosystem should be on the first place.
http://vafromeurope.com/
We have weak (laughing stock) politicians. Enuff said.